If you’ve got the recently released Google Pixel 9, you should plan on getting a case for it, just in case. But which is the best case for Google Pixel 9? We'll help you decide.

What to Look for in a Pixel 9 Phone Case

Fit is crucial when choosing phone cases because phone models differ in physical dimensions and button or camera placements. The best cases fit with precision cutouts that allow easy access to all phone ports and buttons. The cases should offer different levels of protection for your phone, including basic and advanced protection. The cases we feature protect your phone against everything from scratches to accidental drops.

MagSafe compatibility is another factor you may want to consider if you plan on using MagSafe accessories with your Pixel 9 phone. While MagSafe is typically an Apple product feature, there are Android cases on the market that include magnets that make your device MagSafe compatible. Most of the cases we feature support magnetic accessories.

Since the Google Pixel 9 supports wireless charging, you may also want to look out for cases that won’t interfere with this feature. It may not be a dealbreaker for you, but even if you're not using a wireless charger at home, it can be a helpful feature to have when travelling.

While shopping for the best Pixel 9 cases, you may also want to consider important extras, such as aesthetics, grippiness, a kickstand, and wallet slots. How much you might need each of these is up to personal preference, so make sure you decide what you want to choose the best case for your needs.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 12 10 18 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best Google Pixel 9 Case Overall: QUAD Lock MAG Pixel 9 Case

Pros Cons Quality build No kickstand MagSafe compatible Military-grade drop protection Customizable features

The Pixel 9 does not come cheap, with a price tag of $799. Given that price, you'll want to protect it, and what better way to do that than with a phone case? That said, the QUAD Lock MAG Case is our top pick for the best Pixel 9 case.

The QUAD Lock MAG is a heavy-duty case with a tough PC core and an impact-absorbing Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) outer shell that offers comprehensive military-grade drop protection from all angles. It has a soft microfiber inner lining, feels soft to the touch, and is quite comfortable to hold.

We also like that the QUAD Lock MAG Case is MagSafe compatible. It comes with a Black MAG Ring that allows you to attach different magnetic accessories. The MAG rings are also sold in different colors.

With the ring on, you can attach the case to your gate, fridge door, bicycle handle, or other magnetic surfaces while busy with your hands. The QUAD Lock MAG Case also supports wireless charging.

Best Google Pixel 9 Case Overall QUAD Lock MAG Pixel 9 Case The QUAD Lock MAG Pixel 9 Case offers robust protection and supports an active lifestyle. It also supports MagSafe accessories and wireless charging. See at QUAD Lock

Best Budget Google Pixel 9 Case: Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 9 Case

Pros Cons Affordable with robust protection Not MagSafe compatible Made for Google product for perfect fit Great grips with drop protection Gesture tap and wireless charging support

Starting at $799, the Pixel 9 isn’t exactly a cheap phone. But the good news is, you don’t have to break the bank to protect it. With the $16.99 Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 9 Case, your Pixel 9 phone is in safe hands.

This Made for Google case offers a perfect fit with precision cutouts for all ports and buttons, and a thin profile and tactile buttons. It features a flexible TPU case with carbon fiber and a spider-web textured pattern that provides a secure grip.

If you do happen to drop your phone, the Spigen Rugged Armor Case has you covered with military-grade drop protection, thanks to its Air Cushion Technology design, which effectively absorbs shocks.

The raised edges/bezels, in this case, provide extra protection for your phone’s screen and cameras against surface-level scratches or bumps. It also supports gesture tap and wireless charging. For the price, this case is a real steal.

Best Budget Google Pixel 9 Case Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 9 Case $16 at Amazon

Best Google Pixel 9 Wallet Case: TORRO Pixel 9 Leather Wallet Case

Pros Cons Built-in wallet for up to three cards and some cash Not MagSafe compatible Handmade from premium leather All-round protection from edge to edge Kickstand functionality with wireless charging support

When it comes to leather phone cases, TORRO is a name you can trust, and they’ve hit the mark yet again with the TORRO Pixel 9 Leather Case. With its built-in wallet feature, it's our top choice for the best Pixel 9 wallet case.

Handcrafted from premium cowhide, this case not only adds a touch of elegance to your Pixel 9 but also complements your style. It offers everything you need to protect your phone and space for your cash and cards.

The built-in wallet can hold up to three cards and some cash, making it a great alternative to carrying a bulky wallet. Plus, its wrap-around design and raised bezels provide full edge-to-edge protection for your phone.

The TORRO Pixel 9 Leather Case also functions as a kickstand, so you can enjoy hands-free viewing at multiple angles, whether you're watching videos or making video calls. Despite the material, it supports wireless charging too.

Best Google Pixel 9 Wallet Case TORRO Pixel 9 Leather Case $43 at Amazon See at Torro

Best Rugged Google Pixel 9 Case: OTTERBOX Defender Series Pro Pixel 9 Case

Pros Cons Robust all-round protection Pricey Up to 5x military-grade protection Includes holster which acts as kickstand Wireless charging and MagSafe compatible

If you’re looking for a protective case that provides robust protection for your Pixel 9 without leaving anything to chance, then go for the OTTERBOX Defender Series Pro Pixel 9 Case. It’s our top choice for the best rugged Pixel 9 case.

Although pricey, the Defender Series Pro Case provides superb value for money. Made from 50 percent recycled PC and TPU materials, it has a premium styling with a textured edge that offers a secure and comfortable grip.

The OTTERBOX Defender Series Pro case delivers 5X military-grade drop protection, so your Pixel 9 is safe if it drops. Its raised edges and bumpers protect your phone screen and camera, while port covers remove dust and dirt.

The Defender Series Pro also prevents microbial growth, keeping you safe as well. An included holster clips it securely to belts and bags and doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. We also like that it supports wireless charging and is MagSafe compatible.

Best Rugged Google Pixel 9 Case OTTERBOX Defender Series Pro The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is a rugged, military-grade phone case that delivers uncompromising protection for the Pixel 9. Its multi-layer construction and tested durability make it an excellent choice for those who demand the toughest defense. See at OtterBox

Best Clear Google Pixel 9 Case: Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case

Pros Cons Thin clear Made for Google case Not MagSafe compatible Military-grade drop protection Built-in kickstand Wireless charging support

The previous cases (QUAD Lock MAG to OTTERBOX Defender Series Pro) can all protect your Pixel 9 in various ways. However, if you want a case that protects your Pixel 9 and shows off its beauty, the Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case is a fantastic choice.

This Made for Google case is made from quality transparent PC and TPU materials that prevent scuffs and scratches while letting your Pixel 9’s style shine through effortlessly. It showcases every line and curve of your phone in full detail.

The Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case is not just about looks; it is built tough. Thanks to its shock-absorbing properties, it offers military-grade drop protection. It also features raised lips and bezels that protect your screen and camera.

The Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case features a slim design and a handy kickstand that lets you easily switch between landscape and portrait modes for hands-free use while watching videos or chatting.

Best Clear Google Pixel 9 Case Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case $24 at Amazon See at Caseology

Best Thin Google Pixel 9 Case: dBrand Google Pixel 9 Case

Pros Cons Grippy, thin profile Made for Google product No kickstand Chamfered lip and crescent arc Plenty customization options MagSafe compatible with wireless charging support

If you’re looking for the best thin case for the Pixel 9 that is not a clear case like the Caseology Capella Kickstand Clear Case, we recommend getting the popular dBrand Google Pixel 9 Case.

Known for its super grippy cases, the dBrand Google Pixel 9 Case combines a premium look with a thin profile that improves handling while offering robust protection against all kinds of potential damages.

The dBrand Google Pixel 9 Case is also a Made for Google product. It assures a perfect fit with precision cutouts for all ports and buttons. It also features a chamfered lip for easy gesture navigation and a crescent arc for smooth edge swiping.

It offers reliable military-grade drop protection and is available in over 35 customizable skins and colors. This case is also MagSafe compatible and supports wireless charging, so you won’t have to remove it whenever you want to charge your phone.

Best Thin Google Pixel 9 Case dBrand Google Pixel 9 Case See at dbrand

Best Leather Google Pixel 9 Case: Mous Limitless 5.0 Pixel 9 Leather Case

Pros Cons Simple yet premium leather case No built-in kickstand Thin Made for Google product Pricey Military-grade drop protection MagSafe and wireless charging support

The TORRO Leather Wallet Case is a solid Pixel 9 leather case, but if you’re looking for a simple and minimalist leather case without a wallet, we recommend getting the Mous Limitless 5.0 Pixel 9 Leather Case.

The Mous Limitless 5.0 Pixel 9 Leather Case is a simple yet premium Made for Google case with a thin profile and nice leathery finish. Its backplate and sides feature textured patterns that offer improved and secure grip against accidental slips.

But if a slip does happen, the Mous Limitless 5.0 Leather Case, powered by Airoshock technology, provides military-grade drop protection for your Pixel 9. Its raised lips and bumpers provide additional protection for your screen and camera.

The Mous Limitless 5.0 Leather Case also features a microfiber inner lining that protects the back of your phone. Available in eight colors and variants, this beautiful leather case is also MagSafe compatible and supports wireless charging.

Best Leather Google Pixel 9 Case Mous Limitless 5.0 Leather Case See at Mous $70 at Amazon

FAQ

What is the difference between the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro?

The Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 share certain similarities, but also differ in several ways. For instance, while the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, weighs 199 grams, and has 16GB RAM, the Pixel 9 starts at $799, weighs 198 grams, and has 12GB RAM.

Can I use my Pixel 8 case on my Pixel 9?

No, you cannot use your Pixel 8 case on your Pixel 9 phone. This is because they differ in dimensions. For instance, the Pixel 8 has a screen size of 6.2 inches while the Pixel 9’s screen measures 6.3 inches.

Can I use a Pixel 9 Pro case on my Pixel 9?

The Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 both have the same physical dimensions, including button, port, and camera placements. So, yes, you can use the Pixel 9 Pro case on your Pixel 9.

How do I clean my Google Pixel case?

You can clean your Google Pixel case in different ways depending on the material it is made from. For plastic, a microfiber cloth and a few drops of water with a little soap should suffice. For leather, you can use a leather cleaner and a leather milk/balm to coat it thereafter.