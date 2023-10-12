The Pixel 8 Pro was not a cheap phone at launch, and it's still expensive now. Pick up a case to protect your pricey tech before you regret it!

What to Consider When Choosing a Google Pixel 8 Pro Case

Keep an eye out for raised bezels around the screen and camera. Bezel edges help prevent surface-level scratches but can interfere with gesture navigation if they're too pronounced. The best Pixel 8 Pro cases also shield against scuffs, spills, slips, and high-impact drops.

Fit is crucial. Make sure you're getting a Pixel 8 Pro case and not the Pixel 8 case or Pixel 7 Pro case. Depending on your preference, you can explore various case types like silicone, (eco)leather, or clear cases.

Look for "Made for Google" cases. These are Google-certified cases that offer the best fit and functionality. MagSafe compatibility is another aspect to consider since many of the top cases tend to be MagSafe-friendly. This might sound unusual since MagSafe is an Apple technology, but these cases have magnets built in so you can use this feature to the fullest.

Almost all Pixel 8 Pro cases support wireless charging, so that's a standard feature to watch out for. The best Pixel 8 Pro cases may also support Battery Share (reverse wireless charging). Additionally, some cases come with extras like a kickstand and holster.