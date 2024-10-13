When buying a new smartphone or tablet, it’s essential it is protected from day one. Guard your Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra against drops, bumps, and scratches with a reliable protective case that may even improve the tablet’s aesthetics.

Best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Case Overall Poetic TurtleSkin Case The Poetic TurtleSkin Case offers excellent protection for your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with its thick silicone material featuring a splash-proof coating. The silicone is non-toxic and child-friendly and includes a tactile grip to prevent drops. The shock-absorbing corner design offers additional protection, and air vents keep your tablet from overheating. $23 at Amazon See at Poetic

Best Budget Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Case JETech Case This budget-friendly JETech Case features a fingerprint-resistant translucent and robust PC back and a protective PU cover. There are also charging and magnetic storage capabilities for your S-Pen, while the front cover doubles as a tri-fold stand for watching movies or typing. $14 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Keyboard Case Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim This official Samsung accessory offers a wireless keyboard that you can use to switch seamlessly between Galaxy devices. It features a dedicated AI key, giving instant access to Bixby or Gemini and is slim, lightweight, and offers stylish protection. It also sports a convenient magnetic attachment for your S-Pen. See at Samsung

Best Rugged Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Case UAG Metropolis SE Series Pro Despite its lightweight build, the UAG Metropolis SE Series Pro offers military drop protection with an impact-resistant core and excellent corner safeguarding. The fit is precise for the Tab S10 Ultra, and it features a built-in S-Pen holder with magnetic charging access and a folio cover that doubles as an adjustable kickstand. $90 at Amazon

Best Clear Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Case JETech Clear Case If you love the aesthetic of your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, then a clear case, such as the JETech Clear, is a good choice. It’s budget-friendly, yet the flexible TPU frame and PC back offer good protection. Raised lips shield your camera and screen, while S-Pen wireless charging is also supported. $12 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Case with Stylus Holder Spigen Rugged Armor Pro The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro offers much more than robust protection. On top of its Air Cushion technology on the corners, it also provides complete S-Pen compatibility, an eye-catching matte black finish, and a cover that converts into a tri-fold kickstand. $35 at Amazon See at Spigen

What to Consider When Buying a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Case

First and foremost, if you already have a case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you can keep using that one. That’s because the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has the same dimensions and button placements as the previous model. However, if you’re after a new look or the S10 Ultra is your first Galaxy Tab, you can buy any S9 Ultra or S10 Ultra case.

So, once you have decided to buy a new case, there are several factors to consider before purchasing. Looking pretty is important, but protection is the most important. Check what materials the case is made from. You’ll want one with a durable build that will actually protect your tablet.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is commonly used because of its flexibility and durability. PU leather or polycarbonate (PC) also offers good levels of protection. However, it’s not just the materials that matter. Check to see if the case features raised edges to protect the screen and camera lens. This will prevent direct contact with the ground when dropped and safeguard against scratches when placed face down.

You’ll probably want a holder for your S-Pen, too. Although this feature is more for convenience rather than importance. However, you’ll soon realize just how convenient it is if you often use the S-Pen with your tablet. Another convenience is wireless charging without having to remove the case. Again, this is not absolutely essential, but this feature certainly adds to the appeal.

You’ll also want to consider the weight. While the S10 Ultra is lighter and ever so slightly thinner than the S9 Ultra, you’ll still want your tablet and case combo to be as light as possible. This largely depends on which case you buy, as more rugged models tend to be bulkier and heavier.

Another feature to consider is whether there is a kickstand. This can be a vital feature, especially if you watch a lot of media content or use your tablet for making and taking video calls. Furthermore, if you intend to use your S10 Ultra for productivity, you may even want to consider a case with a built-in keyboard to convert your tablet into a mini laptop-like device.