With so many devices in our homes these days, finding the best family cell phone plan can help you save on talk, text, and data both locally and internationally. Plus, some plans even come with bonus perks like free Netflix or Apple TV subscriptions.

What to Look for in a Family Cell Phone Plan

When shopping for a phone plan for you and your family, start by checking which providers have good coverage in your area. You can do this easily using the FCC's 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. Just zoom in on your location and compare different networks to see which ones have the best signal. Keep in mind that while AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile cover most of the U.S., some rural areas might have only one carrier or lack 5G support.

Next, think about how many people will be using the plan. Family cell phone plans are great for households with multiple lines, but if you need only one or two lines, they aren't the best choice. If you have enough lines for a family plan, consider your household's average talk time, the number of texts sent, mobile hotspot needs, and general monthly data usage. Also, make sure to check if the plan includes unlimited data or not.

While unlimited data sounds truly unlimited, your speed might be throttled (reduced) or de-prioritized (in favor of higher-paying customers during network congestion) after you reach a set limit. You may also be unable to stream videos beyond 480p. However, you can avoid all these restrictions by subscribing to premium unlimited data for an extra fee.

Your budget is another key factor. How much you spend each month (or year) will depend on your chosen plan and the number of lines you add. The plans we’ve cover range from $100 to $185 for four lines. Generally, the more lines you have, the cheaper the per-line cost. However, bear in mind that taxes and fees may be added at checkout if not included in the list price.

If you or your family travel frequently, consider plans including international calls, texts, data, and roaming. Some plans offer these services for free or at a discounted rate, so be sure to read the details before making a decision. Extra perks like free Disney+, Netflix, or Hulu subscriptions can also sweeten the deal, so keep an eye out for those. And don’t forget to check if the plan lets you bring your own phone or finance a new one.

How Did We Research Models Evaluated Hours Researched Reviews Analyzed 14 30 16 How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Best Overall Family Cell Phone Plan: T-Mobile Go5G Plus

Pros Cons Unlimited talk, text, and data with 5G coverage International data throttled after 5G when abroad 50GB of mobile hotspot data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds Video streaming in 4K UHD with free Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu Price includes taxes and fees

The T-Mobile Go5G Plus is our top recommendation for the best family cell phone plan in 2024. Priced at $185 per month for four lines or $225 per month for five lines (including taxes and fees), this plan offers premium unlimited data for everyone and an AutoPay discount for up to eight lines. Plus, the plan has fantastic perks and doesn’t lock you into an annual contract.

With the T-Mobile Go5G Plus, family members get unlimited talk, text, and Wi-Fi calls. You’ll also enjoy fast, unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data, with T-Mobile’s extensive 5G coverage across the country. On top of that, every user gets 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, and even after that’s used up, you can still connect with unlimited data at 3G speeds.

One of the standout features of the T-Mobile Go5G Plus plan is its video streaming quality. While many plans only support 480p streaming, T-Mobile's plan lets you stream in stunning 4K UHD. And with free access to Apple TV+, Netflix Standard (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) on up to two screens, your family’s entertainment is covered.

For families that travel frequently, T-Mobile Go5G Plus is an even better fit. The plan includes unlimited international texting from the US, in-flight texting, and Wi-Fi (with streaming where available) on flights. You’ll also get unlimited texting and low-cost calls at $0.25 per minute, plus 5GB of high-speed data (and unlimited data at 256Kbps) in 215 countries and destinations. Added bonuses include a one-year AAA membership and up to 40% savings on hotels and rental cars through T-Mobile TRAVEL.

As of January 2024, T-Mobile leads the way in 5G coverage across the US, covering nearly 54% of the nation, compared to AT&T’s 30% and Verizon’s 13%. You can easily check if your area is covered using T-Mobile’s coverage map. While there is a more affordable $155/month T-Mobile Go5G plan, the Go5G Plus offers significantly better benefits for just $30 more, making it the smarter choice.

T-Mobile Go5G Plus For most families, the T-Mobile Go5G Plus phone plan is the best option because it offers unlimited premium data, no annual service contract, and plenty of special perks at $185/month for four lines. See at T-Mobile

Best Budget Family Cell Phone Plan: Google Fi Wireless Simply Unlimited

Pros Cons Affordable at just $100 for four lines No free entertainment subscription (e.g. Disney+/Netflix/Hulu) Unlimited data, texts, and calls for a family of up to six Smartwatch connectivity for select brands 7-day free trial

If you’re looking for an affordable family plan with unlimited data that works seamlessly across the US, Canada, and Mexico, the Google Fi Wireless Simply Unlimited plan is a great pick. You can connect up to six lines for just $25 per line per month, meaning four lines will cost you only $100 before taxes and fees.

Google Fi Wireless lets you bring your own phone, and you can easily check if your device is supported. If you need a new phone, you can buy or finance one through Google Fi. Once you’ve signed up, getting started is a breeze—download the Google Fi app and follow the on-screen instructions to activate your service.

With the Simply Unlimited plan, each line enjoys unlimited data, though speeds may slow down after you use 35GB in a month. You also get 5GB of hotspot tethering monthly, which counts toward your total data usage. Additionally, this plan supports select smartwatches with free data, calls, and texts.

Google Fi Wireless Simply Unlimited includes unlimited calls, texts, and data across the US, Canada, and Mexico. You also get free international calls from the US to Canada and Mexico, plus free international texting and affordable calls to over 200 destinations, which is perfect for frequent travelers.

Google Fi Wireless uses the T-Mobile network, so you can expect reliable coverage. You can check your area's 4G LTE and 5G coverage using the Google Fi Wireless coverage map. Plus, you can try out the service with a 7-day free trial before making a commitment. With no annual contracts, you can cancel your trial or subscription anytime.

Best Budget Family Cell Phone Plan Google Fi Simply Unlimited If you’re looking for a no-frills family cell phone plan that offers unlimited data, look no further than the Google Fi Simply Unlimited Plan, priced at only $100/month for four lines. See at Google Store

Best Prepaid Family Cell Phone Plan: Mint Mobile 12-Month Unlimited

Mint Mobile

Pros Cons Option to prepay for up to 12 months No in-flight features or free TV subscriptions 40GB of high-speed data and unlimited throttled data Free mobile hotspot and 480p video streaming Free calls to Canada and Mexico

If you want to save money by paying upfront, we recommend Mint Mobile 12-Month Unlimited as the best prepaid family cell phone plan. For just $15 per month, new customers can choose from data options of 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, or unlimited per line, with a three-month upfront payment. This means a 4-line plan costs just $60 monthly ($180 for the first three months), minus taxes and fees.

After the initial three months, prices adjust to $15/month for 5GB, $20/month for 15GB, $25/month for 20GB, and $30/month for unlimited data. You can pay upfront for three, six, or 12 months. So, a 4-line unlimited plan comes to $120 per month, which is $65 less than the T-Mobile Go5G Plus plan, though it requires at least $360 upfront for three months, not including taxes and fees.

Mint Mobile’s Activation Support specialists can help you set up your family plan and even assist with transferring your number from your current carrier at no extra cost. The 12-Month Unlimited plan is customizable, allowing you to allocate data based on each user’s needs or using Mint’s data monitoring tools, so there’s no need to worry about data sharing.

With Mint Mobile, you can keep your current number. Each line includes unlimited nationwide talk, Wi-Fi calling, and text, along with free mobile hotspot access and 40GB of 5G/4G LTE data each month. After you hit the 40GB limit, speeds are reduced (throttled), but data remains unlimited, and video streaming is available at 480p quality.

Mint Mobile operates on the T-Mobile network, so you can expect solid coverage, but it's a good idea to check Mint Mobile’s 5G coverage map to ensure your area is covered. Like the T-Mobile Go5G Plus plan, Mint Mobile’s 12-Month Unlimited plan doesn’t require a contract, and you can start with as few as two lines, with a maximum of five. Plus, you can bring your own unlocked 4G LTE and VoLTE phone with their BYOP program.

Best Prepaid Family Cell Phone Plan Mint Mobile Modern Family If you can pay upfront, Mint Mobile’s Modern Family prepaid plan will save you a hefty chunk of change, and you can customize the amount of data each person on your plan receives. If four people all had unlimited data through this plan, it’d cost $120/month. See at Mint Mobile

Best Family Cell Phone Plan With Unlimited Data: AT&T Unlimited Premium

Pros Cons Truly unlimited data, text, and calls Quite pricey Unlimited talk, text, and data in 20 Latin American countries Works with tablets, smartwatches, and cars 4K UHD video streaming

Many "unlimited" plans come with caveats, like slower speeds, reduced video quality, or de-prioritized connections after a certain data limit. But if you're looking for a truly unlimited family plan without any of those caps, AT&T Unlimited Premium is a fantastic choice. Though it's priced higher at $50.99 per line for four lines, it offers more value than most other plans. Plus, if you sign up for five lines, you can save up to $10/month or $120 annually per line, with taxes and fees included.

With AT&T Unlimited Premium, users enjoy unlimited talk, text, and data across the US, Canada, and Mexico on AT&T's 5G network, along with 60GB of mobile hotspot data per month. This means no throttling, making it a perfect fit for data-heavy users like content creators or frequent video streamers. Before signing up, you can check AT&T's 5G/4G coverage map to ensure you're covered.

Frequent travelers will appreciate the perks, such as unlimited international texting to over 200 countries, unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries, all at no extra cost. The plan also includes AT&T ActiveArmor security, which protects against spam calls, texts, harmful websites, and identity theft.

On top of that, you can connect additional devices like tablets or smartwatches, or even turn your car into a mobile hotspot for an extra fee. AT&T also offers discounts for certain groups, including employers, schools, physicians, and veterans.

What we love most about AT&T Unlimited Premium is that it delivers unlimited data and allows you to enjoy it fully with 4K UHD video streaming, just like T-Mobile’s Go5G Plus plan. Whether you're binging the latest shows or gaming online, you'll experience premium quality. And the best part? There are no contracts.

Best Unlimited Family Cell Phone Plan AT&T The AT&T Unlimited Premium is the perfect solution for people who want truly unlimited talk, texts, and data without any cap or slow down. It offers exciting perks and supports 4K UHD streaming. See at AT&T

FAQ

How many lines can I usually have on a family cell phone plan?

To qualify for a family cell phone plan, you'll need at least two lines. The more lines you add, the cheaper your montlhy or annual costs per line. The plans we've featured let you add up to eight lines.

Do family cell phone plans share data?

Although family cell phone plans typically (allow you to) allocate data to individual lines, some still allow you to share data. However, data sharing may not be necessary if you have a truly unlimited family cell phone plan.

Which cell phone carrier has the best coverage?

You can find out which cell phone carrier has the best coverage for your area using the FCC's 5G coverage map or its 4G LTE coverage map. According to a January 2024 report from Statista on national 5G coverage, T-Mobile leads with nearly 54% of coverage, followed by AT&T at 30%, and Verizon with 13%..

Is unlimited data truly unlimited?

Premium unlimited data offers truly unlimited or endless data, while "regular" unlimited data is throttled/deprioritized/slowed down after reaching a set data usage limit.