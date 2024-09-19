There is a plethora of headphone choices, even when it comes to the budget category, including ones where there is even effective ANC available. Audiophiles can find a decent pair to satisfy their needs.

Key Considerations When Buying Budget Headphones in 2024

Buying a pair of budget headphones (or budget earbuds, for that matter) isn’t a particularly painstaking process. But, to get the absolute best value, there are several things you need to consider before purchasing. Of course, these considerations also apply to midrange and premium models, but opting for a budget set doesn't necessarily mean you have to compromise significantly.

Sound quality is usually the number one priority. Generally, budget options offer less quality here, especially if you’re shopping in dollar bins. It’s best to read customer and professional reviews before buying and look for a balanced sound profile. This means headphones focusing on all sound frequencies from low (bass) to high (treble). However, if you prefer more bass-oriented genres like hip-hop or electronic, you may like a set offering more resonating low frequencies.

Comfort and fit are also essential, especially if you wear them for long listening sessions. The padding should be soft, and the headband should not be too tight. If you often listen for extended sessions, you may also want to consider wired options. Wired headphones provide better sound quality and a stable connection, and there’s no need for charging. However, you have to forgo the convenience that wireless models offer with their Bluetooth connections. If you do prefer wireless, check for battery life. You’ll want a set that can provide at least enough power to equal your average listening session.

Durability can be an issue with many budget choices. Check if the build quality is acceptable and read reviews to determine if they break easily. Other factors, such as active noise-canceling (ANC), are not so crucial as this is fairly rare in the budget price range (although not unheard of). You may also want to consider microphone quality (if they have one) should you intend on making calls with your budget headphones.

Best Budget Headphones Overall: Philips Audio SHP9600

Philips

Pros Cons Wide soundstage No playback controls Balanced sound profile Basic build quality Good gaming cans Lightweight with all-day comfort

The Philips Audio SHP9600 is our overall top pick for a solid set of budget cans because, for the price, you get impressive audio quality and overall comfort that results in excellent value. These headphones have a flat sound signature with all frequencies reproduced without emphasis on any one in particular. The 50mm drivers deliver bass that does not overpower and clear mids and highs, resulting in a sound that is as close as possible, in this price range at least, to the original recordings. The soundstage is also impressively wide and accurate, while the open-back design further contributes to spacious listening experiences.

The excellent comfort aspect of the headphones makes them perfect for extended listening sessions. They are lightweight at just 11.6oz, feature plush, breathable earpads, and the headband is flexible with its semi-floating design evenly distributing weight without actually touching your head. This keeps everything cool and comfortable, ensuring you can get through all the albums you desire.

However, the build quality may differ from that of more premium options. But this is what you should expect at such an affordable price. The construction is unfortunately plastic, with solid metal reinforcing the headband. But they still hold up well to regular, everyday use.

Overall, the Philips SHP9600 headphones represent excellent value for budget-conscious audiophiles and regular listeners. They’re also a good choice for gamers looking for long-lasting comfort and quality. In the box, you’ll find a long, detachable three-meter cable with gold-plated connectors and a 1/4-inch to 3.5-mm adapter.

Best Budget Headphones Overall Philips Audio SHP9600 The Philips SHP9600 headphones offer impressive audio quality, comfort, and value, making them a solid choice for budget-conscious music fans and gamers alike. $70 at Amazon See at Walmart

Best Budget Noise-Canceling Headphones: 1More Sonoflow

1More

Pros Cons Comfortable and well-padded No custom EQ In-app equalizer Superb battery life Good call quality Punchy sound

The 1More Sonoflow ANC headphones are an excellent choice for budget-conscious shoppers seeking quality active noise-canceling (ANC). In addition to the excellent ANC, you’ll also get outstanding battery life to enjoy noise-reduced tunes and podcasts with good sound quality while on the go. They may not match the performance more premium cans deliver, but at this price point, do you even care?

The ANC does effectively eliminate most ambient noise and low-frequency sounds. It’s ideal for shutting out busy offices and reducing the low rumblings of planes and trains while traveling. This allows you to appreciate the audio quality without interruption.

The dual 40mm drivers offer a balanced sound profile with punchy bass and tight high frequencies. You can explore 12 preset EQs, and high-res codecs, such as LDAC, are supported for a Bluetooth connection with quality audio.

The superb battery life ensures long-lasting audio while on the go, and you needn’t be shy about using the ANC wirelessly, either. You’ll get up to 50 hours with the ANC on and 70 with it turned off. You can also ‘tune out’ with a wired connection, with 1More providing a 3.5mm cable. The package comes with a quality travel case and a USB-C charging cable, too.

At just 8.2oz, they are remarkably lightweight. Furthermore, they feature soft memory foam pads and a comfortably cushioned headband. This makes them a genuine case for seekers of all-day-wear headphones. They have a sturdy, albeit plastic, construction and a matte finish that gives them a premium feel. Overall, the 1More Sonoflow are quality yet affordable noise-canceling headphones with sound quality, comfort, and battery life that rival more expensive models.

Best Budget Noise-Canceling Headphones 1More SonoFlow The 1More Sonoflow ANC headphones combine effective noise-canceling, long battery life, and reliable sound quality for a comfortable, high-performance option for on-the-go listening. $90 at Amazon

Best Budget Wired Headphones: Austrian Audio HI-X15

Austrian Audio

Pros Cons Open, spacious sound May require a break-in period Well detailed rendering Don’t quite match the detail of premium models Mobile-friendly Seriously comfy Durable build

There are many reasons why you might prefer wired over wireless. While Bluetooth headphones have advantages, wireless models deliver higher-quality audio signals without compression. This provides a more accurate reproduction of the original recording. There’s also no latency, making wired cans a better choice for analytical listening, watching movies, or playing video games. Furthermore, they are not subject to the interference that can affect their wireless siblings, and there is no concern for battery life. Additionally, you can connect them more easily to audio equipment, such as amps or DACs, should you require them.

That said, quality wired options are difficult to find in the budget-price category. However, there are the Austrian Audio HI-X15 headphones to consider. They feature High Excursion (Hi-X) technology, which helps deliver impressive audio with a combo of 44mm drivers, a ring magnet, and a copper-clad aluminum voice coil. This system provides outstanding audio with a responsive and detailed sound signature, a spacious soundstage, and a balanced frequency response.

With their over-ear design and ‘slow retention’ memory foam earpads, the HI-X15 headphones prioritize comfort. The headband grip is just right, and long listening sessions are a breeze. They are also surprisingly well built for a set in this price range; the sturdy hinges keep things robust, and the plastic and metal components ensure they belie their affordable nature. Another selling point is that they fold away neatly, and the package includes a carry pouch, making them a portable option.

The detachable cable is 4.6 feet (1.4 meters) long and features a 3.5mm jack and a 2.5mm connector, along with an included 6.3mm adapter for added versatility. Overall, the headphones provide a sound quality that exceeds expectations at this price point with a build quality that feels far removed from a budget option.

Best Budget Wired Headphones Austrian Audio HI-X15 The Austrian Audio HI-X15 delivers impressive sound quality, comfort, and durability, making them a standout choice in their price range for a set of wired headphones. $109 at Amazon

Best Budget Studio Headphones: Sony MDR7506

Sony

Pros Cons Exceptional sound quality for the price Dated aesthetic Durable build Non-detachable cable Comfortable for most heads Comfort issues with larger ears or glasses Excellent value Industry-standard with a proven track record

The Sony MDR7506 has earned the right to be our top pick for budget studio headphones because they have existed for ages. In fact, they have been with us since as far back as 1991, when they were first introduced to the world. Since then, they have remained virtually unchanged in appearance and performance. Their design is practical, and the aesthetics are retro. In fact, there is little design difference between how they look now and how they did when they were first released. If the timeless design bothers you, their sturdy metal construction may well persuade you.

Their durability is complemented by a foldable design. Together with the included protective case, they’re a solid portable option. They’re also comfortable wearing, with good weight distribution across the headband, and connect with a durable, tangle-resistant coiled wire. The closed-back design ensures the soundstage is narrow and external noise and audio bleed are minimized. Additionally, stereo imaging is impressive, giving you a clear idea of the location of individual sounds.

When you consider the price point, you’ll be amazed by the audio quality. They offer the balanced and accurate sound profile you need for studio and critical listening with a slight emphasis on the mid and high frequencies. This adds a bit of sparkle to tracks and helps when trying to pick up subtle nuances that you might not otherwise hear. The frequency response is 10Hz to 20kHz, a range that encompasses a little more than the audible spectrum for humans, ensuring accurate reproductions of both deep low frequencies and high treble.

All in all, the Sony MDR7506 headphones are a top budget-friendly choice for editing and mixing.

Best Budget Studio Headphones Sony MDR7506 Since their introduction in 1991, the Sony MDR7506 headphones have remained a durable, budget-friendly staple in studio environments and are known for their balanced and accurate sound quality. $98 at Amazon See at Sony See at Walmart

Best Budget Headphones for Kids: LilGadgets Connect+

LilGadgets

Pros Cons Comfortable with reduced pressure on small ears No Bluetooth connectivity Foldable design for portability Wired audio sharing with tangle-free cable Available in a variety of bright colors Volume limiter

For kids between three and seven, the LilGadgets Connect+ is an excellent choice in the budget range for children’s headphones. They offer a nice balance between safety, durability, and comfort at a rock-bottom price. While you can’t expect them to last for years at this price, the high-quality polycarbonate material ensures they are built well enough to get through the school year at the very least. They are available in a range of bright, appealing colors that should give even the most color-fussy child an option. If not, they are also available in plain old black.

With SoftTouch padding, they are comfortable to wear. This material not only provides plush and cushioned ear padding with reduced pressure on small ears, but the padding on the headband is non-slip and ensures they stay where they are supposed to – on the head. Furthermore, you can fold the headphones into a more portable shape, and the cable is removable.

Provided your child isn’t an overly fussy audiophile, the sound quality is good. It’s powered by 40mm drivers, providing a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response. With the volume at a reasonable level, the sound is clear, although it does degrade as you push it up. However, little ears shouldn’t be subjected to high volumes anyway, and there is, in fact, a volume limit that caps out at 93dB. This limit is still higher than the recommended 85dB for extended listening, but it provides protection against hearing damage. However, parents should ensure kids don’t frequently push the volume up for extended periods.

One more selling point is SharePort Technology. This feature allows kids to share audio from the same source. While it may not be as convenient as Bluetooth, the wired daisy-chain connection from set to set ensures children are all tuned in to the same source without the need for splitters. The headphones are bundled with a four-foot, tangle-free, nylon, braided cable that also features an inline microphone for taking calls from mom.

Best Budget Headphones for Kids LilGadgets Connect+ $22 $29 Save $7 The LilGadgets Connect+ headphones are an ideal choice for kids aged three to seven. They offer a great mix of safety, durability, and comfort at a budget-friendly price, along with features like SoftTouch padding and SharePort Technology for convenient audio sharing. $22 at Amazon See at Walmart

FAQ

What is active noise cancellation (ANC)?

ANC helps to block out background noise. It’s usually found in midrange to premium options but can occasionally be found in the budget-price range, too. If you are thinking about buying a pair of ANC headphones or earbuds, you might be interested in a more thorough explanation before splashing out your cash.

Why won't my Bluetooth headphones connect?

Several factors may lead to your headphones not connecting. The first is compatibility. Check the manufacturer’s specifications and ensure your device is compatible with your headphones. Sometimes, the Bluetooth version on your phone or computer doesn't match that of the headphones, especially if either is an older model. For example, a more dated phone with Bluetooth 4.0 might struggle to connect with headphones designed for Bluetooth 5.0 or later.

Incompatible audio codecs can also prevent connection, while outdated software or drivers on either your headphones or the connecting device may cause issues. In this case, check for and install any updates you see available. Interference from nearby devices or obstructions is another reason for a failed connection. Furthermore, you may be out of range from your device, so try moving closer and give it another go.

Lastly, your headphones may not be connecting because of low battery power. If your cans are running low on charge, give them a bit of juice and try again.

How do I clean my headphones?

Cleaning your headphones couldn’t be simpler. And regularly cleaning them is essential for hygiene and headphone longevity. You’ll need a damp cloth, isopropyl alcohol, Q-tips, and some dry tissues. It doesn’t matter if you have over-ear headphones or earbuds; this step-by-step process is simple and effective. However, routine cleaning is just one of the tricks to ensure headphone longevity.

Are headphones better than earbuds?

Consider your priorities when choosing between headphones or earbuds. With their larger drivers, headphones usually offer better, more expansive sound quality. They also offer better ANC and are more comfortable when worn for extended listening sessions.

On the other hand, they are bulkier and less portable. Earbuds are small, lightweight, and easily fit into a pocket. So, they are the more convenient option, especially if you want to wear them when exercising, commuting, or traveling. Additionally, they may be water- and sweat-resistant, meaning you can still wear them when it rains, and there’s no worry when listening to music while doing a sweaty workout at the gym or lazing by the pool. If you do opt for headphones over earbuds, there are further considerations to get the right set for your needs.