A reliable cell phone plan is a modern-day necessity. The best plans allow you to enjoy maximum talk, text and data. We cover the six best cell phone plans for individuals and groups with different talk, text, and data needs.

What to Look for in a Cell Phone Plan in 2024

Even the best cell phone plan won’t matter if you don’t get good coverage where you live. So, start by checking which providers are available in your area. You can do this easily using the FCC's 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. Just zoom in on your location and see which networks have the strongest signal. While AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile cover most of the U.S., some rural areas might have only one option or lack 5G support.

Next, consider how many people will be using the plan. Single-line plans often cost more per line than group or family cell phone plans. For example, Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan can cost as high as $90 per line per month but drops to $55 per line if you sign up with four lines. While most plans let you start with one line, Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan requires a minimum of two lines. Make sure to check if the plan includes unlimited data, too.

Speaking of unlimited data, keep in mind that your data speeds might slow down (throttle) after you hit a certain limit or during times of heavy network traffic. Some plans might also limit video streaming quality to 480p. However, some plans offer "premium" unlimited data with fewer or zero restrictions, though this usually comes at a higher price.

Your budget is another key consideration. What you pay each month (or annually) will depend on the plan you choose and how many lines you add. The plans we cover range from $120 to $203.96 for four lines. Typically, the more lines you have, the lower the cost per line. Remember, taxes and fees might be added at checkout, so check if they're included in the advertised price.

If you or your family travel often, look for plans that include international calls, texts, and data. Some plans offer these perks for free or at a discount. Extra bonuses like free Disney+, Netflix, or Hulu subscriptions are also nice to have, so keep an eye out for those. And before you sign up, make sure the plan lets you bring your phone or offers financing options for a new one.

Best Overall Cell Phone Plan: Verizon Unlimited Plus

Pros Cons Customizable plan with unlimited talk, text, and data Pricey for a single line 60GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data Lots of perks to choose from Up to 4K streaming on capable devices

If you're looking for the best cell phone plan with unlimited talk, text, and data within the U.S. and abroad, the Verizon Unlimited Plus is our top recommendation. It’s $80 per line per month (taxes and fees included), which may seem a bit pricey, but given everything it offers, it’s worth it. It gets even better if you add more lines. For instance, signing up with four lines drops the price to $45/line, which is a great deal. Plus, with AutoPay, you can snag up to an additional $10 off each month.

Verizon Unlimited Plus runs on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, delivering faster speeds and better performance on compatible devices. That includes streaming in 4K UHD. Along with unlimited talk, text, and premium data in the U.S., the plan also covers Canada and Mexico. For coverage details, you can check out Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps to make sure you’re set in your area.

A big perk of this plan is the 30GB of premium mobile hotspot data each month, perfect for connecting to other devices like your smartwatch, tablet, or laptop. Once you hit 30GB, your hotspot data continues at slower speeds of 3Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600Kbps on the standard 5G or 4G LTE networks.

As a bonus, Verizon Unlimited Plus includes six months of the Disney Bundle for free, which includes Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). You can enjoy 4K streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband or 720p on regular 5G or 4G LTE. After six months, you can keep the Disney Bundle and add 100GB of extra hotspot data for $10 each, bringing your total to $65 per line per month for four lines. Or, if you're more of a Netflix and Max fan, there’s a $55 per month option, though both services will come with ads.

Verizon also lets you add extra perks for $10 per line each month. You can choose from options like Apple One/Apple Music Family, Walmart+ membership, or unlimited cloud storage. If you’re a frequent traveler, you can add 3 TravelPass Days to use your domestic talk, text, and data in more than 210 countries.

You can bring also your current mobile or landline number over, and if you activate your own 5G or 4G phone, you can get a $360 promo credit (spread over 36 months) for each phone when you activate up to four lines on the Unlimited Plus plan.

Best Cell Phone Plan Overall Verizon Unlimited Plus Verizon's network is one of the best in the country, and the Unlimited Plus plan is the best way to make use of all it has to offer---just don't get bogged down with all the add-on content. See at Amazon See at Verizon

Best Budget Cell Phone Plan: Mint Mobile 12-Month Unlimited

Mint Mobile

Pros Cons Very affordable plan with unlimited talk, text, and data Only supports 480p streaming Lots of savings for first three months 40GB of 5G/4G LTE data with free mobile hotspot Customizable to meet individual user needs

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly plan that covers all your talk, text, and data needs, Mint Mobile’s 12-Month Unlimited plan is a fantastic option, provided you’re okay with getting a second line. For new customers, it starts at just $15 per line per month when you pay for three months upfront. You can choose between 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, or unlimited data per line. So, for two lines, you’re looking at just $30 a month ($90 upfront for the first three months), plus taxes and fees.

After the introductory period, pricing adjusts to $15/month for 5GB, $20/month for 15GB, $25/month for 20GB, and $30/month for unlimited data. Even after the price bump, a two-line unlimited plan only comes out to $60 per month, which is still way cheaper than most other plans. However, you’ll need to pay at least $180 upfront for the first three months, before taxes and fees, which is still a great deal.

Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile’s network, which has excellent coverage. Still, it’s smart to check Mint Mobile’s 5G coverage map to make sure you’re covered in your area. The 12-Month Unlimited plan doesn’t lock you into a contract, and you can start with as few as two lines and go up to five. Plus, you can bring your own unlocked 4G LTE or VoLTE phone using their BYOP (Bring Your Own Phone) program.

Mint Mobile lets you keep your current number if you want to switch. Each line includes unlimited nationwide talk, text, and Wi-Fi calling, along with 40GB of 5G/4G LTE data every month and free international calling to Canada and Mexico. Once you hit the 40GB limit, your speed will slow down, but your data is still unlimited. You can choose to pay for your plan three, six, or 12 months at a time.

If you need help setting things up, Mint Mobile’s Activation Support team is just a phone call away. They’ll even help you transfer your number from your current provider for free. The 12-Month Unlimited plan is flexible, letting you adjust data based on each user’s needs with their data monitoring tools, so you won’t have to worry about surprise costs or data sharing issues.

Best Budget Cell Phone Plan Mint Mobile 12-Month Unlimited Unlimited talk, text, and data are all standard on this affordable plan. Coverage is a bit lacking compared to competitors, but folks near a major metro area should have no problem with its performance. See at mintmobile

Best Prepaid Cell Phone Plan: T-Mobile Unlimited Promo

Pros Cons Prepaid plan with unlimited talk, text, and data Separate $25 per device connection fee Free texting to 215+ countries Caller ID and scam prevention features 3GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data

If you prefer paying upfront for your cell phone plan rather than renewing monthly, T-Mobile Unlimited Promo is our top recommendation. At $55 per line per month, or $145 per month for four lines (which breaks down to just $36.25 per line), it’s an affordable choice. The price includes taxes and fees, though there’s a one-time per-device connection charge of $25.

With T-Mobile Connect Prepaid, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, keeping you connected wherever you are. Each user also gets 3GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data per month (counted against your total data), unlimited 3G hotspot access and Wi-Fi calling. It’s always a good idea to check T-Mobile’s 5G coverage map to ensure your area is fully covered.

You’ll also enjoy unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada from the U.S., plus free texting to over 215 countries and destinations. With the $15 per month North American Stateside International add-on, you can get unlimited calls from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to landlines in 70+ countries and mobile numbers in over 30 countries, along with discounted call rates to other destinations.

T-Mobile's Unlimited Promo comes with additional perks. For instance, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app gives you access to freebies and discounts on food, gas, entertainment, and more every week. Plus, with the Data Maximizer feature, video streaming is optimized at up to 2.5Mbps, so you can stretch your data. Best of all, you get unlimited music streaming from included services, and it doesn’t count against your 4G LTE data.

Best Prepaid Cell Phone Plan T-Mobile T-Mobile Unlimited Promo offers prepaid plans with unlimited talk, text, 5G data, and 3GB of high-speed hotspot. It includes free texting to 215+ countries and perks like spam call protection, weekly freebies through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and optimized video streaming. See at T-Mobile

Best Family Cell Phone Plan: T-Mobile Go5G Plus

Pros Cons Unlimited talk, text, and data with 5G coverage International data throttled after 5G when abroad 50GB of mobile hotspot data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds Video streaming in 4K UHD with free Apple TV+, Netflix, and Hulu Price includes taxes and fees

If you're looking for the perfect family plan, especially for a mid-to-large-sized family, the T-Mobile Go5G Plus is a fantastic choice. For $185 a month for four lines or $225 a month for five lines (including taxes and fees), this plan delivers premium unlimited data for everyone. Plus, you can snag an AutoPay discount for up to eight lines, and the more lines you add, the lower your per-line cost. On top of that, it comes with some awesome perks and no annual contract.

With T-Mobile Go5G Plus, your whole family gets unlimited talk, text, and Wi-Fi calling. You'll also enjoy fast, unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data across T-Mobile's extensive nationwide 5G network. Each line includes 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, and once that’s used up, you can still stay connected with unlimited data at 3G speeds.

If your family loves streaming, you’re in for a treat. Unlike other plans that cap streaming quality at 480p, this plan lets you enjoy stunning 4K UHD streaming. Plus, it includes free access to Apple TV+, Netflix Standard (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) on up to two screens, so everyone’s entertainment needs are covered.

For families that travel often, T-Mobile Go5G Plus is packed with extras. You’ll get unlimited international texting from the U.S., in-flight texting, and Wi-Fi with streaming where available on flights. There's unlimited texting, calls for just $0.25 per minute, and 5GB of high-speed data (with unlimited data at 256Kbps) in 215 countries and destinations.

Check out T-Mobile’s coverage map to see if you’re covered. Additional perks include a one-year AAA membership and up to 40% savings on hotels and rental cars through T-Mobile TRAVEL. While the regular Go5G plan is available for $155 a month, the Go5G Plus offers significantly better value for just $30 more, making it a fantastic choice for families looking to get the most out of their cell phone plan.

Best Family Cell Phone Plan T-Mobile Go5G Plus For most families, the T-Mobile Go5G Plus phone plan is the best option because it offers unlimited premium data, no annual service contract, and plenty of special perks at $185/month for four lines. See at T-Mobile

Best Unlimited Data Plan: AT&T Unlimited Premium

Pros Cons Truly unlimited data, text, and calls Quite pricey Unlimited talk, text, and data in 20 Latin American countries Works with tablets, smartwatches, and cars 4K UHD video streaming

If you're looking for a truly unlimited data plan with no sneaky restrictions like throttled speeds or reduced video quality, AT&T Unlimited Premium is the way to go. While it's priced at $85.99 a month for a single line, it offers top-tier benefits that make it worth considering, especially if you need reliable, high-speed data all the time.

For families or groups, the deal gets even better. If you add four lines, the cost drops to $50.99 per line per month, which is a fantastic value for what you get. If you add five lines, you’ll save even more, with discounts of up to $10 per month per line or $120 a year. This price includes taxes and fees, so no hidden surprises.

With this plan, you get unlimited talk, text, and data not just in the U.S. but also in Canada and Mexico. Plus, there's a whopping 60GB of mobile hotspot data each month, perfect for data-hungry users like content creators, remote workers, or streaming enthusiasts. Before signing up, it’s always smart to check AT&T’s 5G/4G coverage map to ensure strong coverage in your area.

For frequent travelers, the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan offers even more perks. You get unlimited international texting to over 200 countries and unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries, all at no extra cost. With AT&T ActiveArmor security, you're protected from spam calls, scam texts, and harmful websites, so you can browse safely even when traveling.

You can also connect other devices like tablets or smartwatches or even turn your car into a mobile hotspot for an extra fee. AT&T also offers special discounts for groups like veterans, educators, and healthcare workers, so you might save even more.

What we love most about the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan is that you get unlimited data and premium perks, like 4K UHD video streaming. Whether you're binging shows or gaming online, the quality stays top-notch. And the cherry on top? No contracts. If you’re looking for a premium, hassle-free plan and can budget for it, this one’s hard to beat.

Best Cell Phone Plan With Unlimited Data AT&T The AT&T Unlimited Premium is the perfect solution for people who want truly unlimited talk, texts, and data without any cap or slow down. It offers exciting perks and supports 4K UHD streaming. See at AT&T

Best International Cell Phone Plan: Verizon Unlimited Ultimate

Pros Cons Unlimited text, talk, and data with 6-month Disney Bundle High single line cost Great international perks for frequent travelers 60GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data Up to 4K streaming on capable devices

If you're a frequent traveler and need a solid international plan, the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate is a fantastic choice. At $90 per line per month (including taxes and fees), it’s a bit pricier, but considering all the perks and benefits is definitely worth it. Plus, if you add four lines, your per-line cost drops to $55, and you can save even more with AutoPay discounts of up to $10 per month.

The Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan allows unlimited talk, text, and premium data across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. You’ll stay connected on Verizon’s 5G or 4G LTE network, depending on availability. If you're wondering about coverage in your area, it's always a good idea to check Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps. For those who need to connect other devices on the go, you’ll love the 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data included in the plan.

Traveling outside North America? This plan has you covered. It includes unlimited calling and texting to over 200 countries, so you can easily stay in touch with friends, family, or business contacts. You also get 10GB of international roaming data each month on 5G/4G LTE networks. After using up the 10GB, your speeds drop to 2G, but you’ll still stay connected. And when it comes to streaming, the plan offers 1080p quality for your videos.

As a bonus, when you sign up for Verizon Unlimited Ultimate, you get six months of the Disney Bundle for free. This includes Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads), and you can stream in 4K on the 5G ultra wideband network and 1080p on 4G LTE. If you want even more perks, you can add extras like Netflix, Max, Apple One, or Walmart+ for just $10 per month per line.

If you're switching to Verizon, you can easily transfer your current number, whether it's from a mobile or landline. Plus, if you bring your own 5G or 4G phone and activate one to four lines, you’ll get $540 in promo credits per phone, spread out over 36 months.

So, while the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan comes at a higher cost, the international coverage, generous data allowance, and extra perks make it a top pick for those who need a robust plan for both local and international use.

Best International Cell Phone Plan Verizon Unlimited Ultimate The Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, along with 10GB of international roaming and 60GB of mobile hotspot data. It’s perfect for frequent travelers, with perks like the Disney Bundle and savings on additional lines. See at Verizon

FAQ

Which cell phone carrier has the best coverage?

According to Statista, as of January 2024, T-Mobile leads the way in 5G coverage across the US, covering nearly 54% of the nation, followed by AT&T at 30% and Verizon at 13% respectively. You can check which carriers have the best coverage for your area using the FCC's 5G and 4G LTE coverage maps.

Is unlimited data truly unlimited?

Premium unlimited data offers truly unlimited or endless data, while "regular" unlimited data is throttled/deprioritized/slowed down after reaching a set data usage limit.

Can all cell phone plans be used internationally?

Different cell phone plans offer different international perks where available. All the plans we featured offer international perks, which are either built into the plan or offered as add-on services. Read the fine print to find out which plans offer the best international perks for your needs.