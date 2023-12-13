Keep your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE protected against accidental damage and add some extra style to its appearance, by choosing a quality protective case.

Best Overall Torras Magnetic Guardian for Galaxy S23 FE $21 $26 Save $5 The Torras Magnetic Guardian for Galaxy S23 FE provides Military Grade drop protection and is compatible with MagSafe accessories. $21 at Amazon

Best Budget Crave Dual Guard for Galaxy S23 FE Representing value for money in a high-quality protective case, the Crave Dual Guard for Galaxy S23 FE is one of the best budget cases available. $16 at Amazon

Another Great Option Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23 FE $20 $30 Save $10 With its 3d Hexa Cube design and enhanced grip, the Caseology Parallax offers an incredible tactile experience for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE owners. $20 at Amazon

Best Rugged Case Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S23 FE $19 $40 Save $21 Offering rugged protection against drop and shock damage with a slim and tactile design, the Spigen Tough Armor is one of the best protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. $19 at Amazon

Best Leather Case TORRO Leather Wallet for Galaxy S23 FE With a real leather finish, wallet compartment, and an integrated kickstand, the TORRO Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is one of the most stylish premium cases you can buy. $38 at Amazon

What to Look for With a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Case

If you're on the lookout for a protective case for your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, there are a few important factors to consider. Naturally, picking something that offers strong protection against drop damage should be at the top of your list. Rugged cases such as the Spigen Tough Armor Case provide Military Grade drop protection, while still maintaining the slim aesthetic of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Next, consider how you want to be able to use your phone. If you value convenience with your phone and its accessories, you might prefer something that is MagSafe compatible and works with wireless charging. Something like the Torras Magnetic Guardian can accommodate these features while still providing your phone a solid level of protection.

There are plenty of compatible cases for the S23 FE that are engineered to provide enhanced grip for the user, making it less likely that your phone will slip from your hand, while also providing an attractive tactile experience. Price should be a factor for consideration too, as the most expensive cases available might not necessarily be the most effective for your needs.

Whether it boils down to price, style, feel, or features, there's the perfect phone case for everyone. We've trimmed down the list of available options to bring you five of the very best to choose from.