If you want to see original shows in the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, then Disney+ is the streaming service for you—though that's not to say Disney+ doesn't go beyond those big-name brands.

If you're trying to decide what you should watch next, consider one of these great shows that are only available to stream on Disney+.

In the United States, many of the original shows available on Disney+ internationally stream on Hulu instead. This list excludes those and only covers shows available worldwide on Disney+.

10 The Muppets Mayhem

Release Year 2023 Seasons 1 Episodes 10 Status Ended

The Muppets are iconic, but they haven't always had the easiest ride on TV. That also applies to The Muppets Mayhem, which was canceled after one season, but it's still worth watching if you're a fan of the colorful puppets.

The funny show revolves around Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (no Kermit or Miss Piggy here) as they record their first studio album, battling the chaos of the music industry and themselves. There are, of course, celebrity cameos aplenty!

9 Win or Lose

Release Year 2025 Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Unconfirmed

Win or Lose is a Pixar-created show about a middle school softball team with a championship game on the horizon. Each episode follows a different character (like umpire Frank, coach Dan, and pitcher Yuwen) in the build-up, told with stylish animation and trademark Pixar emotion.

If you finish this and want more animated goodness, you will likely also enjoy Cars on the Road and Monsters at Work, both featuring recognizable Pixar characters.

8 Loki

Release Year 2021 - 2023 Seasons 2 Episodes 12 Status Unconfirmed

If you've managed to keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll know that Loki is a fan-favorite character despite his evil deeds, in no small part thanks to Tom Hiddleston's excellent portrayal. It makes sense, then, that the God of Mischief has his own show.

Loki does well to evolve the titular star—or a variant of him, at least. The show explores the idea of multiple timelines overseen by a group called the Time Variance Authority, who give Loki a mission to hunt down a dangerous version of himself.

7 The Beatles: Get Back

Release Year 2021 Seasons 1 Episodes 3 Status Ended (limited series)

There has been so much said about The Beatles, one of the world's most influential bands, that it's hard to imagine there's anything left to say. Enter The Beatles: Get Back, a three-party documentary from director Peter Jackson, that uses never-before-seen archive footage to pull back the curtain on the group.

While it certainly helps if you like The Beatles' music, it's not a requirement to appreciate this documentary, which is an interesting insight into the dynamics of a band and the creation of their songs.

6 Renegade Nell

Release Year 2024 Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Ended

Renegade Nell is a fun and underappreciated Disney+ show that only lasted one season. Set in 1705's England, it stars Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson, a highwaywoman with magical super strength.

The show is a neat blend of fantasy, action, and adventure, and while it's not afraid to tug at your heartstrings, it also doesn't take itself too seriously.

5 Skeleton Crew

Release Year 2024 - 2025 Seasons 1 Episodes 8 Status Unconfirmed

Skeleton Crew is a coming-of-age tale in the Star Wars universe, about four children from a mysterious planet who find themselves caught up in a pirate's hunt for treasure. It's every bit as swashbuckling and delightful as it sounds.

Skeleton Crew is inspired by Amblin movies like The Goonies, so although the lead cast are kids (alongside Jude Law), it can be enjoyed by all ages.

4 Hawkeye

Release Year 2021 Seasons 1 Episodes 6 Status Unconfirmed

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) isn't the most interesting character in the Marvel movies, since he's really just a man with a bow and arrow, which is why it makes the success of the Hawkeye TV show even more impressive.

The show smartly pairs him with the young and feisty Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), as the two work together to battle against a criminal conspiracy. Plus, it's charmingly set at Christmas!

3 The Mandalorian

Release Year 2019 - 2023 Seasons 3 Episodes 24 Status Unconfirmed

If you appreciate the Western influences in Star Wars, you're sure to love how heavily spin-off The Mandalorian leans into the genre. The show charts the journey of a bounty hunter tasked with looking after a creature called Grogu—or, as he famously became known, Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian is thrilling and stylish (especially the costumes and music), making use of Star Wars lore while forging its own path.

2 X-Men '97

Release Year 2024 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 10 Status Ongoing

X-Men: The Animated Series originally broadcast from 1992 to 1997 and was a hit, so the news the show was being revived for Disney+ caused trepidation among fans. There was no need to worry, though, as X-Men '97 is every bit as good as the original.

It's hard to pick a specific standout element. The voice acting, storytelling, and animation all work together to create a thoroughly fantastic show about superpowered mutants.

1 Andor

Release Year 2022 - present Seasons 1 Episodes 12 Status Ongoing

It's another Star Wars show, and a prequel to the film Rogue One, but you don't need to be a fan of the series to appreciate the mature and gripping storytelling of Andor. It mixes politics, drama, and good old-fashioned sci-fi in its story of a rebellion.

The first season was stupendous, so fingers crossed that the upcoming second and final season sticks the landing.

While there are changes I'd like Disney+ to make, there's no denying that there are plenty of great shows to keep you entertained. If you're not already signed up, consider a month's subscription and see how many you can watch.