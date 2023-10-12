The Pixel 8 Pro was not a cheap phone at launch, and it's still expensive now. Pick up a case to protect your pricey tech before you regret it!

  • CASETiFY Pixel 8 Pro Custom Impact Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Overall
    Casetify Impact Case for Google Pixel 8 Pro

    The CASETiFY Pixel 8 Pro Custom Impact Case protects your phone with style by letting you customize it to your taste.

    See at CASETiFY
  • Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 8 Pro Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Budget
    Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8 Pro
    $19 $45 Save $26

    The Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 8 Pro Case provides solid protection without damaging your pocket.

    $19 at Amazon See at Spigen
  • TORRO Pixel 8 Pro Leather Wallet Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Wallet Case
    TORRO Leather Wallet for Google Pixel 8 Pro

    Protect your Pixel 8 Pro, cash, and cards with the all-leather TORRO Pixel Pro 8 Wallet Case.

    $43 at Amazon See at Torro
  • OtterBox Defender Series Pixel 8 Pro Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Rugged Case
    OtterBox Defender Series for Pixel 8 Pro
    $43 $65 Save $22

    The OtterBox Defender Series Pixel 8 Pro Case provides the ultimate full-body protection for your phone against all kinds of damages.

    $43 at Amazon See at OtterBox
  • Caseology Capella Crystal Clear Pixel 8 Pro Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Clear Case
    Caseology Capella for Google Pixel 8 Pro
    $19 $30 Save $11

    Clear cases are simple yet stylish. The Caseology Capella Pixel 8 Pro Case is a perfect representation of just that.

    $19 at Amazon See at Caseology
  • Mous Super Thin Magnetic Pixel 8 Pro Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Thin Case
    Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 8 Pro

    Go for the Mous Super Thin Magnetic Pixel 8 Pro Case if you want a truly thin phone that doesn't add bulk.

    See at Google Store
  • Bellroy Pixel 8 Pro Leather Case pfp on transparent background
    Best Leather Case
    Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 8 Pro

    The Bellroy Pixel 8 Pro Leather Case is the top choice for those who want a protective case with a touch of luxury.

    See at Bellroy

What to Consider When Choosing a Google Pixel 8 Pro Case

Keep an eye out for raised bezels around the screen and camera. Bezel edges help prevent surface-level scratches but can interfere with gesture navigation if they're too pronounced. The best Pixel 8 Pro cases also shield against scuffs, spills, slips, and high-impact drops.

Fit is crucial. Make sure you're getting a Pixel 8 Pro case and not the Pixel 8 case or Pixel 7 Pro case. Depending on your preference, you can explore various case types like silicone, (eco)leather, or clear cases.

Look for "Made for Google" cases. These are Google-certified cases that offer the best fit and functionality. MagSafe compatibility is another aspect to consider since many of the top cases tend to be MagSafe-friendly. This might sound unusual since MagSafe is an Apple technology, but these cases have magnets built in so you can use this feature to the fullest.

Almost all Pixel 8 Pro cases support wireless charging, so that's a standard feature to watch out for. The best Pixel 8 Pro cases may also support Battery Share (reverse wireless charging). Additionally, some cases come with extras like a kickstand and holster.