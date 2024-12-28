Although many modern cars come with built-in USB ports with fast charging support or a Qi charging pad, the same is uncommon in older cars. However, it’s quite easy to add a fast wired or wireless charger to your car.

Best Overall Anker 535 Car Charger Anker's fantastic 535 Car Charger seamlessly adds multi-device fast charging to your car. It has three USB ports, including two Type-C ones that can deliver up to 67W power when used individually. You also get support for the Samsung Super Fast 45W Charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge, and USB PD. $39 at Amazon See at anker

Best Budget Ugreen 52.5W Type-C Car Charger The Ugreen 52.5W Type-C Car Charger is a budget-friendly option that brings fast wired charging to your car without breaking the bank. With its one USB-C and one USB-A port, it can accommodate all phones, tablets, and accessories. The Type-C port can deliver up to 30W charging, while the Type-A port can deliver up to 22.5W. $18 at Amazon

Best Wireless Car Charger iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 $37 $50 Save $13 iOttie's Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is a nifty phone mount cum wireless charger. It supports up to 10W wireless charging and can be installed on the dashboard, in the CD slot, or on the AC vents. It's also quite customizable to get the perfect viewing angle. $37 at Amazon $55 at iOttie

Best High-Speed Charger Anker Nano Car Charger Looking to juice up your laptop on the go? The Anker charger is an excellent option. It can deliver up to 100W power through the first USB-C port, enough to top up most laptops. The second Type-C port is good for up to 45W. Plus, you get a Type-A port and support for popular fast-charging protocols. $50 at Amazon $50 at anker

Best MagSafe Car Charger ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger $33 $40 Save $7 The ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is a solid charging accessory for iPhones or Android phones with a MagSafe case. As the name suggests, it supports the Qi2 standard. Therefore, it can deliver up to 15W power. It also supports mounting on the dashboard or the AC vents. $25 at Amazon $33 at ESR

What to Look for in a Car Charger

A car charger, not to be confused with an EV charger, is a nifty accessory that plugs into your car or vehicle’s 12V or 24V outlet and has built-in USB ports to top up your phone, tablet, laptop, or mobile accessories on the go. Some car chargers have Qi charging mounts instead of USB ports to offer wireless charging.

There is no shortage of car chargers on the market. However, as not all car chargers are made equal, it’s crucial to keep a few things in mind to get the best option for your needs.

If you want to get the best charging speeds, it’s vital to pick a car charger that supports your phone or mobile device’s fast charging protocol and can deliver enough power to match your device’s top charging speed. Check the product description to find out the charging protocols and the power supplied by each USB port.

If you frequently drive with friends and family, a car charger with multiple USB ports will be most suitable. Remember, when charging multiple devices simultaneously, the charger will have to divide the charging power, and not all devices will get superfast charging.

While shopping, you’ll also want to consider your budget and the charger manufacturer. Fortunately, plenty of reputed brands offer car chargers across price segments.