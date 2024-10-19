There are hundreds of options to choose from, but these are the best Galaxy S24 FE cases available today. Whether you need something stylish and slim or rugged and durable, these protective cases have you covered.

Best Overall Samsung Standing Grip Case for Galaxy S24 FE $36 $45 Save $9 Stylish, durable, and with a unique grip design that keeps it locked into your hand, the Samsung Standing Grip Case is a great choice for most users.

$36 at Amazon

Best Budget Spigen Optik Armor for Galaxy S24 FE Despite its low price tag, the Spigen Optik Armor case looks great. It also boasts a sliding cover for your cameras, making it more protective than others in the same price range.

$20 at Amazon

Promoted Pick Supcase UB Pro The Unicorn Beetle PRO is a rugged full-body case with two parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. This model for the Galaxy S24 FE also comes with a built-in screen protector. $25 at Amazon

Best Wallet Case Taneny Galaxy S24 FE Wallet Case Available in a variety of colors and with enough space for multiple cards plus cash, the Taneny Wallet Case is a versatile companion for your smartphone.

$14 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Otterbox Defender Series Pro for Galaxy S24 The OtterBox Defender Series Pro is rated beyond military drop standards, making it the best choice for all your dangerous adventures.

$65 at OtterBox

Best Clear Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid $17 $35 Save $18 Show off your Galaxy S24 FE with this simple clear case. Aside from anti-yellowing technology, it offers good drop protection and raised edges to better guard your cameras.

$17 at Amazon

Best Thin Case Spigen Liquid Air The Spigen Liquid Air case weighs just over one ounce, yet it offers scratch and drop protection along with a textured case for enhanced grip.

$30 at Spigen

Best Leather Case Shieldon Wallet Case Regardless of which of the eight colors you pick, the Shieldon Case gets you a folding design to protect the screen, a shockproof shell, and a built-in kickstand.

$31 at Amazon

What To Consider When Choosing a Galaxy S24 FE Case

Picking a case for the Galaxy S24 FE doesn’t have to be complicated. The first thing you’ll need to do is determine what type of case you want. If you’ll take your smartphone on adventures such as hiking or biking, a rugged case might be a wise option. If you want something slim that can fit in a pocket or purse, consider something like a clear case or silicone case, as these tend to offer streamlined footprints — though they do sacrifice some protection.

You can start your search once you’ve decided what type of Galaxy S24 FE case you want. We’d recommend sticking with established brands like OtterBox and Spigen, as they’ve built a reputation for crafting reliable, long-lasting products. You also can’t go wrong with first-party cases from Samsung, as these are built to hug every smartphone curve while offering premium construction and materials.

You’ll find a wealth of random brands available on Amazon for cheap, but not all of these are reliable. If you stumble upon a case with few (or no) reviews, it might be best to cross it off your list. The last thing you want to do is buy a cheap case that leaves your new phone vulnerable, and if it hasn’t been properly tested, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.