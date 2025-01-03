A docking station or dock is a convenient solution that can save you from the hassle of dealing with multiple adapters and dongles to attach peripherals, monitors, or storage devices to your laptop. Here are our top picks to simplify your setup.

What to Look for in a Laptop Docking Station

Laptop docking stations are fantastic accessories that seamlessly solve the issue of your laptop's port selection and help in creating a cleaner setup. As there is no shortage of laptop docks on the market, it's easy to get overwhelmed with choices. However, you can cut through the chaff by keeping a few pointers in mind while dock shopping.

One of the first things you'll want to look for in a laptop dock is its port selection. Whether you want to connect multiple monitors or accessories, it's vital to ensure the dock has all the necessary ports to make it possible. Also, check the generation of USB and display ports to ensure they can meet your needs.

Another aspect to focus on while dock shopping is the compatibility between a laptop dock and the available ports on your laptop. While some docks connect to a Thunderbolt (TB) port, others are okay with a USB Type-C or a Type-A port. It's best to ensure that a dock can connect to your laptop's USB or TB port and deliver the best performance. Besides port compatibility, you'll want to check if a dock is compatible with your laptop's operating system, especially if you use a MacBook or Chromebook.

Finally, your budget and portability needs are other important factors to consider when picking a laptop dock.

Best Laptop Docking Station Overall: Plugable UD-ULTC4K

Plugable

Pros Cons Can output to three monitors Lacks HDCP support Plethora of ports 100W power delivery to charge the laptop

The Plugable UD-ULTC4K dock is a versatile solution that adds a wide array of ports to your Windows or Mac laptops, allowing you to connect various devices without relying on dongles. One of its highlights is the triple monitor support via the included HDMI and DisplayPort ports and the DisplayLink technology. If your laptop has USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can output to three monitors without trouble, as long as the DisplayLink drivers are installed.

If your laptop doesn't have a USB4 or TB4 port, you can still use the dock, but you won't be able to output to three monitors simultaneously. Besides, you get four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for peripherals and storage devices, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with 20W power delivery, a headphone jack, and a microphone jack.

The Plugable dock has a plastic construction with a desktop design, which feels reasonably durable. Another advantage of going with this docking station is the 100W power delivery support via its host port. So you can have a single cable connection between your laptop and the dock for charging and dock connection.

Unfortunately, the dock doesn't support HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection), which various streaming services require. The company recommends using Chrome while playing content with HDCP, or you can directly connect the monitor to your laptop while playing such content.

Best Laptop Docking Station Overall Plugable UD-ULTC4K The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is an excellent universal laptop dock that packs 13 ports and supports up to 100W power delivery. $230 at Amazon $230 at B&H Photo Video $230 at Newegg

Best Budget Laptop Docking Station: Baseus Metal Gleam Series II 10-in-1 USB Hub

Baseus

Pros Cons A good selection of ports Only one extended display with Macs Affordable 100W power delivery

If you're looking for an affordable option, the Baseus Metal Gleam Series II 10-in-1 USB Hub is a solid choice. Despite its budget-friendly price tag, it offers a plethora of ports and card slots. It can also deliver up to 85W power to your connected laptop for charging if you provide the hub with 100W.

There are two HDMI ports, one supporting 4K 60Hz output, whereas the other can output up to 4K 120Hz. While you get proper two-monitor support with Windows, MacBook owners will only get one extended screen, and the other monitor will simply mirror the first monitor's contents.

In addition, there are two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a USB Type-C host port.

Best Budget Laptop Docking Station Baseus Metal Gleam Series II 10-in-1 USB Hub $48 $80 Save $32 The Baseus 10-in-1 USB Hub is a compact but powerful laptop dock that's not only portable but also offers a ton of useful ports. $48 at Amazon

Best Laptop Docking Station for Dual Monitor Use: Kensington SD5780T

Kensington

Pros Cons Up to 4K 60Hz output support No support for TB3 ports on Windows Wide range of ports 96W power delivery for laptop charging

If you want to connect two monitors to your Windows laptop or MacBook without hassle, the Kensington SD5780T is the dock to buy. It features an HDMI port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports that you can use to connect your two monitors. All three ports can output a 4K signal, granted you connect the dock to a TB4 port on your laptop.

Remember, Apple only allows connecting one external monitor to MacBooks with the M1, M2, or M3 chips, so you won't be able to enjoy dual monitor support. However, all MacBooks with M-series Pro or Max chips will have no trouble with two monitors.

Besides its dual monitor support, the Kensington SD5780T has a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired networking, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an SD card slot. The company bundles a 180W power supply to offer 96W to your connected laptop for charging and 15W to other connected devices via its TB4 ports and a USB Type-A charging port.

The Kensington offering also comes with a three-year warranty. Unfortunately, it doesn't work with Windows laptops featuring TB3 ports. MacBooks with TB3 ports will have no issues.

Best Laptop Docking Station for Dual Monitor Use Kensington SD5780T $199 $240 Save $41 You can connect two monitors seamlessly to your laptop using the Kensington SD5780T. It has three display-ready ports and many other ports for your peripheral and storage needs. $199 at Amazon See at B&H Photo Video

Best Laptop Docking Station for Triple Monitor Use: StarTech.com DK30CH2DEP

Startech.com

Pros Cons Can output to three 4K monitors No SD card slot 100W power delivery Widely compatible

StarTech.com makes excellent laptop docks, and the DK30CH2DEP is no exception. It's a USB-C dock that utilizes the DisplayLink technology and DP Alt mode to enable triple monitor support on Windows and Mac laptops. It can deliver up to 4K 60Hz output on two monitors and a 4K 30Hz output on the third monitor.

It's also widely compatible and doesn't necessarily need a Thunderbolt port. If your laptop only has USB Type-A ports, but those are rated at USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, you can even connect the dock to them with an adapter supporting the same USB generation. However, with a Type-A connection, you will only get a dual monitor output and lose pass-through charging.

The port selection is solid. You get four USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI port, two DisplayPort ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, two 3.5mm audio output jacks, and a microphone jack. The only notable omission is an SD card slot.

The company includes the power supply in the box, and the dock can deliver 100W of power to your laptop for charging.

Best Laptop Docking Station for Triple Monitor Use StarTech.com DK30CH2DEP $185 $253 Save $68 The StarTech.com DK30CH2DEP employs DisplayLink technology to offer triple monitor support. It also has a fantastic port selection and supports pass-through charging. $185 at Amazon

Best Laptop Docking Station for Travel: Razer USB-C Dock

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Pros Cons Lightweight and slim Relatively expensive 85W pass-through charging Good port selection

With its lightweight design and smart port choices, the Razer USB-C Dock is an impressive laptop companion for travel. Its aluminum chassis is not only durable but also helps the dock keep temperatures in check for better performance.

Available in two colors, the Razer USB-C Dock packs 11 ports, including an HDMI port for connecting an external monitor. You also get four USB Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. More importantly, it can pass 85W power to the connected laptop for charging, allowing for cleaner and simpler setup on the go. However, you'll need a 100W power brick to get 85W charging.

The dock is compatible with Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks. The only downside is its relatively higher price tag. If the price tag is out of your budget, you can consider our budget pick, which is typically cheaper than Razer's docking station.

Best Laptop Docking Station for Travel Razer USB-C Dock 8 / 10 $85 $120 Save $35 The Razer USB-C Dock is travel-ready and compact. It has 11 ports and can pass up to 85W to your connected laptop. $85 at Amazon $119.99 at Razer

Best Laptop Docking Station for MacBooks: CalDigit TS3 Plus

CalDigit

Pros Cons A wide range of ports No HDMI port 87W power delivery Sleek design and durable construction

The CalDigit TS3 Plus is a feature-rich Thunderbolt dock that works seamlessly with MacBooks. This 15-in-1 docking station offers dual-monitor support for MacBooks with an M-series Pro or Max chip. The regular M-series chip MacBooks will get one monitor support. When you have only one monitor connected, it can deliver up to a 5K resolution.

Besides, there is a Gigabit Ethernet port, five USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, one TB3 port, one DisplayPort, an optical audio port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone jack, and an SD card reader.

Like our other recommendations, the CalDigit offering can charge the connected MacBook at up to 87W. It also comes with its own power supply. Moreover, the TS3 Plus has an aluminum construction with an integrated heat sink.

If you want an even more powerful dock for a MacBook with a TB4 port, the CalDigit TS4 is a solid alternative. It's quite expensive but includes a 2.5 gig Ethernet port, two TB4/ USB4 ports, faster USB ports, and a microSD card slot. You also get a DP 1.4 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Best Laptop Docking Station for MacBooks CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock $168 $210 Save $42 The CalDigit TS3 Plus is a solid choice for MacBook owners. It supports up to two monitors and has a fantastic port selection, including a Gigabit Ethernet and optical audio port. $168 at Amazon See at bhphotovideo

FAQ

What is a laptop docking station?

A docking station or dock is an accessory that connects to your laptop and seamlessly expands the available port selection. A dock typically includes USB ports, display ports, audio ports, and SD card slots. It can be helpful as many modern laptops have very few ports.

Can you use any docking station with any laptop?

Most docks will work with any laptop, but it's not a given. So, confirming whether a particular docking station is compatible with your laptop and satisfies your needs is a good idea.

How do I set up dual monitors with a laptop docking station?

A laptop docking station will typically include one or more HDMI, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt ports to connect your monitors. You just need to connect the dock to your laptop and monitors to the dock to get started. Remember that many docks will also require driver installation, particularly if they use the DisplayLink technology, for multi-monitor setup to work.

Do docking stations charge laptops?

Many docking stations support power delivery to the connected laptop for charging. But you'll have to confirm the presence of this feature and the power delivery wattage to ensure that a dock can charge your laptop at a reasonable speed.