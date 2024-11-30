Feeling the satisfying roughness of a good book has its perks, but so does an eReader. It doubles as both a miniature library and a reading light, but more importantly, eReaders are incredibly compact and lightweight.

What to Look For in an eReader

Are you ready to make the switch from physical to eBooks? Finding the right eReader for you is fairly straightforward. No matter what eReader you choose, all of them share a key feature—portability. Outside of that, you want to consider a handful of key features.

Speaking to portability, your run-of-the-mill eReader—and that includes the picks on our list—should be lightweight and easy to store. Any one of the eReaders on this list can be easily held with a single hand, even if you end up opting for a full-fledged tablet rather than an eReader. However, some are obviously smaller than others, which is something to consider if you have very limited space.

You should also be concerned about brightness levels. Having an anti-glare coating is a godsend if you're reading outside; doubly so if your eReader gets bright enough to combat the sun. But at night, it would be wise to have an eReader that lets you, at the very least, lower the brightness. Bonus points to eReaders with a warmth setting or blue light reduction, lessening the stress on your eyes before bed.

While we're on the subject of the display, anything smaller than a 6-inch screen isn't worth the investment. You'll also notice that eReaders list a spec called "PPI" or "pixels per inch." It's a measure of image quality; the higher it is, the clearer the image. Since these are eReaders, anything about 150 PPI is fine, though 300 PPI is the sweet spot. Most of the picks on this list have a PPI of 300.

One last thing to keep in mind about eReader displays, and that's color. Pick an eReader from a lineup, and it'll probably be black-and-white only, which is totally fine if you stick to novels. However, if you plan on reading comics, graphic novels, or children's books, pick an eReader with a color display. In fact, having a digital comic subscription would pair wonderfully with a color eReader!

Lastly, some eReaders allow you to mark the pages, which is particularly handy if you're reading a book for school or have documents from work. Not all eReaders have this option, so be sure to pick one that does if that's a feature you really want.

Best eReader Overall: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Pros Cons 7-inch glare-free display No 3.5mm headphone jack IPx8 water resistance rating No color display Can connect Bluetooth headphones/earbuds for audiobooks

It’s no surprise Amazon has the best eReader on the market with the company's latest Paperwhite model. Although it’s strictly a black-and-white eReader, that’s the point. The contrast ratio is particularly strong, making text pop against the white pages and appear sharper.

What’s also nice is that the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has several display features you can adjust to make reading the most comfortable. For example, you can lower the brightness, adjust warmth levels (giving it a sepia tone), and even a dark mode on the extreme end of the spectrum.

Lastly, the battery life on the Amazon Kindle Paper White is impressive. You rarely have to charge it, assuming you aren’t reading for hours on end, at high brightness. With the right settings, you could get up to 12 weeks of battery life!

Best eReader Overall Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) $130 $160 Save $30 With a 7-inch display, high contrast, and sharp image quality, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite will help you fall in love with eReaders. It even supports Bluetooth devices for setting aside the eReader and enjoying audiobooks through headphones or earbuds. $130 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Budget eReader: Amazon Kindle

Amazon

Pros Cons Battery life up to 6 weeks No 3.5mm headphone jack Can adjust brightness and enable dark mode Model without ads is still affordable

Of course, Amazon has great budget Kindles as well. It’s a little more barebones compared to the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, but if you're looking to save, the standard Amazon Kindle will do just fine.

First, the anti-glare display is a little smaller—6 inches as opposed to 7 inches. That’s a minor trade-off and ultimately makes it easier to store, anyway. You can still adjust the brightness and even enable dark mode, but you won’t have a warmth option.

If you don’t feel like reading, the Amazon Kindle, like the Paperwhite model, has Bluetooth support. Pair some Bluetooth earbuds or headphones, and you can enjoy audiobooks at your leisure.

Best Budget eReader Amazon Kindle (2024) $90 $110 Save $20 Even in the budget department, the Amazon Kindle is a stellar value, from its light and compact design, to its adjustable front light and 6-inch display. $90 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Color eReader: Kobo Libra Colour

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Colors mimic pastel shades No 3.5mm headphone jack Bluetooth support for audiobooks Supports a stylus for taking notes and markings 32GB of storage

There’s more to reading than words on a page, and it's something to keep in mind with an eReader. There are comics, graphic novels, and even magazines, but those don’t look as good in black and white. The Kobo Libra Colour is the perfect eReader for expanding your tastes.

The 7-inch color display is impeccable and matches the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite beat for beat. The colors make it stand out, and when it’s on full display, the pastel shades are easy on the eyes while still giving life to the pages.

The Kobo Libra Colour's extra features make it so comfortable to use. The page-turn buttons let you quickly flip back and forth, adjust the font and margins, and switch to landscape mode when the job calls for it.

Best Color eReader Kobo Libra Colour $200 $220 Save $20 The Kobo Libra Colour shines as a color eReader with its easy-to-use interface, excellent repairability, and ergonomic design. It also packs the latest display tech in the color E Ink space. See at Kobo $200 at Amazon

Best eReader for Writing and Note-Taking: Kobo Elipsa 2E

Joe Robinson / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Big, 10.3-inch display No 3.5mm headphone jack Includes the Kobo Stylus 2 Pricey Various features for taking notes Supports Bluetooth for audiobooks

What would make an eReader even better? Giving you the ability to take notes! The Kobo Elipsa 2E lets you scribble just about anything you want on its 10.3-inch display, and unlike the Kobo Libra Colour, the Kobo Stylus 2 is included with the eReader.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E doesn’t just let you scribble in your books and documents, it lets you highlight, underline, and quickly move notes around using the lasso tool. It also features keyword search and handwriting-to-text, which is pretty handy if your handwriting is more akin to chicken scratch.

When you aren’t writing notes, the Kobo Elipsa 2E is still a fantastic eReader. The 10.3-inch display feels massive compared to the Kindle’s 6-inch and 7-inch models. More importantly, you can adjust the brightness and color temperature, allowing you to reduce blue light levels for a more comfortable reading experience.

Best eReader for Writing and Note-Taking Kobo Elipsa 2E $350 $400 Save $50 The Kobo Elipsa 2E eReader makes digital reading, note-taking, and annotating easy, plus its adjustable display lighting lets you read in any light. See at Kobo $350 at Amazon

Best eReader for Kids: Kobo Clara Colour

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Pros Cons IPx8 water resistance rating No 3.5mm headphone jack 6-inch color display Supports Bluetooth for audiobooks

If you thought the Kobo Libra Colour would be great for yourself, perhaps you’d like a color eReader for your kids, too. Luckily, the Kobo Clara Colour fits the bill beautifully. It features the same color palette as the Libra Colour, only the display is a little smaller—6 inches as opposed to 7 inches.

What’s particularly helpful for your kids is the ability to adjust font sizes, margins, and even font style, just in case the font they’re reading is too difficult to parse. And if they aren’t in the mood to read, there’s still Bluetooth support for audiobooks.

Lastly, and most importantly, the Kobo Clara Colour has an IPx8 water resistance rating. Not that you’d want to, but the eReader can withstand depths of 2 meters for up to an hour. In practice, if your child happens to splash the Clara Colour with a drink, it’ll walk away just fine.

Best eReader for Kids Kobo Clara Colour The Kobo Clara Colour features a 6-inch E ink Kaleido 3 screen, 16 GB of storage, adjustable color temperature, and weeks of battery life, all in a small package you can take anywhere. See at Kobo $150 at Amazon

Best Non-Kindle eReader: Nook GlowLight 4 Plus

Barnes & Noble

Pros Cons Battery life up to 3 weeks Black-and-white only GlowLight mode is handy for bright days Continue reading your favorite books using the Nook app IPx7 water resistance rating

It’s totally understandable if you don’t want an Amazon Kindle, especially if you won’t shop at Amazon for books if you can help it. Luckily, the Nook GlowLight 4 Plus is an incredible deal and still nearly as affordable as the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

That small uptick in price isn’t just for branding—you get a few extra features that the Paperwhite doesn’t have. Starting with the display itself, the Nook GlowLight 4 Plus has a 7.8-inch display (as opposed to the Paperwhite's 7 inches) and with sharp text to boot. It’s even glare-free, scratch-resistant, and the edges are flushed against the screen, so no dust will build up along the edges.

One of the key benefits of the Nook GlowLight 4 Plus is that it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth support. That way, you don’t have to use Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks. You can use wired headphones if you want!

Best Non-Kindle eReader Nook GlowLight 4 Plus The Nook Glowlight 4 Plus features a 7.8-inch display with customizable front lighting, plus physical page-turn buttons and audiobook compatibility. See at Amazon See at Barnes & Noble

Best Reading Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung

Pros Cons Small, lightweight, and thin Don't expect top-notch gaming performance Doubles as an entertainment device Fast-charging USB-C port 8.4-inch display with great colors

If you plan on doing more than reading, like, say, watching your favorite shows and movies over streaming or just plain old YouTube, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A is the best of both worlds. It’s both a functional eReader and an entertainment device, all wrapped in one.

It’s easy to get lost in shows, movies, and books with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The 8.4-inch display looks fantastic at its 1920x1200 resolution. Text is especially sharp, and since this is a color display—a beautiful one at that—comics and graphic novels have never looked better.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Tab A has 32GB of storage, which is plenty to start with, you can easily expand it with a microSD card.

Best Reading Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A $106 $114 Save $8 For a multipurpose option, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A can easily be your eReader and entertainment device wrapped in one. After all, plenty of books get made into movies and TV shows! $106 at Amazon

FAQ

Can eReaders play audiobooks?

Yes, but it is not a guarantee. It has to be an eReader that either supports Bluetooth, has a 3.5mm headphone jack, or built-in speakers.

What is E Ink?

An eReader with E-Ink technology essentially has a display that emulates the look of ink on paper as opposed to using individual pixels.

What is the difference between an eReader and a tablet?

A tablet is a multipurpose device, which gives you the option to surf the web, download various apps, use streaming services, or video games. An eReader is strictly for reading.

Do eReaders emit blue light?

Yes, but just like with the ability to play audiobooks, not all eReaders emit blue light. Amazon Kindles, for example, emit blue light.

Can I read library books on my eReader?

Yes, you can absolutely read library books on your eReader! Amazon Kindles let you borrow eBooks from libraries, but this ability isn't limited to Kindles. Other brands such as Kobo and Nook also let you borrow eBooks.