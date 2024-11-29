Maybe you've read about the benefits online, or maybe your therapist or counselor told you to try it out. Either way, meditation is a great source of stress relief.

If you'd like to try it out for your well-being and self-care but you don't know where to start, you've come to the right place. Luckily for us, there are digital apps available to help guide you to meditate. These apps can not only help you get started with meditation but there are also guided sessions that can help you learn different techniques. Best of all, they are all completely free to use and download on Android (some of them are on iPhone, too!).

1 Insight Timer

Insight Timer claims to be the best meditation app, with the world's largest free library of more than 220,000 guided meditations and 17,000 different teachers. They also offer a timer that includes eight polyphonic overlay bells for a "deeply peaceful" meditation session. The app asks you a few questions and then creates a curated meditation program based on your needs.

Insight Timer claims that in three months, you can expect to be happier. When you sign up, you're prompted to provide some information about what benefits you're looking to gain from meditation. Whether you’d like to improve your sleep, stress or anxiety, productivity, or self-esteem. You can pick a goal for how often you’d like to meditate in a week, as well as how long you'd like to meditate for (you can pick between 5–20 minutes a day), and even search for guided meditations based on duration.

Close

One of the things I like about Insight Timer is that it's incredibly useful for novices because it includes a free program that can help you learn how to meditate in seven days. The meditations are all guided and short, too, so it never feels overwhelming. Insight Timer is free to use, though they have a paid version that you can check out as well. The app is also easy to use and navigate.

2 Daywell

Daywell describes itself as a happiness app based on science, by helping you to do the activities proven to make you happier. This includes developing new habits, finding relief in meditation, reflection, and more. When you sign up, you can choose between habits and goals: meditation, journaling, or all. The app includes meditation and reflections on various topics, including morning waking-up meditations, sleep, anxiety, gratitude, and motivation.