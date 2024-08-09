The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases can keep your pricey Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe from drops, scratches, spills, and everyday wear and tear. These cases can also help maintain its physical appeal and boost its resale value. In this article, we’ll share our top seven picks for Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases.
Best Case Overall
TORRAS Magnetic Case$70 $80 Save $10
The TORRAS Magnetic Z Fold 6 Shockproof Case features an S Pen holder and supports wireless charging.
Best Budget Case
Miimall Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case
The Miimall Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case is the go-to choice for those who want extra features without extra costs.
Promoted Pick
SUPCASE UB Mag Pro
The UB Mag Pro is made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate. It’s a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges.
Best Wallet Case
SIXBOX Double Wallet Case
Get the SIXBOX Double Wallet Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case if you want a reliable case that doubles as a wallet.
Best Rugged Case
Otterbox Defender Case
The OTTERBOX Defender Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case provides full body protection for your phone with raised bezels and hinge protection. It also offers military-grade drop protection.
Best Clear Case
SPIGEN Clear Case$35 $47 Save $12
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case has anti-yellowing properties and offers hinge protection while showcasing the beauty of your phone.
Best Thin Case
Caseology Parallax$27 $40 Save $13
From military-grade protection to a stylish thin design, the Caseology Parallax Z Fold 6 Case has a lot of going for it and is the best thin case for your Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Best Leather Case
TORRO Leather Wallet Case
Handmade with premium cowhide, the TORRO Leather Galaxy Z Fold 6 Wallet Case fully protects your phone and doubles as a wallet.
What to Look For in a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case
When shopping for the perfect case, there are some questions you need to answer to find the one that's right for you.
First, make sure you’re getting a case specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, not Galaxy Z Flip 6. The right case will have precise cutouts that match your phone perfectly, and the sheer difference in the size of the foldables means they are not interchangeable.
Are you worried about bulk? The Z Fold 6 is more compact than previous models but still a bit bulky due to its folding design. Consider how much extra size and weight you’re comfortable adding with a case. Also, some cases support wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove the case to charge your phone. Few are MagSafe compatible, allowing you to use additional magnetic accessories.
Finally, if you use an S Pen, look for cases that offer a slot to put it in. The latest S Pen model has a different shape from previous models, but the new Fold 6 cases should accommodate the new stylus.