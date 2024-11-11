The best gaming headsets can be a game changer whether you’re playing MineCraft or PUBG. They can give you a competitive edge by letting you hear subtle sounds like enemies approaching or reloading ammo.

What to Look for in a Gaming Headset

When picking out a gaming headset, platform compatibility is key. A headset for PS5 might not work with an Xbox or Nintendo Switch, and vice versa. Fortunately, the headsets we feature are designed to work across multiple systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so you won’t have to worry about switching headsets when you change consoles.

Comfort is just as important as compatibility. Your headset should feel great, even during long gaming marathons. The headsets we’re featuring have adjustable headbands to fit different head sizes, along with cushioned ear cups that keep you comfortable and prevent soreness. Many of these models are also designed to fit well with glasses.

Another factor to consider is whether you want a wired or wireless headset. Wired headsets are usually more affordable and without lag or connectivity issues, but they keep you tethered to your console or PC. Wireless headsets, while pricier and sometimes prone to connection glitches, give you more freedom of movement.

A good gaming headset also doubles as a communication tool. Some models come with detachable mics, while others have retractable or built-in options. Whatever the style, you’ll want a mic that delivers clear sound, like those featured in our top picks, so your friends and teammates can hear you perfectly.

For an immersive audio experience, some headsets include active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out background noise, making in-game sound crystal clear. ANC lets you dive into the action without distraction, and some headsets even offer ambient sound features so you won’t miss important sounds around you, like your doorbell.

Keep in mind that premium features—like ANC, spatial audio, surround sound, or Dolby Atmos support—can add to the cost of a headset. Casual gamers might skip these extras, but for serious players and audiophiles, they’re often worth it. In the end, your budget may be the ultimate factor in finding the right headset.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 13 20 15 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best Gaming Headset Overall: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired

Steelseries

Pros Cons Premium wired headset with Tempest 3D Audio support Pricey Immersive sound and excellent noise cancellation OLED Base Station for uninterrupted gaming Supports multiple platforms and audio connections

If you’re on the hunt for the best gaming headset that balances price, features, and performance, check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired. This standout headset offers amazing sound clarity and quality at a great price—almost matching the performance of its pricier wireless version, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Right out of the box, the Arctis Nova Pro Wired has a premium look and feel. The ear cups are soft and cozy, making it easy to wear for long gaming sessions without any discomfort, even if you wear glasses. It also has a cushioned, adjustable headband with a flexible 4-point design, so you can tweak the fit to what’s most comfortable for you.

One of the best features? Its 360-degree spatial audio. This lets you hear every detail from all directions, whether it’s footsteps sneaking up on you or explosions off in the distance—giving you that tactical edge in fast-paced games. Plus, it’s fully compatible with the PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio and Microsoft Spatial Sound, so you get that immersive surround sound experience without any extra setup.

The Arctis Nova Pro also comes with SteelSeries’ Sonar Software, which lets you fine-tune the audio just how you like it. You can tone down distracting background noise from chat or boost specific sounds to make sure you catch every cue. The fully retractable ClearCast Gen 2 Mic delivers clear communication, powered by AI-driven noise cancellation to keep background sounds out of your chat.

For an added boost, pair it with the GameDAC Gen 2 OLED Base Station, which delivers impressive audio resolution and a richer sound experience. The base station lets you easily switch between gaming platforms like PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile, plus you can charge and swap batteries on the go for extended play.

Best Gaming Headset Overall Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wired $190 $250 Save $60 The Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wired is the absolute best gaming headset for those seeking top-quality features and performance at a good price. It also supports Tempest 3D Audio. $190 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Budget Gaming Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

Razer

Pros Cons Affordable with enhanced highs, mids, and lows THX Spatial Audio only on 64-bit Windows 10 PCs 7.1 surround sound plus USB sound card Upgradeable to THX Spatial Sound Compatible with multiple platforms

If you’re after solid performance and great features in a gaming headset without breaking the bank, the Razer BlackShark V2 is a top choice for budget-conscious gamers.

Despite the lower price, the BlackShark V2 has a sleek, premium look that’s rare in budget headsets. It’s also designed for comfort, with an adjustable padded headband to fit different head sizes and cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cups that are soft, breathable, and do a nice job of reducing outside noise.

Under the hood, this headset is equipped with powerful 50mm TriForce titanium drivers for clear, detailed audio across highs, mids, and lows. You’ll be able to pick up essential sounds like footsteps and dialogue—a tactical advantage in competitive games. It also comes with a detachable mic that’s tuned for voice clarity, and you can even adjust the mic settings, although it may struggle with deep voices or in noisy environments.

The BlackShark V2 supports 7.1 surround sound and includes a USB sound card for enhanced audio quality on PC. While it may not match the level of the high-end GameDAC Gen 2 in the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, it still delivers rich, immersive sound with some tweaks.

This headset is compatible across platforms, so you can use it with PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For PC gamers, there’s an extra perk—THX Spatial Audio, available if you’re running 64-bit Windows 10, which many users may find really enhances their experience.

Best Budget Gaming Headset Razer BlackShark V2 $85 $100 Save $15 Razer is well-known in the gaming accessory market, and their BlackShark V2 is a perfect budget headset. It is well-priced and has a built-in USB sound card that will make your game audio work great. $85 at Amazon See at bestbuy

Best Gaming Headset for PS5: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Steelseries

Pros Cons Premium wireless headset with Tempest 3D Audio support Quite pricey Immersive sound and excellent noise cancellation OLED Base Station for uninterrupted gaming Supports multiple platforms and audio connections

If you’re looking for the best PS5 headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is hard to beat. While budget-friendly options like the BlackShark V2 might be more geared toward PC, the Nova Pro Wireless is tailor-made for the PS5 and worth every penny.

This headset works flawlessly with PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio, which surrounds you with sound from every angle, pulling you right into the action. You’ll hear footsteps behind you, distant explosions, and all the subtle sounds that give you a leg up on the competition.

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is also built for long-haul comfort. Its premium ear cups are soft and breathable, while the padded, 4-point adjustable headband lets you customize the fit to perfection. Plus, it’s glasses-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about discomfort if you wear them.

Some of its standout features include powerful Hi-Fi drivers, 360-degree spatial audio, and an in-game Parametric EQ, which lets you adjust sound settings without pausing. It also comes with a retractable mic for clear communication and active noise cancellation to block out distractions—everything you need for a truly immersive experience.

With the OLED Base Station, you can connect multiple devices, such as PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC, and switch between them at the touch of a button. You can even connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz connection to your console and mobile device at the same time. And the best part? It has a swappable battery system that charges the spare while you play, so you’re set for hours of uninterrupted gaming.

Best Gaming Headset for PS5 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro $190 $250 Save $60 If you’re after a premium PS5 gaming experience, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is worth every penny. It is trusted by pros like T1 and AMG Petronas. $190 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Gaming Headset for Xbox Series: Audeze Maxwell Xbox

Audeze Maxwell Audeze

Pros Cons Powerful drivers and strong bass On the pricier side Mic quality is exceptionally clear Several connection options 80-hour battery life

While the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is an excellent gaming headset, the PS5 version isn’t fully optimized for Xbox. For the best Xbox experience, we recommend the Audeze Maxwell Xbox, an Xbox Series headset built with fans of Microsoft's console in mind.

This headset doesn’t just sound great; it feels high-quality too. Built to last, it features a sturdy, adjustable headband and a replaceable suspension strap for a secure fit. The soft, contoured ear pads make it super comfortable, even for marathon sessions, and the reinforced ear cups provide excellent passive noise reduction.

It uses AI-powered noise filtering technology to reduce background noise, whether it’s your friends’ chatter, a noisy appliance, or even a robot vacuum, keeping you fully immersed in the game. You also have options with both a high-quality Shure boom mic and a built-in mic for clear communication.

The Audeze Maxwell’s powerful 90mm planar magnetic drivers deliver incredible bass and crisp detail, thanks to its high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio. You’ll catch every in-game sound clearly, whether you’re connected through USB or wirelessly.

You can also connect via Bluetooth and the 3.5mm jack, so it works across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile (though some features are Xbox-exclusive). The battery life is also impressive, lasting up to 80 hours on a single charge, with the ability to get a full day of play after just a 20-minute quick charge.

Best Gaming Headset for Xbox Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset $300 $329 Save $29 Step into the future of gaming audio with the Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset. Precision-engineered for unparalleled sound quality, this headset delivers immersive gaming experiences with Audeze's signature audio technology. $300 at Amazon

Best Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch: Razer Barracuda X

Razer

Pros Cons Impressive audio quality with multiple connectivity options No carrying case included Excellent battery life Comfortable, lightweight design Detachable microphone

The Nintendo Switch is all about flexibility, letting you go from home console to portable gaming in seconds. While it comes with essentials like Joy-Con controllers and built-in speakers, a good Switch headset can make your gaming way more immersive, especially when you’re on the go.

Our top pick for the Switch is the Razer Barracuda X. While it isn’t exclusively made for the Switch like the Audeze Maxwell Xbox is for Xbox, it has all the right features for a fantastic Nintendo gaming experience—whether you’re diving into Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a classic Super Mario title, or other Nintendo Switch games.

Available in five colors, the Barracuda X has a clean, simple design with an adjustable headband and soft, swivel ear cups you can lay flat when not in use. It’s so comfortable that you can easily wear it through hours of gameplay. The removable cardioid mic enhances in-game chat while filtering out background noise, keeping your voice clear.

Powered by 40mm TriForce drivers and supporting 7.1 surround sound (which is upgradeable to THX spatial audio), this headset amps up your gameplay with pinpoint audio cues and positional sound, making it easier to catch the subtle sounds of enemies approaching or distant gunfire.

The Barracuda X also shines with its flexible connectivity options. You can pair it with both a Bluetooth and 2.4GHz device at once, letting you switch between them with a single button press. It also has a 3.5mm jack, making it compatible not only with the Switch but also with PlayStation, PC, and mobile. And with a battery life that lasts over two days on a single charge, it’s built to keep up with even your longest gaming sessions.

Best Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch Razer Barracuda X $95 $100 Save $5 The Razer Barracuda X delivers a knockout punch of quality, comfort, and versatility, making it the ultimate headset for Nintendo Switch gaming. See at Razer $95 at Amazon

FAQ

Will one gaming headset work with all of my consoles?

It really depends on how many consoles you have. The headsets we recommend work across multiple platforms, making it easy to switch between them. Some, like the Audeze Maxwell Xbox, are designed with Xbox in mind, but you can still use them on other platforms—just with some features limited.

Are wired or wireless gaming headsets better?

Wired and wireless headsets each have their advantages and drawbacks. Wired headsets are generally more affordable and tend to have fewer connectivity issues or latency concerns, but they restrict your movement as you’re tethered to your console or PC. In contrast, wireless headsets offer greater mobility but come at a higher price and may occasionally experience connection issues.

How do I clean my gaming headset?

To clean your gaming headset, use a soft microfiber cloth, mild soap or alcohol wipes safe for electronics, cotton swabs, and compressed air. Detach removable parts, gently wipe them with a slightly dampened microfiber cloth, then dry thoroughly and air-dry completely. Repeat every 2-4 weeks or as needed, and store the headset in a dust-free environment.