The Pixel 8 Pro was not a cheap phone at launch, and it's still expensive now. Pick up a case to protect your pricey tech before you regret it!
Best Overall
Casetify Impact Case for Google Pixel 8 Pro
The CASETiFY Pixel 8 Pro Custom Impact Case protects your phone with style by letting you customize it to your taste.
Best Budget
Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8 Pro$19 $45 Save $26
The Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 8 Pro Case provides solid protection without damaging your pocket.
Best Wallet Case
TORRO Leather Wallet for Google Pixel 8 Pro
Protect your Pixel 8 Pro, cash, and cards with the all-leather TORRO Pixel Pro 8 Wallet Case.
Best Rugged Case
OtterBox Defender Series for Pixel 8 Pro$43 $65 Save $22
The OtterBox Defender Series Pixel 8 Pro Case provides the ultimate full-body protection for your phone against all kinds of damages.
Best Clear Case
Caseology Capella for Google Pixel 8 Pro$19 $30 Save $11
Clear cases are simple yet stylish. The Caseology Capella Pixel 8 Pro Case is a perfect representation of just that.
Best Thin Case
Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 8 Pro
Go for the Mous Super Thin Magnetic Pixel 8 Pro Case if you want a truly thin phone that doesn't add bulk.
Best Leather Case
Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 8 Pro
The Bellroy Pixel 8 Pro Leather Case is the top choice for those who want a protective case with a touch of luxury.
What to Consider When Choosing a Google Pixel 8 Pro Case
Keep an eye out for raised bezels around the screen and camera. Bezel edges help prevent surface-level scratches but can interfere with gesture navigation if they're too pronounced. The best Pixel 8 Pro cases also shield against scuffs, spills, slips, and high-impact drops.
Fit is crucial. Make sure you're getting a Pixel 8 Pro case and not the Pixel 8 case or Pixel 7 Pro case. Depending on your preference, you can explore various case types like silicone, (eco)leather, or clear cases.
Look for "Made for Google" cases. These are Google-certified cases that offer the best fit and functionality. MagSafe compatibility is another aspect to consider since many of the top cases tend to be MagSafe-friendly. This might sound unusual since MagSafe is an Apple technology, but these cases have magnets built in so you can use this feature to the fullest.
Almost all Pixel 8 Pro cases support wireless charging, so that's a standard feature to watch out for. The best Pixel 8 Pro cases may also support Battery Share (reverse wireless charging). Additionally, some cases come with extras like a kickstand and holster.