The best ergonomic keyboards reduce strain on your hands, wrists, and arms. They help lower the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) by letting you type in a more natural position, thanks to features like split layouts, curved designs, and palm rests.

What to Look For in an Ergonomic Keyboard in 2025

Ergonomic keyboards perform the same function as regular keyboards but with added support to reduce strain on your wrists, hands, and fingers. These keyboards are designed to keep your hands and wrists in a more natural position, helping to minimize muscle strain and prevent potential injuries from prolonged typing.

There’s a wide variety of ergonomic keyboards on the market, so it’s important to think about what features matter most to you before making a purchase. From layout to design, each type offers unique benefits, depending on your preferences and needs.

Most ergonomic keyboards fall into two main categories. The first type is the split-design keyboard, which, as the name suggests, separates the key layout into two sections for more natural wrist positioning. Split-design keyboards can come in two forms: fully detachable halves that let you adjust each side independently or a single-unit keyboard with a split key layout but fixed structure.

The second category is the concave design, where the keyboard has a curved, sloped keyboard frame. This design reduces finger movement and strain while maintaining a more familiar layout, making it a great option for those who don’t prefer split keyboards.

Many ergonomic keyboards also feature additional design elements to improve comfort and reduce strain. Thumb clusters, for example, group high-use keys like Enter, Space, and Control closer to your natural hand position, minimizing unnecessary movement.

When choosing an ergonomic keyboard, you’ll also want to think about connectivity. Would you prefer the flexibility of a wireless Bluetooth connection, or are you comfortable with a wired option for reliable performance? Some keyboards are specifically built for Windows, while others offer full compatibility with both Windows and Mac devices.

Our list includes several great options, whether for wireless connectivity, a versatile keyboard and mouse combo, or a compact design that fits your typing style and ergonomic needs.

The Best Ergonomic Keyboard Overall: Logitech Ergo K860

Pros Cons US Ergonomics certified ergonomic keyboard Possible connectivity issues Split keyboard design with sloped sides Keys are not backlit Triple-layered wrist rest for ultimate comfort Wide compatibility with multiple OSs

The Logitech Ergo K860 is a favorite among ergonomic keyboard enthusiasts, and for good reason. Certified by US Ergonomics, it’s one of the best options for improving your typing posture and enhancing comfort during long hours at the keyboard.

Whether you’re a solo user or managing a small business, the Ergo K860’s curved, split keyboard and sloping design allow your hands to rest in a more natural position, reducing muscle strain on your wrists and forearms. It also helps keep your shoulders, neck, and hands relaxed.

A standout feature is the triple-layered curved wrist rest, complete with memory foam that mimics the keyboard’s shape. According to Logitech, it offers 54% more wrist support and reduces wrist bending by 25% compared to keyboards without wrist rests. For even more customization, the adjustable palm lift lets you angle the keyboard to perfectly suit your typing style.

Typing feels effortless with its scooped, tactile keys that match the shape of your fingertips, providing a smooth and responsive experience. It’s compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS, making it an excellent choice for multitasking across multiple devices. For a fully ergonomic setup, pair it with the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse or the MX Ergo Wireless Trackball.

Its wireless design allows you to connect up to three devices and switch between them seamlessly, no more plugging and unplugging cables. If you run into connection issues, the Bolt Receiver offers a reliable solution. You can also customize certain functions using the Fn key, though toggling between F-row and media controls might sometimes feel a bit clunky.

Best Budget Ergonomic Keyboard: Logitech Wave Keys

Pros Cons Affordably priced and well-built Keys are not backlit Efficient ergonomic design with wavy keys Compact body that improves shoulder and sitting position Cushioned palm rest to relax your muscles

If you love the Logitech Ergo K860 but don’t want to spend $125, don’t worry, you’ve still got options. For under half the price, the Logitech Wave Keys is a fantastic budget-friendly alternative. At just $60, it’s perfect for shoppers who want ergonomic comfort without breaking the bank.

Despite its lower price, the Wave Keys doesn’t skimp on ergonomic features. Its compact design brings your mouse closer to your body, helping you maintain a more natural shoulder and sitting position. Pair it with the Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse, and you’ll have a well-rounded ergonomic setup.

The signature wavy keyframe keeps your hands, wrists, and forearms in a natural position, reducing hand fatigue and boosting productivity, especially during long typing sessions. For added comfort, it includes a memory foam palm rest that cushions your wrists throughout the day.

With 101 keys and a familiar layout, you’ll feel right at home while typing. The battery is built to last up to three years, so you won’t have to worry about frequent replacements. It’s compatible with macOS and Windows, and you can use the Logi Options+ app to customize shortcuts and functions for a more personalized experience.

Thanks to its wireless design, you can connect up to three devices and switch between them seamlessly using the F1, F2, or F3 keys. If you want to connect multiple devices, just turn on Bluetooth, search for devices, and hold down one of the function keys to assign each device to F1, F2, or F3.