Shopping for the geek in your life can be tricky. Keep them happy by choosing one of the best gifts for someone that seemingly has everything.

Turn any piece of paper into an RC controlled plane POWERUP RC Paper Airplane Kit $48 $60 Save $12 Transform any piece of paper into a smartphone-controlled airplane with the POWERUP 4.0 paper airplane kit. Featuring a Bluetooth module, this kit connects to your smartphone and allows you to create a variety of paper planes that can stay airborne for 10 minutes at a time. $48 at Amazon

Pocket-sized smart projector NEBULA Capsule Air Google TV Projector $280 $400 Save $120 This Netflix-licensed portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth projector is roughly the same size as a soda can and, thanks to its built-in 34Wh battery, provides 2 hours of playtime. It features a handy snap-on base that allows you to adjust the viewing angle, to enjoy the perfect movie night wherever you are. $280 at Amazon

Promoted Pick Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush Sometimes, the best gift is something practical and endlessly useful. Quip's smart toothbrush is easier to pack than most electric toothbrushes, and the app helps track your dental hygiene. See at Quip

Keep your coffee hot for hours Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $120 $150 Save $30 With this temperature-controlled smart mug, there'll be no more cold coffee for the geek in your life. Using the Ember App they can set their preferred temperature, and enjoy piping hot tea or coffee for up to 80 minutes, or all-day warmth when the Ember Mug 2 is cradled in its charging coaster. With its auto-sleep and smart memory functions, this smart mug heats your beverage to that Goldilocks temperature every time. $120 at Amazon

Ideal for DIY tech repairs iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit For the geek who loves to tinker with their tech, the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is the ideal gift. This multi-purpose 64-piece tool kit is perfect for conducting precision repairs on electronic devices like computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and game consoles. Each piece is secured inside a magnetic carry case, with the lid serving as a handy organization tray to help streamline your repair jobs. $75 at Amazon

Hot swappable magnetic and wireless keyboard Keychron Q1 HE The Keychron Q1 HE is a hot-swappable magnetic wireless keyboard. With fully customizable keys and switches, this portable 75% keyboard can be tailored to your preference. Set macros, remap keys, adjust actuation points, and more with the Keychron App for a bespoke experience. With tri-mode connectivity too, this stylish keyboard is ideal for gaming and productivity alike. $240 at Amazon

A compact 2FA security key Yubico - YubiKey 5C NFC Keep all your online accounts safe and secure without paying a premium, with the Yubico Yubikey 5C NFC. This durable security key fits onto your everyday key set and offers two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless authentication via NFC and USB-C, to beef up your online security. It doesn't require batteries or network connectivity and is resistant to tampering, water damage, and crushing. $55 at Amazon

For compact and creative computing CanaKit Raspberry Pi 5 Starter Kit Pro The CanaKit Rasberry Pi 5 Starter Kit Pro is a fantastic all-in-one option for computing hobbyists and budding programmers alike. As well as including the Raspberry Pi 5, it includes a microSD card, heatsink, power supply, low-noise fan, and two micro HDMI cables. Everything comes neatly wrapped up in a convenient carry-case, making it the ideal gift for the the tech enthusiast in your life. $160 at Amazon

Magnetic storage wallet ESR Magnetic Wallet (HaloLock) $16 $30 Save $14 The ESR Magnetic Wallet with HaloLock boasts two times the strength of other magnetic wallets. Compatible with MagSafe, this stylish vegan leather wallet houses storage for up to three credit cards, and features an adjustable stand that supports multiple viewing angles. An anti-degaussing lining prevents your credit cards from demagnetizing and ensures their integrity. Plus, with its slim form factor, it's ideal for reducing pocket bulk. $16 at Amazon

See the stars from the comfort of your own home Govee Star Light Projector $56 $80 Save $24 Enjoy the thrills of the night sky from the comfort of your own home with the Govee Star Light Projector. This smart projector works with Matter, Google Assistant, and Alexa, and features 52 scene modes, 3 orbit star modes, and 3 flowing aurora effects to choose from. It comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker and is the perfect gift for setting the ambiance at home. $56 at Amazon

For the perfect photo every time Godefa Phone Camera Lens Kit $21 $26 Save $5 The ideal gift for any budding photographer, the Godefa Phone Camera Lens Kit provides 14 lenses in one; including a telephoto lens, kaleidoscopic lens, and fisheye lens, to name a few. Each lens conveniently clips over your smartphone camera, letting you line up the perfect shot quickly and without any fuss. Compatible with iPhone and Android, this versatile lens kit captures incredible detail effortlessly. $21 at Amazon

What to Look for When Looking for a Geeky Gift in 2024

Most of us are lucky enough to have at least one geek in our lives, and the luckiest of us will have more than one. However, shopping for a geek can be a frustrating experience, particularly when you're trawling through products that may not be familiar to you. And shopping for the geek who seems to have it all can be doubly frustrating.

Where do you start? If you don't fancy trawling through reams of genre-based gift ideas that may seem alien to you, you could focus your attention on a tech-based gift idea. Most geeks have a healthy interest in tech (in one form or another), and there is an endless supply of potential gift ideas to plunder in the tech world. Plus, the good news is, they needn't necessarily cost you a fortune, either.

For every expensive wireless gaming keyboard or portable projector, there's a more affordable choice, such as a magnetic smartphone wallet. Consider the geek you're buying for. Do they like to build stuff or tinker with their existing tech? Are they interested in computing, photography, or even astronomy? Whatever their proclivities, there's a tech gift to match them.

Narrowing down your field of view like this is a good way to establish a baseline for your gift search, and will help to make your choice seem more personal. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite tech-based gift ideas for geeks, catering to a variety of hobbies, interests, and budgets, to help inspire you.