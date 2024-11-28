Whether you’re a student or a professional looking for your next computer, desktop Macs offer incredible performance. With multiple options to choose from, here are our top picks to help you find your next Mac.

What to Look for in a Desktop Mac

Apple makes both Mac desktops and laptops. However, if you don’t need the portability of a laptop, desktop Macs offer better value and allow you to get more screen real estate by pairing them with a big monitor.

When you’re looking for a desktop Mac, there are four main options: the all-in-one iMac, the tiny Mac mini, the compact Mac Studio, and the top-of-the-line Mac Pro. One of the first considerations is whether you want an all-in-one for a cleaner setup or a regular “tower” for a more customized desktop experience.

Once you’ve settled on a form factor, the only other major decision is how much power you need from your desktop. Apple’s Mac Silicon is already pretty impressive in terms of performance. So, starter chips like the M2, the M3, and the M4 are more than enough for everyday computing. You only need the Pros, Maxs, or Ultras for creative work, programming, 3D simulations, and more. Besides offering more power, the non-base M-series chips allow you to get more RAM and storage for your needs.

One important thing to note is that you can’t upgrade any Apple Silicon Macs after purchase, except for the Mac Pro. However, the Pro is overkill for most Mac buyers. So carefully consider your present and future needs from your Mac and then decide how much RAM or storage you need to select when buying.

With all this in mind, here are our recommendations for the best desktop Macs.

Apple

Pros Cons Powerful M4 chip Expensive upgrades Fantastic 4.5K display No height adjustment Four Thunderbolt 4 ports

Featuring the fourth-generation M-series Apple Silicon chip, the 2024 iMac is easily the best desktop Mac for most people. It comes in two processor configurations, and we recommend going with the 10-core model as it not only adds extra CPU and GPU power to your computer but also brings two extra Thunderbolt 4 ports to accommodate any accessories, peripherals, or other devices you may plan to connect to. Additionally, you get a Gigabit Ethernet port in the power brick and the option to add more RAM and storage than the 8-core model.

Apple Silicon has repeatedly shown that it’s insanely powerful and can handle almost anything you throw at it. The M4 chip present in the 2024 iMac is no exception. It delivers an impressive performance and is a step up from its predecessor.

The all-in-one form factor of the iMac keeps things simple, and you don’t have to hunt for any other devices to get started. It has a built-in 12MP camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, you, of course, get a bundled Magic Mouse and a Magic Keyboard.

The built-in 24-inch Retina display has a 4480 x 2520p resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and full coverage of the sRGB and P3 color spaces. The screen looks fantastic, and you can add a nano-textured glass upgrade to give you a glare-free experience.

The all-metal build looks and feels premium. The design is slim, and you get a two-tone finish with color-matched accessories and seven exciting color options. Unfortunately, you still can’t adjust the height using the built-in stand.

Best Mac Overall Apple iMac (24-Inch, M4, Four Ports)
The 2024 Apple iMac is a fantastic everyday computer with a sleek design, multiple color options, and solid performance.

Apple

Pros Cons Excellent for everyday computing Only 8GB of RAM Sleek design All ports are on the back Good port selection

Although Apple has released the 2024 Mac mini, the base 2023 model remains an excellent pick for folks on a tight budget. It has not only become cheaper after the 2024 model debut, but it also delivers superb value with its capable M2 chip, a sleek and compact design, and a reasonable port selection.

Although it’s not packed with top-of-the-line specifications, the base Mac mini has enough power for folks who need something for everyday computing. It can handle up to two displays (one 6K at 60Hz via Thunderbolt, plus a 5K 60Hz Thunderbolt display or a 4K 60Hz HDMI display) via two Thunderbolt 4 and one HDMI 2.0 port. It also has access to fast Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Moreover, you get two USB Type-A ports for peripherals and a Gigabit Ethernet for wired connectivity. Unfortunately, all the ports are on the back, and reaching them can be a hassle.

However, if you want more power and are willing to spend more, the 2024 Mac mini is a solid alternative. It’s more powerful and comes with 16GB RAM by default. It also has an updated design that’s more compact and lighter.

Best Budget Mac Apple Mac mini (M2, 2023)
The base Mac Mini (2023) with the M2 chip is an excellent general-purpose Mac that doesn't cost a lot. It delivers great performance and has plenty of ports.

Best Mac for Students: Apple iMac (2024, Two Ports)

Apple

Pros Cons Fantastic 24-inch display Expensive upgrades Powerful M4 chip No height adjustment Sleek design with seven color options

Apple’s 2024 iMac all-in-one is an excellent choice for students. It starts at a reasonable price and packs tons of power to handle pretty much anything you may want it to do. You also get everything to get started out of the box, and the built-in 24-inch 4.5K display is fantastic.

We recommend using the two-port model with an eight-core CPU and GPU, which is sufficient for student needs. But if you want, you can upgrade to the 10-core model for extra ports and more power.

The iMac looks sleek with its all-metal and slim design. The build quality is also superb, and you can choose from seven color options. You’ll be happy to know Apple bundles color-matched accessories with the iMac.

As mentioned, two USB-C ports are onboard, rated for Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the built-in 12MP camera, three-mic array, and six‑speaker system will be useful for online classes, video calls, and more.

The 2023 Mac Mini base model is an excellent alternative if you own a monitor and other peripherals. It’s also powerful and includes tons of ports.

Best Mac for Students Apple iMac (24-Inch, M4, Two Ports)
With its all-in-one design and impressive performance, the 2024 iMac is an easy choice for students. It also looks beautiful and comes in seven colors.

Best Mac for Professionals: Apple Mac Studio (2023)

Apple

Pros Cons Fantastic performance Expensive Compact design Not upgradeable Solid port selection

If our other recommendations lack the power you need for your professional workload, the Mac Studio is a fantastic option to consider. Although it hasn’t received a refresh in 2024, its 2023 model is still plenty powerful for anything you may need, from photo or video editing to programming or complex simulations and dealing with 3D environments. It’s available with M2 Max or M2 Ultra chips, with the latter essentially being a combo of two M2 Max chips.

A Mac Studio can support up to 192GB RAM and 8TB of storage. However, these upgrades can quickly add up in cost and differ depending on the chip you choose.

The Mac Studio also shines in the port selection. Depending on the chip in your model, you get plenty of Thunderbolt 4 or regular USB-C ports. There are also two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, and a 10-gig Ethernet. Additionally, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack are present.

Another benefit of going with the Studio is its excellent build quality and compact design. Plus, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are available for wireless connectivity.

Sadly, you can’t upgrade anything after the purchase.

Best Mac for Professionals Apple Mac Studio (2023)
The Mac Studio is an excellent desktop for power users. Despite its compact size, it's very powerful and capable of taking on almost anything you throw at it.

FAQ

What is the difference between an iMac and a MacBook?

While a MacBook is a laptop, the iMac is an all-in-one desktop. Despite its sleek design, the iMac isn’t quite portable. However, you can carry your MacBook around wherever you want. You can also choose between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, but there is only one iMac.

What are the latest Mac processors?

The latest Mac processors include the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Apple hasn’t unveiled the successor to the M2 Ultra chip as of November 2024. The M4-series chips are built on a second-generation 3-nanometer manufacturing process and deliver impressive performance.

How do I take a screenshot on a Mac?

There are many ways to take a screenshot on a Mac. Two of the most common ways include using a keyboard shortcut or the Screenshot app. The Shift+Command+3 shortcut captures the entire screen, whereas you can use Shift+Command+4 to capture a select portion. If you want to use the app, you can use Spotlight to search for it or use Shift+Command+5 to launch it directly.

Do I need to purchase a monitor for my Mac Mini or Mac Studio?

Yes, you will need to purchase a monitor for the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio as one isn’t supplied with them. You can consult our best monitors for Mac guide to find a suitable option for you.