Trying to find your next gaming monitor can turn into a proper odyssey because the market is teeming with exciting options in every segment. Why don’t you sit back, relax, and check out our recommendations instead?

What To Consider When Shopping for a Gaming Monitor

The resolution is the most important thing to consider when shopping for a new gaming monitor. Nowadays, 1440p resolution is the mainstream choice, with the most significant chunk of the current crop of gaming monitors featuring 1440p native resolution.

1440p offers the best image quality and refresh rate combination and is much easier on your GPU than 4K. You can get an exceptiona high refresh rate gaming experience in the most demanding AAA games at 1440p and high graphics settings (no ray tracing, though) without needing the best graphics card on the market residing inside your PC’s case.

For example, even the aging RTX 3080 or the RX 6800 XT can provide a high refresh rate experience with high settings and upscaling at 1440p. If you want to game at native resolution, consider getting an RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7900 XT, or something more powerful.

If you opt for 4K, know you’ll need a pretty beefy rig to run the most demanding AAA games at 60 FPS and above with high or max settings—like the RTX 4080, RX 7900 XTX, or something similar.

Lastly, 1080p can still be a solid choice even in 2025 if you own a mid-range GPU and want a high-refresh-rate gaming experience with most options cranked to high or ultra. And while 1080p was the de facto choice for esports fans for many years, nowadays, you can get a 480Hz 1440p OLED gaming monitor that will blow any 1080p monitor out of the water with regard to image quality, fluidity, and motion performance.

Next, it’s time to pick the refresh rate. Most modern budget gaming monitors offer refresh rates between 144Hz and 165Hz; mid-range models start at about 165Hz and go all the way up to 240Hz, while 240Hz and above is the realm of high-end gaming monitors.

Once you settle on the resolution and refresh rate, consider which diagonal your next gaming monitor should sport. A 24-inch diagonal is the sweet spot for 1080p monitors, a 27-inch size is the best choice for 1440p gaming monitors, and a 32-inch diagonal is where you’ll have the best experience with 4K gaming monitors. It's also worth considering getting a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor since they offer a super crisp image and take less space than 32-inch models.

If you’re after an ultrawide monitor, most models feature 1440p ultrawide resolution (3440x1440) and a 34-inch diagonal. I’m using one of those and can say that said combo works rather well for gaming and productivity, but my aging RTX 3070 isn’t enough anymore for a 60 FPS, high settings gaming experience in demanding AAA games.

OLED ultrawide monitors sport 39-inch and 45-inch diagonals, but most are limited to the 1440p ultrawide resolution, which looks rather grainy on such a large panel. If your goal is to completely immerse yourself in the games you're playing, think about getting a super ultrawide gaming monitor.

Next, it’s time to decide whether you want an OLED or an LCD monitor. While OLED monitors are considered premium options, you can snag a budget OLED monitor for less than $550, which is almost the realm of the mid-range category.

Compared to LCD options, OLED monitors offer much faster motion performance, better HDR, and superior image quality. They have near instantaneous response time, making them a great choice both for multiplayer-focused gamers and gamers who prefer playing single-player games and want the best image quality possible.

That said, many OLED monitors have issues when displaying text due to their unconventional subpixel layout. If you plan to use your next gaming monitor for work as well, it would be best to check out one in person and see whether text fringing bothers you. There’s also the OLED burn-in issue, but the latest models come with several techniques, such as Pixel Shift and auto-dimming, which should prolong the panel's lifespan and prevent burn-in from happening.

LCD models, on the other hand, don’t have as fast response times. Mini-LED LCD monitors, however, feature full array local dimming and can offer a similar HDR experience to OLEDs and much higher maximum brightness. They’re also more affordable. You can get a decent HDR experience for less than $300.

VA panels, which have the slowest response time, are usually found on budget offerings, while IPS panels are found on mid-range and high-end LCD monitors. As for the ancient TN panel technology, these days, it’s primarily used on high-end esports monitors that sport ultra-high refresh rates.

Other features to consider when shopping for a new gaming monitor include the number and type of video ports, especially if you game on PC and consoles. If you plan to use your console with your next gaming monitor, make sure the monitor works well with the current gaming consoles since some models don’t play well with Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. If you want a deep dive into picking the right monitor for your needs, check our guide that provides tons of useful information about said topic.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 44 9 39 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best Gaming Monitor Overall: ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDP

Pros Cons 480Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution Expensive Impressive HDR Has noticeable VRR flicker Next-gen WOLED panel doesn't suffer from text fringing issues Zero noise thanks to a heatsink used for heat dissipation Great color accuracy out of the box

Looking for the best gaming monitor money can buy? The ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDP should definitely be on your shortlist. This 27-inch, 1440p OLED monitor has an insanely high 480Hz refresh rate, offering a crisp image that beats any other monitor on the market, aside from other 480Hz OLEDs, regarding motion clarity.

The ROG Swift PG27AQDP isn’t just great for fast-paced multiplayer games. It features a max brightness of 1300 nits in HDR, which should provide a terrific HDR experience. You’ve also got superb factory-calibrated colors, whisper-quiet operation because it has a heatsink instead of a fan to cool off the OLED panel, and a USB hub m