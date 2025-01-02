A great gaming mouse shouldn't only be a reliable performer and combine low click latency with a precise sensor. It should also be comfortable to use, have at least a decent battery if it's a wireless model, fit your preferences in terms of weight, and have excellent build quality.

How to Choose the Right Gaming Mouse in 2025

Nowadays, even budget gaming mice have more than decent sensors that boast high DPI and reliable performance. And as long as they come with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, their latency should be low enough for most gamers, even those who play online shooters. Whatever you do, avoid Bluetooth-only mice because they're too slow for serious gaming. That said, Bluetooth mice have low enough latency for casual gaming.

The features you should focus on instead are stuff like the shape of the mouse, whether it's built for claw grips, battery life, weight, size, and the subjective feeling of its button clicks.

You can get a mouse with the best sensor, highest polling rate, and lowest latency on the market, but if the mouse doesn't fit well in your hand or is too light or weighty for your taste, superb performance won't mean a thing. I recommend trying out different mice to determine which shape you prefer and whether you're an ultralight or a hefty mouse connoisseur.

For example, I used a Logitech G305 for years, but ever since I bought a Logitech MX Master 3S to use for work, one of the best ergonomic mice on the market, I have found out that I prefer ergonomically shaped mice that provide resting space for my pinkie finger. So, in the end, I swapped the G305 for a Pulsar Xlite V3 that provides just that and is much lighter than the G305, since I also prefer ultralight mice when it comes to gaming.

Regarding skates, a mouse doesn't have to glide like it's on ice, since you can get custom skates for many popular mice. If you've set your sights on a specific model without the slippiest skates, check whether you can equip it with custom feet before moving on to the next mouse.

You don't have to get a battery-life champion. You'll be fine as long as the mouse has decent battery life. Most wireless gaming mice charge pretty quickly and come either with USB-C ports and pretty long charging cables, allowing you to game while charging or use AA and AAA batteries that can last for months, even if you use the mouse all the time.

While you shouldn't fret too much about the sensor and input latency, you should read and watch a couple of reviews once you whittle down your shortlist to a couple of models, just in case. A new contender might occasionally have issues with wireless performance, such as unusually high input latency or an unreliable connection that might stem from poor QC, software issues, or some other reason.

Oh, and regarding 8K polling, while some gamers can notice the difference between 1,000Hz and 4,000Hz polling frequency on 240Hz and faster monitors, 8,000Hz polling is mostly a gimmick, no matter how fast your monitor or how beefy your PC is.

I've covered the most important aspects to be aware of when in the market for a new gaming mouse, but if you want more tips, check out our guide on choosing the right gaming mouse.

Best Gaming Mouse Overall: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Razer

Pros Cons Supports 8,000Hz polling Expensive Well-made Stiff charging cable Superb performance Razer Synapse is a resource hog Weighs only 62 grams The clicks feel very nice

Let's kickstart our best gaming mice roundup with the best mouse for most gamers and one of the best mice in general: the DeathAdder V3 Pro from Razer. The DeathAdder V3 Pro has a lot going for it: a superb sensor, ultra-low click latency, low-friction feet, and a solid battery life.

But its most impressive features are its weight of only 62 grams and its extremely comfortable ergonomic shape. This is one of the comfiest gaming mice around. When you combine the near-perfect shape with low weight and slippery skates, the result is a perfect weapon for fast-paced games where accuracy is important.

The mouse has a long, flexible charging cable that you won't have to use often due to the 90-hour battery life. The clicks feel great; they are firm and without much pre-travel. The side clicks also have a pleasant feeling with firm feedback. They're positioned higher than on the DeathAdder V2 Pro, minimizing the chance of accidental actuation while still being fairly easy to reach.

Thanks to the zero-hole design, the mouse features excellent build quality. If you don't like the bare plastic feel under your fingers, you can slap a set of included grip tape on it. Last but not least, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is compatible with Razer's 8K wireless dongle. If you're interested in 8K polling, I recommend getting the DeathAdder V3 Pro and the 8K dongle bundle, which only costs $10 extra over the regular DeathAdder V3 Pro.

Regarding the negatives, the biggest downside is the price and the less-than-stellar software that's pretty resource-heavy. At $149, this is a pricey mouse, so I recommend checking out the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed as well, which is more affordable while not compromising on the ergonomic shape nor the excellent wireless performance despite packing a less performant sensor on paper.

The HyperSpeed version is also smaller, and it may be a better fit for gamers with smaller hands, since the DeathAdder V3 is on the larger side size-wise.

Best Gaming Mouse Overall Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Best Budget Gaming Mouse: Logitech G203

Logitech

Pros Cons Affordable Stiff cable Excellent build quality Average scroll wheel Solid clicks The side buttons are placed too close to the thumb Ambidextrous shape that fits well into most hands Not too weighty

The Logitech G203 is the best budget gaming mouse, thanks to its great sensor, low latency performance, and ambidextrous shape that fits most hands. I used its predecessor, the G102 Prodigy, a carbon copy of the G203, for years before switching to a Logitech G305, and I can say that I loved it. I only switched to a G305 because I wanted to finally try a wireless gaming mouse.

Aside from excellent performance for a budget gaming mouse, the Logitech G203 also features a pretty solid weight of about 85 grams; not low enough to be considered ultralight but light enough for gamers who prefer lighter mice. The clicks feel pretty solid and have firm feedback, but they are quite loud compared to other mice.

The build quality is impressive for a budget mouse; the shell doesn't creak, and the mouse feels well-built when held in the hand. The feet glide nicely, but they will wear off after some time and become too frictional for my taste. Luckily, I managed to swap them for custom feet on my G102 Prodigy, and you'll be able to swap them, too, if you get a G203, because due to its popularity, custom feet are very easy to find.

While it's a praiseworthy budget gaming mouse, the cable here isn't great. It's fairly stiff and requires a lot of time to break in and loosen up. The scroll wheel is average at best, and while side buttons have pleasant clicks, they are positioned too close to the finger. You can activate them inadvertently in the heat of battle, especially if you have larger hands. Finally, the mouse is on the smaller side, so if you have larger hands, I recommend trying it out first before purchasing it.

If you're looking for a budget wireless mouse, get the Logitech G305. It's more or less the same as the G203, only wireless. I used the G305 for years, and aside from the shape, I don't have any major complaints. If you'd rather get a wired mouse made for bigger hands, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is your best bet. Finally, if you're shopping for a budget ultralight mouse, check out the Razer Cobra and the TMKB Falcon M1SE.

Best Budget Gaming Mouse Logitech G203

Best Wireless Gaming Mouse: Logitech G502 X

Logitech

Pros Cons Very comfortable Loud clicks Excellent wireless performance May be too hefty for some gamers Superb build quality Not the best option for gamers with small hands A ton of fully programmable buttons Long-lasting battery

The Logitech G502 X breaks the gaming mouse mold in so many ways. First, it's huge and weighs just above 100 grams. It also features a superb ergonomic shape, complete with a thumb rest and an extra flared right edge for resting your pinkie. Lastly, the huge number of fully programmable buttons and the infinite scroll wheel make the G502 X superb for both fast-paced games, MMOs, and even for work.

The performance is on par with other high-end gaming mice—low click latency combined with an ultra-precise sensor. Another positive is the excellent battery life that allows the mouse to work for up to a month before recharging. But since it's compatible with Logitech's Powerplay wireless charging tech, you can get a Powerplay mouse mat and stop worrying about low battery.

The feet glide like skaters on ice, which is nice to see on a hefty gaming mouse. The G502 X is well-made, and you shouldn't expect creaks when you clench the mouse during clutch moments when gaming. Regarding flaws, the G502 X is a massive mouse and may not be a good fit for gamers with smaller hands. Its clicks, while firm and snappy, are very loud, which can be an issue for some.

If you find the lack of RGB a negative, get the Logitech G502 X Plus, which comes with tons of RGB. And if you'd rather try an ergonomic mouse from another brand, there's the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro.

Best Wireless Gaming Mouse Logitech G502 X Wireless Gaming Mouse

Best Ultralight Gaming Mouse: Hitscan Hyperlight

Hitscan

Pros Cons Weighs only 40 grams Might be too small for gamers with larger hands Supports 8,000Hz polling Stiff and short charging cable Unbeatable wireless performance The software might cause random CPU spikes Excellent build quality Very nice clicks

It's rare for a new brand to succeed with its first product, but this is what happened with Hitscan and its first gaming mouse, the Hyperlight. This impressive, awe-worthy ultralight gaming mouse is near perfect for any gamer who likes their gaming mouse to be as feathery as possible.

Weighing only 40 grams is an achievement in itself, but it's even more impressive when you notice that the Hyperlight has no holes in the top shell. Add a top-notch build quality, and you've got an impressive ultralight mouse that will persevere through frustrating in-game moments without disintegrating after the first hit against the table.

The performance is flawless, with impressive click latency and near-perfect sensor performance. The optical switches used here feel very similar to mechanical switches. They're super snappy, and while they're on the stiffer side, they are quite easy to actuate. The mouse comes with two sets of feet, larger and smaller, both of which glide like heaven. Lastly, the mouse supports 8K polling with an optional 8K wireless dongle.

Regarding drawbacks, the mouse is quite compact; think twice before pulling the trigger if you have large hands, and the included cable is very stiff and short. Lastly, while the software works well and isn't a resource hog, it can cause CPU spikes randomly, so you shouldn't keep it working in the background.

If you'd rather get a mouse from an established brand, the Razer Viper V3 Pro and the DeathAdder V3 Pro are great ultralight mice, although both are noticeably heavier than the Hyperlight. There's also the Lamzu Maya X, which weighs 47 grams and comes bundled with an 8K wireless dongle. Lastly, the Pulsar Xlite V3 I've been using for a month is another fantastic ultralight mouse with an ergonomic shape suited for gamers with medium and large hands.

Best Ultralight Gaming Mouse Hitscan Hyperlight

Best MMO Gaming Mouse: Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE

Corsair

Pros Cons Well-priced Too hefty and bulky for fast-paced games A ton of programmable buttons Wired design might be a negative for some gamers Perfect for MMOs Excellent performance Very comfortable

The Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE is the best value for money for MMO gamers. It has the usual set of 12 programmable buttons on the mouse's left side, performs rather well, and has superb build quality.

The rodent is bulky, as most MMO mice are. You might want to try it out before pulling the trigger to see if it's not too large for your hand. The bulk also translates to heft, since the mouse weighs 122 grams. This isn't an issue for MMOs, but you might want to get something lighter to swap to if you also dabble in fast-paced games.

The design here aims to provide superb comfort. The mouse features a rest for your ring finger and a perfect layout of the macro keys, allowing your thumb to easily access each one. Overall, this is a great MMO mouse, but it might struggle in fast-paced games.

If you want something wireless, the Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed is the best alternative, but it's a bit pricier; it does not have the spotless build quality of the SCIMITAR, though. The Razer Naga V2 Pro costs an arm and a leg but comes with three replaceable plates that can prove handy for games where you don't need a full suite of 12 programmable buttons. Lastly, the Logitech G502 X is a great all-around mouse that's more than usable in MMOs since it's got 13 buttons in total.

Best MMO Gaming Mouse Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite

Best FPS Gaming Mouse: Razer Viper V3 Pro

Razer

Pros Cons Ambidextrous shape and compact design Pricey Comes with an 8K polling dongle Razer Synapse is a resource hog Unbeatable sensor performances Stiff charging cable Made for claw grip Weighs only 54 grams

The Viper V3 Pro from Razer is the latest flagship mouse from the legendary gaming company made for first-person shooters. Its ambidextrous design is surprisingly comfortable, and its focus on claw grip makes it the better choice than the DeathAdder V3 Pro and SuperLight for people who don't use palm grips.

The Viper is also smaller than the latest DeathAdder, making it a perfect choice for gamers with smaller hands. The mouse weighs only 54 grams, 8 grams lighter than the DeathAdder V3 Pro, placing it on the lighter side of the ultralight mouse market.

Unlike the DeathAdder V3 Pro, the Viper V3 Pro comes with an 8K polling dongle, allowing you to increase polling from 1,000 to 8,000Hz without spending extra. Performance-wise, the Viper V3 Pro is near-perfect, with great-feeling buttons, low latency, and impressive sensor performance.

You're also getting a solid battery lasting for about 90 hours with 1,000Hz polling. The build quality here is excellent, as is the scroll wheel. The skates are slippery as ever, and the selling package comes with a set of grip tapes in case you find the body too slippery. The two major negatives are the high price and the super-stiff charging cable. There's also the issue with Razer Synapse software, which is quite heavy on resources, especially RAM.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro and the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed are excellent alternatives for gamers who'd like something more ergonomic and larger. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is another worthy alternative that performs very similarly but isn't as comfortable. Finally, if you'd like something lighter, the Hitscan Hyperlight is the best ultralight gaming mouse.