The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases can keep your pricey Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe from drops, scratches, spills, and everyday wear and tear. These cases can also help maintain its physical appeal and boost its resale value. In this article, we’ll share our top seven picks for Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases.

What to Look For in a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Case

When shopping for the perfect case, there are some questions you need to answer to find the one that's right for you.

First, make sure you’re getting a case specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, not Galaxy Z Flip 6. The right case will have precise cutouts that match your phone perfectly, and the sheer difference in the size of the foldables means they are not interchangeable.

Are you worried about bulk? The Z Fold 6 is more compact than previous models but still a bit bulky due to its folding design. Consider how much extra size and weight you’re comfortable adding with a case. Also, some cases support wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove the case to charge your phone. Few are MagSafe compatible, allowing you to use additional magnetic accessories.

Finally, if you use an S Pen, look for cases that offer a slot to put it in. The latest S Pen model has a different shape from previous models, but the new Fold 6 cases should accommodate the new stylus.