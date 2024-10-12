The Galaxy Tab S10+ is out, and the last thing you want is to drop, scratch, or break it. Not only does a protective case safeguard your tablet against bumps and scratches, but some of them even improve your device’s appearance.

Best Galaxy Tab S10+ Case Overall Poetic TurtleSkin Case The heavy-duty Poetic TurtleSkin Case offers a unique turtle shell design, comprehensive protection with its military-grade drop protection, shock-absorbing corners, and a splash-proof coating. It’s made from durable kid-friendly silicone with enhanced grip and protects the S-Pen while maintaining compatibility with wireless charging. $23 at Amazon

Best Budget Galaxy Tab S10+ Case TiMOVO Soft TPU Case With its adjustable stand giving you various angles and a built-in holder to host your S-Pen, the TiMOVO Soft TPU Case is something of a bargain. It has a durable build and offers comprehensive Galaxy Tab S10+ safeguarding, ensuring good value for its low price. $16 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Tab S10+ Keyboard Case Fintie Keyboard Case The Fintie Keyboard Case transforms your Galaxy Tab S10+ into a laptop-like device. It’s a multifunctional accessory that features a detachable Bluetooth keyboard with a long-lasting battery and offers solid PU leather protection and multiple viewing angles. $43 at Amazon

Best Rugged Galaxy Tab S10+ Case Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Spigen is renowned for making durable cases, and the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is no exception. With enhanced screen and camera protection in addition to advanced shock absorption, your Galaxy Tab S10+ is in safe hands. It also features a convenient kickstand for hands-free viewing. $35 at Amazon See at Spigen

Best Clear Galaxy Tab S10+ Case Fintie Hybrid Slim Case $17 $20 Save $3 With a transparent back cover and comprehensive protection for your Galaxy Tab S10+, the Fintie Hybrid Slim Case is a good choice for clear-case lovers. It also features an S-Pen holder on the side and a tri-fold adjustable stand that achieves multiple viewing angles. $17 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Tab S10+ Case with Stylus Holder Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro If the stylus holder is your priority, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro has not one but two. This allows you to store a backup or alternative option while still getting that Spigen protection. The reinforced corners protect against drops, while the versatile cover doubles as a kickstand. $21 at Amazon See at Spigen

What to Consider When Buying a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Case

The first thing you’ll want to consider is if you even need one. And by that, we mean that the previous Galaxy Tab S9+ is the exact same size with buttons and cameras placed in the exact same locations. So, if you are upgrading your Tab S9+ to the latest model, your old case will still fit. But perhaps you’ll still want to upgrade to new aesthetics. In that case (no pun intended), a new case could be the order of the day. And, if you’re new to the world of the Galaxy Tab S series and can’t find a suitable case for your Tab S10+, you can still buy those older cases that identify with the Tab S9+.

You’ll also want to consider things like protection level. Look for cases that offer a comprehensive defense against drops, bumps, and scratches. Additionally, protection on the corners and raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera lens is valuable. Also, check the material your chosen case is made from. You’ll want it to consist of durable materials, such as flexible and robust thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). High-quality PU leather or polycarbonate can also offer good protection for your device.

Other features to think about are whether it includes an S-Pen holder. This may not be vital, but you’ll undoubtedly realize the convenience it serves when you have it. Wireless charging support is another convenience to consider. While you could just remove the case when charging, why would you want to?

Weight, bulk, and cost are also essential considerations. As is functionality. Does the case have a kickstand with multiple viewing angles so you can comfortably use your tablet when doing different things? This is especially important if you use your Tab S10+ to watch a lot of media content as well as taking video calls and getting productive. For the latter, you may well want to even consider a keyboard case so you can convert your tablet into a mini laptop.