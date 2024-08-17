From featuring stunning displays to GPUs rivaling their desktop counterparts, gaming laptops are better than ever. But with countless models, choosing the best for you can quickly become overwhelming. To help, here are our top picks to get you started.

What to Look For in a Gaming Laptop in 2024

A gaming laptop is essentially a portable computer that can handle demanding video games. As you need very specific features to get a good gaming performance out of any laptop, there are some vital things to keep in mind before you go gaming laptop shopping.

The biggest question you need to answer is which or what kind of games you plan to play on your laptop. The recommended specifications of your favorite games can give a basic idea of what you should be looking for. There is no point shelling out the big bucks for a top-end GPU when your games don't need that much power. Similarly, if your gaming laptop isn't very powerful, it won't be able to play demanding games smoothly.

You can start with three main elements: CPU, GPU, and RAM. Choose each depending on how much power you need for gaming and other needs. It's usually best to stick with relatively newer generation products and give your laptop specifications some bandwidth to account for future requirements, as you likely won't be updating it for the next couple of years or more.

Besides the CPU, GPU, and RAM, storage is another crucial part of any gaming laptop. Games can take a lot of space; if you plan to install more than a few, you'll need plenty of storage. Alternatively, you can purchase an external SSD or HDD to house a growing catalog.

If you want smoother and tear-free gaming, you'll also need a good display, preferably with a high refresh rate and support. The display quality will also impact how your games look on the laptop. Remember, the 14 or 15-inch models make the most sense if you travel with your laptop frequently. However, you can opt for bigger sizes if you don't plan to move it much or have no issue lugging around a giant laptop.

Other vital details to consider are the laptop's cooling performance, port selection, connectivity options, and your budget.

With all this in mind, let's look at our top gaming laptop picks.

Best Gaming Laptop Overall: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Pros Cons Impressive performance OLED burn-in is a slight concern Beautiful OLED display Excellent port selection

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is the best gaming laptop for most people as it balances portability and power. It's a slim, lightweight machine that packs a beautiful 14-inch OLED display with 2880 x 1800p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Dolby Vision and completely covers the DCI-P3 color space.

While the company offers a Zephyrus G14 variant with a Ryzen 7 8845HS chip in some markets, the US variants come with Ryzen 9 8945HS, a reasonably powerful chip. You can also choose between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs, both of which run at a TGP of 90W. While this isn't the maximum recommended power, it's on the upper end of the power spectrum. It's best to go for the RTX 4070 to get the most out of the laptop's display resolution.

Given the laptop's slim form factor, the onboard RAM is soldered to the board, but at least you can choose between 16GB and 32 GB. You also get 1TB of user-upgradeable NVMe SSD storage.

Battery life is decent for a compact gaming laptop. The 73Wh battery can last up to 8 hours while browsing or playing video. Gaming battery life will be considerably lower and depend on how much power you're draining.

You also get a good port selection with a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, one USB4 Type-C port with 100W USB PD, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. While you can charge through the USB-C port, the supplied proprietary power brick is your best bet to juice up the laptop while gaming.

Best Gaming Laptop Overall ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is a compact gaming powerhouse that packs a beautiful OLED screen, NVIDIA's RTX 40-series GPUs, and an excellent port selection.

Best Budget Gaming Laptop: Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-71-76H5

Pros Cons Solid gaming performance Battery life could be better Excellent port selection Keyboard is average Good display 512GB storage

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is an excellent choice for budget gamers, as it prioritizes gaming essentials over nice-to-have features. Its PHN16-71-76H5 variant, which is most suitable for budget-conscious folks, is powered by the Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU and RTX 4060 GPU. It performs exceptionally well as an everyday workhorse and a gaming machine.

You'll easily be able to get the most out of its 16-inch IPS display while gaming, which has full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. One big reason is the 140W TGP of the included RTX 4060 GPU.

The display is also decent for content consumption and creation with its near-complete coverage of the sRGB color space and decent coverage of DCI-P3. It also gets brighter than many other budget models, with around 500 nits in SDR and HDR.

Port selection is nothing to sneeze at with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DP Alt mode, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, three USB Type-A ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Unfortunately, the Acer laptop's battery life is not its strongest point. So, you'll be seeking the charging brick more often.

Finally, while the keyboard is average, the built-in touchpad is excellent, especially given budget laptops don't usually get such solid touchpad performance.

Best Budget Gaming Laptop Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-71-76H5 The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-71-76H5 is a solid gaming laptop for folks on a budget. It houses a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU running at 140W TGP, and an excellent touchpad.

Best Gaming Laptop Under $800: Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-51H9

Pros Cons Good 1080p gaming performance Only 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD Excellent port selection Average touchpad Solid battery life

Acer's Nitro line is home to several value-for-money gaming laptops, and the Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-51H9 is a great option for anyone on a strict budget of $800. Its combination of 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and the RTX 4050 GPU delivers solid 1080p gaming performance, and you'll consistently get more than 60fps in most games at medium or ultra presets. Employing DLSS will undoubtedly help you get more frames out of the RTX 4050.

As a budget laptop, the Nitro V 15 has fairly average looks and a plastic build. While the touchpad is also average, the backlit keyboard offers good performance with decent travel and bounce. Port selection is also excellent, with a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB Type-A ports, and one Thunderbolt 4 port.

The 15.6-inch IPS display has full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Sadly, the display has a poor color gamut , but it's serviceable unless you use it for content creation. Plus, the RAM and SSD are limited to 8GB and 512GB, respectively, but fortunately, you can upgrade both later if you want.

Other notable highlights include good battery life and Wi-Fi 6 support for high-speed wireless connectivity.

Best Gaming Laptop Under $800 Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-51H9 With the Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-51H9, you can get your gaming fix without shelling out the big bucks. For under $800, it gives you an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5, and a decent 15.6-inch IPS display.

Best 18-inch Gaming Laptop: Alienware m18 R2

Pros Cons Impressive gaming performance Doesn't get very bright Tons of connectivity options Heavy QHD+ 165Hz and FHD+ 480Hz display options

If you are okay with lugging around a hefty laptop, the Alienware m18 R2 is an impressive gaming machine for anyone seeking an 18-inch laptop. It has a lot to like, including a sleek design, good build quality, a reasonable starting price, and excellent performance.

Intel's 14th-gen chips are at the heart of the m18 R2, and you can choose from Core i7-14650HX, i7-14700HX, and i9-14900HX. Similarly, you get a wide range of discrete GPU picks, from RTX 4060 to 4090. So, it's easy to build a configuration to match your budget and gaming performance needs.

Besides the CPU and GPU, you can choose from two 18-inch display panels: a QHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate or a full-HD+ panel with a 480Hz refresh rate. The latter is perfect for high refresh rate gaming, but even the former will be enough for most people. That said, higher resolution helps produce crisper and sharper images and text. Otherwise, both panels have a 3ms response time and complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

The only relative negative aspect of the display is its brightness. Neither panel is particularly bright, but you will get around 300 nits, which is usable.

This Alienware laptop also shines in terms of connectivity and port options. It houses everything from an Ethernet and two Thunderbolt 4 ports to full-size HDMI and mini-DisplayPort. An Intel chip offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Finally, you can get an ultra low-profile CherryMX mechanical keyboard instead of the usual Alienware keyboard as an optional add-on.

Best 18-inch Gaming Laptop Alienware m18 R2 The Alienware m18 R2 is a massive gaming machine that delivers impressive performance and is equipped with the latest high-end processors and GPUs.

Pros Cons Impressive performance Expensive Excellent build quality Limited number of games for macOS Beautiful and bright display

Although MacOS is way behind Windows in terms of game availability, Apple has finally started getting serious about it. If you want a MacBook that shines on the productivity front and is ready for gaming, the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max) is your best bet. It's a seriously powerful Mac, and you'll find it hard to stress it out.

It packs a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that can reach up to 1600 nits in HDR and 600 nits in SDR. It also supports VRR up to 120Hz. Plus, it produces vibrant visuals and is great to look at.

The built-in keyboard and trackpad are responsive. The power button also has a built-in fingerprint reader, which makes logging in seamless and secure.

Battery life has been a strong point for all Apple Silicon Macs, and the same is true for this 16-inch Pro model. Apple claims it offers the best battery life of any MacBook. So, you can easily get through a workday, but you can expect the battery to deplete quickly with frequent gaming sessions.

The MacBook Pro 16-inch also offers a decent selection of ports, including a full-size HDMI and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. All three TB4 ports have DisplayPort Alt mode and USB PD.

Unfortunately, it's pretty expensive, and the RAM and storage upgrades can raise the price tag even higher.

Best MacBook for Gaming Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max) The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max) is a high-performance laptop that delivers exceptional performance for content creation and software development. But it also has impressive gaming chops.

Best Linux Laptop for Gaming: System76 Oryx Pro

Pros Cons RTX 40-series GPUs for solid 1080p gaming performance Reliability complaints about System76 products Excellent port selection Expensive 165Hz display

There aren't many laptops that come with Linux pre-installed and are ready for gaming. However, System76's Oryx Pro is one option that you can consider. It's powered by a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and comes with a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs from 4050 to 4070, making it sufficiently powerful for most gaming needs.

Besides the GPU, you get customization options for RAM and storage. While the base model has a respectable 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you can upgrade to 96 GB. Similarly, the storage options go from 500GB to 4TB, with the flexibility to add another M.2 SSD.

You can also have either Ubuntu or Pop!_OS pre-installed on your laptop. Pop!_OS is the better choice as System76 maintains it, so you shouldn't have any compatibility or driver issues.

The 16-inch full-HD+ display supports a 165Hz refresh rate and features a matte finish to reduce glare. The port selection is also solid, with one full-size HDMI port, one Mini DisplayPort, one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and one 2.5G Ethernet port.

It's important to note that some System76 customers have voiced reliability issues with their purchases on Reddit. It's unclear how prevalent the problems are, but it's worth remembering before ordering a $2,000 laptop from the company. You can alternatively buy an Ubuntu-certified Windows laptop with a discrete GPU from one of the more popular and reliable manufacturers and install Ubuntu or Pop!_OS on that.

Best Linux Laptop for Gaming System76 Oryx Pro If you are a gamer who prefers Linux to other platforms, the System 76 Oryx Pro packs powerful hardware that provides solid gaming performance.

FAQ

What is different when looking for a gaming laptop over a normal laptop?

When looking for a gaming laptop, you want it to be sufficiently powerful to meet the recommended specifications of the games you plan to play on it. You'll typically want a high-performance CPU and a discrete GPU. A high refresh rate display with VRR support is also desirable for smoother, tear-free gaming. Additionally, features like a good cooling system will ensure your laptop's CPU or GPU doesn't get throttled under intense load.

Are gaming laptops good for everyday use?

Gaming laptops are excellent for everyday use as they are typically quite powerful and easily handle day-to-day tasks. That said, if you want to consume a lot of media on your everyday machine, it's a good idea to ensure your laptop has a good display, which isn't always a given for gaming laptops, especially budget models.

Can I play Steam games on Linux?

You can play Steam games on Linux. While some Steam games have native Linux support, others rely on the Proton compatibility layer. It's important to remember that not all Stream games will work on a Linux machine, but a decent selection is compatible.