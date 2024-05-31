The Google Pixel 8a may be a part of the company's mid-range line, but it's still an excellent buy. Keep it protected for years to come with a quality precision-cut case!

Best Overall Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 8a $16 $30 Save $14 With a sleek, flexible design, the Spigen Liquid Air Case balances affordability and protection with its Air Cushion technology and enhanced shock absorption. Its official Pixel partner status ensures a precise 8a cut, and the wireless charging capability is thrown in for good measure. $16 at Amazon

Best Budget Caseology Athlex for Google Pixel 8a $16 $25 Save $9 With its unique design of cushioning and accent lines with military-grade drop protection, the Caseology Athlex is a budget-friendly option for your Google Pixel 8a. It features precise cutouts and responsive buttons with an enhanced grip for comfort and security. $16 at Amazon

Promoted Pick Supcase UB Pro The Unicorn Beetle PRO is a rugged full-body case with two parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. You'll also get a kickstand with three available viewing angles. $25 at Amazon $24.99 at SUPCASE

Best Wallet Case CaseMe Retro Leather Wallet The CaseMe Retro Leather Wallet Case is the best choice for anyone who seeks a premium-looking wallet protector for their Google Pixel 8a. There’s room to stash your cards and cash, and it functions as a foldable stand for watching media content.

Best Rugged Case Poetic Revolution Case for Google Pixel 8a 360-degree coverage, 20-foot drop-tested military-grade protection, reinforced air cushion corners, and a shockproof Eva foam lining make the Poetic Revolution Case a highly durable protector for your Pixel 8a. It also features a convenient kickstand and is fingerprint ID compatible. $19 at Amazon

Best Clear Case Ringke Fusion for Google Pixel 8a You can preserve your Pixel 8a’s unique aesthetic with a clear case, such as the Ringke Fusion. Its shockproof bumpers, TPU frame with polycarbonate back panel, and raised screen and camera bezels offer protection without spoiling the looks. It’s also wireless charging compatible and features anti-yellowing properties. $14 at Amazon

Best Thin Case Natbok for Google Pixel 8a Despite the ultraslim design and budget-friendly price, the Natbok Case for the Google Pixel 8a delivers robust protection. With Air Guard corners for shock absorption and military-grade drop protection, you get excellent durability and impact resistance. Furthermore, its carbon fiber texture with an anti-slip surface means you can hold it confidently. $6 at Amazon

Best Leather Case TORRO Case for Google Pixel 8a If you seek a bit of luxury to protect your Pixel 8a, consider the Torro case. It consists of premium handcrafted leather and features a magnetic clasp closure in a solid TPU frame. It’s wireless charging compatible, and there’s plenty of space for all your cash and cards. $43 at Amazon

What to Look for in a Google Pixel 8a Case

Picking out a case for a new phone is an important business. Whether you want to make a statement with a bold new look or protect your latest investment, the case you choose will ultimately come down to personal preference. Nevertheless, there are one or two important factors to consider which may help to inform your decision.

Protection is paramount when it comes to the key considerations. Does the case you're looking at offer Military-grade drop protection, or will it cause costly damage to your phone if it slips from your hand? If you want to keep your Google Pixel 8a well-protected, you should look for something that can comfortably withstand shocks, knocks, and drops.

Are you planning to charge your Google Pixel 8a wirelessly? If so, you may want to concentrate on cases supporting wireless charging. After all, you don't want to have the fiddly inconvenience of removing your phone cover whenever you need to charge your phone.

Does the case offer a textured grip? A comfortable, non-slip grip is essential if your phone will likely remain in your hand for long periods. Perhaps you prefer something that offers convenient storage for your cards and cash, giving you fewer things to remember when you leave the house or office? If so, you might want to consider a wallet-style case for your Pixel 8a.

However you're looking to accessorize your Google Pixel 8a, there's no shortage of choices out there. In our guide below, we've hand-picked some of the best options available, to cater to every need and budget. Spigen has a well-earned reputation for delivering top-quality smartphone accessories, and the Spigen Liquid Air Case for the Google Pixel 8a is no exception. Its sleek aesthetic combines premium quality with an affordable price tag and will earn you some serious style points when outfitting your Google Pixel 8a.

Made from flexible TPU, this case is easy to apply and surprisingly durable. Inside, you'll find a unique spider-web-style engraving that adds an extra layer of shock absorption, while Air Cushion technology reinforces each corner against drop damage. Plus, ventilated edges allow for effective heat dissipation, keeping your Pixel 8a cooler longer.

Elsewhere, raised bezels offer camera and phone screen protection without compromising the Liquid Air's slim design. It sports a precision fit, with cutouts for all ports, and adds tactile buttons and a textured grip to ensure a smooth, comfortable feel in your hand. Plus, it supports wireless charging for added convenience, meaning this case can remain on at all times.

Spigen is an official partner with Google Pixel, which means the Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 8a gets their seal of approval. Its lightweight form factor has plenty of visual appeal, and it packs enough reinforcement to enable you to use your Pixel 8a with complete confidence.