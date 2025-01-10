No matter your gaming platform of choice, you’re probably at least occasionally using a gaming controller. While PC and mobile gamers have the broadest selection of controllers, console gamers can also pick between a deluge of great options.

Important Features to Focus On When Shopping for a Gaming Controller

The first thing to note is that you should focus on controllers compatible with your platform of choice. Generally speaking, most gaming controllers work on PC and mobile platforms such as Android and iOS. When it comes to gaming consoles, the situation is less rosy, so make sure that a controller that has caught your eye is compatible with your console if you’re a PS5, Xbox Series, or Nintendo Switch owner. And if you want a versatile controller you can use on multiple platforms, ensure your potential buy can work with them all.

Next, size and comfort are critical features to look out for, especially if you’re a console gamer. If possible, you should try out various controllers personally and get one that feels the most comfortable. While most options come with mechanical ALPS joysticks that will develop drift sooner or later, there are increasingly more controllers out there featuring contactless Hall Effect thumbsticks that are drift-free.

Since many modern controllers, even budget options, are wireless, battery life and whether a controller comes with a built-in battery or uses replaceable cells are also important aspects to consider when shopping for a new controller.

You should also consider the D-pad design if you’re a fan of fighting games and games where a D-pad is used for moving. Other things to look out for include the existence of rear paddles, whether the analog sticks feature concave or convex tops, and whether the controller comes with triggers or simple bumper-like buttons, like on Joy-Cons and the Switch Pro controller.

Mobile gamers shopping for a new controller should ensure their phone is compatible with the controller they’re interested in. Next, look out for extra features such as a headphone jack, pass-through charging, whether the controller supports direct connection via USB-C or Lighting port or is a Bluetooth model, and whether it comes with a built-in battery.

Best Gaming Controller Overall: Xbox Core Wireless Controller

Pros Cons Competitive Price D-Pad is stiff Superb Comfort The rubber thumbstick cover will wear out after a while Trigger Rumble Not compatible with PS5 and Nintendo Switch Great on PC, Android, and iOS Excellent Battery Life

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is the best gaming controller for most PC, Xbox, and mobile gamers. It's superbly comfy, fits great in most hands, is well-made, and its thumbsticks are grippy and precise.

It features the Xbox layout with the left analog stick placed at the height of the face buttons, which are of excellent quality. The bumpers are clicky and easy to press but very silent, and the triggers have just the right amount of tension and generous travel distance. The controller also features a trigger rumble, which is great to have. Unfortunately, only a handful of racing games support the feature on PC.

I like that you can use them without thumbstick grips, but I recommend getting a pair because they will wear out over time otherwise. I also recommend getting a pack of rechargeable batteries, either AA or a battery pack designed specifically for the Xbox controller, because using disposable batteries will quickly add up. With a pair of solid rechargeable batteries or a quality battery pack, you’re looking at about 30 hours of battery life, which is an excellent result.

The biggest downside is probably the D-pad. It’s clicky but stiff and feels uncomfortable in games requiring fast and precise inputs, like fighting games or fast-paced 2D platformers.

If you’d like something different that’s just as comfortable and has a built-in battery and Hall Effect joysticks, my recommendation is the 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G or Bluetooth controller, which works with Nintendo Switch. These are some of the best PC gaming controllers on the market. If you’re a PS5 gamer, Sony’s DualSense and DualSense Edge are the best choices for PS5 gamers.

Best Budget Gaming Controller: 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller

Pros Cons Costs only $30 Can't use it on PS5, Xbox, and Switch Features two programmable buttons Supports 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth Terrific D-pad Supports PC, Android, iOS, and macOS

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is a terrific budget gaming controller that works with PC, iOS, and Android and costs only $30. For the money, you’re getting a very comfortable controller with Hall Effect thumbsticks, a pair of remappable buttons between bumpers and triggers, excellent build quality, and both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

The thing I love the most about 8BitDo controllers is their D-pad, which is perfect for fighting games and 2D platformers. It’s precise and mushy but with a nice amount of feedback, and it is very comfortable to use.

The battery life here is not record-breaking, but it’s still great for a budget controller. You can expect more than 20 hours over the 2.4GHz wireless connection and much longer than that via Bluetooth.

The only significant drawback is that the controller isn’t compatible with many gaming platforms, including Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PS5. Another tiny pet peeve of mine is that the analog sticks are convex, which I find less grippy than concave thumbsticks.

If you’re looking for a budget controller for your Xbox console, check out the PowerA Advantage Wired Controller. Switch owners looking for a budget option should look at the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth version, designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch.

Best Xbox Controller: Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Pros Cons Well-built Expensive Super comfy Some QC issues Comes with extra thumbsticks, paddles, and a D-pad Praiseworthy battery life Perfect for Xbox and PC

If you want the best controller for your Xbox Series console, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is where it’s at. The controller offers a ton of customization, comes with loads of extra options, and has a built-in battery and replaceable thumbsticks.

Other standout features include adjusting thumbstick tension to match your preferences, four programmable rear paddles, and hair trigger locks. Another plus here is the battery life, which can last up to 40 hours if you’re not using the controller with a headset.

The amount of extra parts you’re getting is impressive. The package includes a high-quality carrying case, six thumbsticks, four paddles, and two directional pads you can switch between. The controller is also incredibly comfortable and made so that it fits great both in small and large hands.

One of the main disadvantages here is the price. At $180, this is far from affordable, but the best-in-class quality comes at a price premium. Also, while the general build quality is terrific, Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers suffer from QC issues. I recommend opting for the extended warranty so you don’t have to worry if something happens unexpectedly.

If you’d like to try the feeling of the Xbox Elite Series 2 but don’t need the extra goodies, check out the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. It’s much more affordable but doesn’t have a carrying case, extra thumbsticks, or a D-pad.

Best PS5 Controller: DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge trumps third-party premium PS5 controllers due to its impressive build quality, premium finish, superb comfortability, and excellent integration of extra features with the PS5 software.

The controller comes inside a well-made carrying case that packs the DualSense itself, a set of extra rear paddles, two pairs of analog stick toppers to replace the default ones, and a 9.1-foot-long braided USB-C cable for charging it. The case also has a flap that allows you to charge the controller while in the case.

Aside from bottom paddles, DualSense Edge also includes two function buttons placed below the analog sticks. This can come in handy in certain games that feature a ton of controls since they allow you to map custom control schemes. Other notable features include trigger sliders that can reduce trigger travel and adjustable dead zones for the two analog triggers.

Now, while the analog stick modules are replaceable, which is excellent, the sticks included are mechanical, ALPS-style joysticks prone to drift. Another ding here is the disappointingly short battery life.

Best Switch Controller: Gulikit KK3 Max Controller

Pros Cons Hall Effect joysticks and triggers QC issues Mappable back buttons Mediocre D-pad Excellent battery life Comfortable Adjustable rumble

The Gulikit KK3 Max Controller is the best Nintendo Switch controller, with its most significant strength being the Hall Effect joysticks and triggers and a six-axis gyro for motion control. It connects with the Switch via Bluetooth but comes with a wireless dongle, making it compatible with Windows.

You’re also getting four rear paddles that are fully programmable and can be removed if that’s not your style. The controller includes analog sticks, but if you’re playing a game for which they’re not needed, you can turn them into classic bumpers with a pair of switches on the bottom of the controller.

Battery life is more than decent, clocking in at about 28 hours. The KK3 features an adjustable rumble with three modes and two intensity options. It’s not too large but not too compact, making it feel great no matter how big your hands are. The best thing here is the price. At $79, the Gulikit KK3 Max is more affordable than premium options for PS5 and Xbox consoles.

On the other hand, the controller suffers from QC issues, including creaking triggers and bumpers, and the D-pad could’ve been better. If you’d rather get something tried and true, the Switch Pro controller has an impressive battery life. If you'd rather like a third-party Joy-Con alternative, take a look at the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact or the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro.