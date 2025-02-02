Curved monitors enhance your overall viewing experience, particularly if you like sitting close to the screen. If you're in the market for a monitor upgrade, our handpicked recommendations can help.

What to Look for in a Curved Monitor

There are several benefits to using a curved monitor. They not only offer a more immersive experience than a flat-screen monitor, but they can also reduce eye strain and bring more screen real estate into your field of view.

Shopping for a curved monitor is like buying a flat-screen monitor, except for one notable difference. You have to account for the screen curvature. Different curved monitors can have a different level of screen curvature. This is defined by their curvature radius, such as 1500R or 1800R. "R" in this label stands for radius, and the preceding number is the circle's radius that would be formed if the monitor was extended to form a full circle.

More aggressive curves take a little more getting used to than gentler curves but offer a more immersive experience. So, the curvature radius is one of the biggest considerations when picking up a curved monitor.

Apart from the curve radius, you'll want to look for all the same features you'll want in any monitor. So, you have to think about things like screen size, resolution, aspect ratio, monitor ergonomics, and your budget. Besides, if you are into gaming, content creation, or media consumption, you'll have to consider specific features for those things. For example, a high refresh rate and support for VRR technologies is good for gaming. Similarly, color accuracy and coverage of key color spaces are important for content creation.

Best Curved Monitor Overall: MSI MPG 341CQPX

MSI

Pros Cons Beautiful QD-OLED display Some color fringing around letters Excellent port selection Great coverage of sRGB, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3

MSI's MPG 341CQPX is an impressive curved monitor with a beautiful 34-inch QD-OLED panel. It produces vibrant and punchy colors with inky blacks. The monitor also has a respectable 1440p QHD resolution and 1800R curve radius for an immersive experience.

Although it's marketed to gamers, the 341CQPX is good for office work and content creation. It provides tons of screen real estate for multitasking and has excellent color accuracy. It also has complete coverage of sRGB and near-full coverage of the AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces.

As a gaming-centric monitor, it's chock-full of related features, such as a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and support for all popular VRR formats. You also get a low input lag and near-instantaneous response time for a responsive gaming experience.

The input port selection is fantastic, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DP 1.4a port, and one USB-C port with DP Alt mode available for connecting computers and gaming consoles. The type-C port can also deliver up to 98W of power to a connected laptop. Plus, you can use the USB-A ports to connect peripherals.

While there is always a risk of burn-in with an OLED display, MSI offers a three-year OLED burn-in warranty to provide peace of mind. Plus, if you view varied content on your monitor, burn-in shouldn't be an issue.

While there aren't serious downsides to this MSI monitor, it doesn't get super bright to counter glare in very bright rooms, and you may notice some color fringing around text, which can be improved with Windows ClearType.

Best Curved Monitor Overall MSI MPG 341CQPX $750 $900 Save $150 The MSI MPG 341CQPX is a fantastic 34-inch QD-OLED curved monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 1440p resolution, HDR support, and an 1800R curve radius. $750 at Amazon $760 at B&H Photo Video

Best Budget Curved Monitor: HP Omen 34c

HP

Pros Cons 165Hz refresh rate Limited refresh rate over HDMI Solid build quality Narrow viewing angles Excellent color accuracy

The HP Omen 34c proves you don't need to break the bank for a quality curved monitor. While it may not match our top pick in performance, its affordability and above-average features make it a great choice for a variety of users.

It has a 34-inch VA-type LCD panel with 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1500R curve radius to provide an excellent experience whether you're gaming, creating content, or programming. It's reasonably good in most things. Additionally, it has fantastic color accuracy and high SDR brightness.

Although the monitor comes from HP's gaming-focused brand, it has a simple design without flashy aspects. PC gamers will be happy regardless, though, as HP has included VRR support, and the monitor has low input lag. However, to make the most of the 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync VRR, you'll need to use DisplayPort. The available HDMI ports limit the refresh rate to 100Hz and lack G-Sync support.

Being affordable, it's not without signs of cost-cutting. For example, it has an okay port selection, which includes two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DP 1.4 port. There is no USB-C port or a hub for connecting peripherals. However, you do get a 3.5mm audio out. The lack of HDMI 2.1 ports and the inability to downscale 4K signals makes it a poor choice for console gaming.

Moreover, the supplied stand's ergonomics are average, and you can only adjust the height and tilt angle. The presence of a VA-style display also means it has narrow viewing angles, but you get a better contrast ratio than IPS-style displays.

Best Budget Curved Monitor HP OMEN 34c $350 $480 Save $130 The HP Omen 34c is a budget-friendly curved monitor with excellent color accuracy, a large screen size, a high refresh rate, and a reasonable curve radius. $480 at Best Buy $350 at HP

Best Ultrawide Curved Monitor: LG 38WR85QC-W

LG

Pros Cons Excellent color gamut and accuracy Mediocre contrast ratio VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified Excellent port selection Wide viewing angles

If you are in the market for a top-notch ultrawide curved monitor, the LG 38WR85QC-W is a good choice. It has a 38-inch Nano IPS display, offering superior color performance over regular IPS-style displays. Besides, IPS offers other benefits, such as wide viewing angles and excellent color accuracy.

In other highlights, the display has a 1600p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, resulting in a fantastic visual experience whether gaming or trying to be productive at work.

Speaking of gaming, the LG monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync, and DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync VRR formats to reduce screen tearing and has a low input lag.

The port selection is solid. There are four input ports, including two HDMI 2.0, one DP 1.4, and one USB-C port with DP Alt mode. The type-C port can also deliver up to 90W of power to a connected laptop. You also get built-in KVM functionality with three USB ports to connect peripherals. Additionally, the monitor has two built-in 7W speakers and an Ethernet port.

The 38WR85QC-W has an excellent build quality, paired with an ergonomic stand. However, because of its 38-inch screen size, the monitor may be too big for some setups, and IPS displays have a mediocre contrast ratio.

Best Ultrawide Curved Monitor LG 38WR85QC-W $997 $1200 Save $203 The LG 38WR85QC-W shines as an ultrawide curved monitor. It has an impressive, high refresh rate, Nano IPS panel, solid port selection, and a clean design. $997 at Amazon $997 at B&H Photo Video

Best Curved Gaming Monitor: Dell Alienware AW3225QF

Dell

Pros Cons 4K QD-OLED panel with 240Hz refresh rate Some VRR flickering All popular VRR formats supported eARC port

There is a lot to like about Dell's Alienware AW3225QF. It features a 32-inch QD-OLED panel with impressive color accuracy, inky blacks, and a wide color gamut. Visuals simply pop on this screen. It also has a 4K resolution and a high 240Hz refresh rate, allowing you to get the most out of your gaming PC or console.

The company has also included all common variable refresh rate (VRR) formats to reduce screen tearing. Additionally, to connect your PC and console, there are three inputs, including two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DP 1.4 port. One of the HDMI ports also doubles as an eARC port, a feature that isn't common on monitors, allowing you to connect a soundbar for amazing audio.

In other highlights, the AW3225QF has low input lag for a responsive gaming experience and HDR support, including Dolby Vision. So, whether you're gaming or enjoying Netflix, you'll get outstanding visuals.

The build quality is impressive, and the bundled stand has reasonable ergonomics. As part of the Alienware brand, it has a gamer aesthetic. If you're coming from a non-curved monitor, you won't have much trouble adjusting as the screen curvature is not very aggressive at 1700R.

Notably, the AW3225QF is known to experience VRR flickering, particularly when displaying dark content with inconsistent frame rates. Finally, because it's an OLED, it's susceptible to burn-in. However, Dell offers a three-year warranty that includes burn-in protection.

Best Curved Gaming Monitor Dell Alienware AW3225QF The Dell Alienware AW3225QF is an amazing curved monitor for gaming thanks to its high refresh rate, fantastic QD OLED panel, low input lag, and support for popular VRR formats. See at Dell See at Best Buy

Best 4K Curved Monitor: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8