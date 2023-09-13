The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an expensive and fragile foldable phone so you'll want to keep it safe. A good case will protect the device from wear and tear, scratches, drops, and other potential damage.

Best Overall Spigen Slim Armor Pro $70 $105 Save $35 With three points of protection, an S-Pen holder, and full coverage, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case fires on all cylinders. It's also fairly slim and lightweight, as well as a surface that doesn't catch on fabric. $70 at Amazon $95 at Spigen

Best Budget AICase Slim Fit Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 The AICase Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case is a budget-friendly option that protects your Galaxy Z Fold 5 against scratches and bumps. It features an S-Pen holder, supports wireless charging, and is available in 19 fun colors. $7 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case provides unrivaled full-body protection for your device. It secures everything from your screen to your cameras, hinge, and S-Pen, and also supports wireless charging. $80 at Amazon See at SUPCASE

Best Thin Case Samsung Slim S-Pen (Galaxy Z Fold 5) $40 $100 Save $60 The Samsung Slim S-Pen Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case is ideal for users who want adequate scratch and bump protection without the extra bulk. Made by Samsung, it fits like a glove, has an S-Pen slot, and supports wireless charging. See at Samsung $40 at Amazon

Best Wallet Case Shieldon Leather Wallet with S Pen Slot for Galaxy Z Fold 5 The SHIELDON Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leather Wallet Case keeps both your cards and cash safe while also protecting the phone from scratches, drops, and hinge damage. It also features magnetic clasps that secure your phone, along with an S-Pen holder. See at SHIELDON

Best Clear Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy Z Fold 5 $45 $65 Save $20 The Spigen Ultra-Hybrid Galaxy Z Fold 5 Clear Case (Zero One) features a simple minimalist design that showcases the beauty of your Z Fold 5 while protecting it against scratches and drops. It also supports wireless charging. $45 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Leather Case Torro Leather Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Torro Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leather Case is a premium leather case that protects your Z Fold 5 against all forms of scratches and bumps. It also features a wallet to hold your cards and cash, acts as a kickstand, and supports wireless charging. $38 at Amazon See at Torro

What to Look for in a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

All Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are not created equal, and there are some key factors to consider when looking for the best cases for Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Basic protection against wear and tear, scratches, scuffs, and smudges is a must. Cases in this roundup tick all these boxes, with some going the extra mile and offering hinge protection.

The fit is also important. With an improved design, Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases won’t fit your Galaxy Z Fold 5, so you'll need something specific for the new phone that fits snugly but doesn't impact functionality in any way. The Z Fold 5 also features a new and slimmer S-Pen than the Z Fold 4. If you own and use one, you may want a case with a compatible S-Pen slot.

Watch out for bulk. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is already pretty bulky when folded. Bulky cases will add to that and make it heavier and thicker, which could cause problems with fitting the phone in your pocket or while holding it. However, bulky cases are generally rugged and offer more protection, so it's a balancing act.

Wireless charging support may also be important for you. Some rugged cases may be too thick to allow wireless charging, and continuously removing and re-fitting a case can cause the corners of the cover to become loose. Thankfully, you won't need to unwrap your Z Fold 5 each time you want to charge it wirelessly because the cases in this roundup all support wireless charging.

There are also useful extras like key rings and kickstands that make a case more than just a protective cover and should be considered, depending on your use case.

And finally, there's the price. The Z Fold 5 is already as expensive as it gets. You shouldn’t have to spend a fortune to protect it. This roundup includes cases for every budget, offering different levels of protection and some nice extra features.

FAQ

What are the differences between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a clamshell design with a 6.7-inch primary display and a 3.4-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, features a book-like design and a 7.6-inch primary display with a 48-120Hz refresh rate. The Z Flip 5 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage, while the Z Fold 5 is available with 12GB RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. Another key difference is that you can only use an S-Pen with the Z Fold 5.

Does the Galaxy Z Fold 5's hinge need protection?

The short answer is yes and no. Yes, if you can't trust yourself to handle the hinge carefully and can live with the inconvenience of hinge protection and extra bulk. For instance, some cases with hinge protection rock from side to side when opened flat and feel awkward in the hand. No, if you're extremely careful with the hinge and prefer your Z Fold 5 fully opened flat without extra bulk. In any case, the Galaxy Z Fold 5's hinge is pretty sturdy. It features a double rail design and can survive up to 200,000 folds.

Can I use a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case with the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

No, you can't use Z fold 4 cases with the Z Fold 5. Both phones share a lot of similarities in form factor but are slightly different when it comes to the dimensions. The Z Fold 5 is slimmer and thinner than its predecessor. And the improved hinge design ensures that the phone folds flat instead of leaving a slight gap, as was seen with the Z Fold 4. The differences are minor, but cases require precision fits, so you won't be able to use Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases with the newer model.