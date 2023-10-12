Do you need a new case for your Pixel 8? We have the best cases available for you below.

Best Overall dbrand Grip case for Pixel 8 As far as Pixel 8 cases go, the dbrand Pixel 8 Grip Case stands out as one of the best. It has a super grippy texture and lots of design options. See at dbrand

Best Budget Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8 $16 $30 Save $14 If you want quality without breaking the bank, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 8 Case is an excellent choice. $16 at Amazon

Best Wallet Case Torro Leather Wallet for Pixel 8 For those who want a wallet case to hold cards and cash, you can't go wrong with the TORRO Leather Wallet Case. See at Torro

Best Rugged Case Otterbox Defender for Pixel 8 $35 $65 Save $30 When it comes to maximum protection, the OTTERBOX Defender Series Pixel 8 Case is unbeatable. $35 at Amazon

Best Clear Case Humixx Magnetic Case for Google Pixel 8 For a case that showcases your Pixel 8's beauty, the HUMIXX Magnetic Pixel 8 Clear Case is the clear winner. $10 at Amazon

Best Thin Case Torras Magnetic Guardian for Pixel 8 The TORRAS Magnetic Guardian Pixel 8 Case offers military-grade protection and more in a thin-fit body. $26 at Amazon

Best Leather Case Pixel Case Magnetic Leather for Google Pixel 8 For a touch of luxury and protection, go for the Pixel Case Magnetic Pixel 8 Leather Case. See at The Pixel Case

What to Consider When Choosing a Google Pixel 8 Case

There are currently dozens of Google Pixel 8 cases on the market vying for your attention. But before investing in a case, here are some key factors worth considering.

A typical phone case should offer protection against daily wear and tear, including scratches, smudges, scuffs, spills, bumps, and drops. The cases in this roundup not only meet these criteria but go above and beyond.

Fit is also key. Cases need to be specifically designed for the Pixel 8, as the phone size differs from Pixel 7 cases and Pixel 7 Pro cases. They'll need to come with precise cutouts for easy access to all ports and responsive tactile buttons for easy operation.

Size is also important, so we included cases that won't add significant bulk to your phone. While we have a category for thin-fit cases, all the cases generally maintain a slim profile. Also, keep an eye out for raised bezels—they protect the screen and cameras from scratches.

MagSafe compatibility and support for wireless charging are also crucial factors to consider when selecting a Pixel 8 case. That's right—with the right case, you can use Apple's MagSafe technology with your Pixel 8, and many of the cases below support it, as well as wireless charging. Additionally, and depending on your needs, features like a kickstand or wallet are also worth considering.