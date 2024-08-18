The best budget Bluetooth speakers let you enjoy music on the go without spending a fortune. They're portable, convenient, and perfect for any occasion. However, with so many options, choosing the right one can be tricky.

What to Look for in a Budget Bluetooth Speaker

Just because you're looking for a budget Bluetooth speaker doesn't mean you need to compromise on most features. There are some things you'll want to keep in mind during your search!

First, you'll want to check out the Bluetooth version. While Bluetooth 4.0 is all right, Bluetooth 5.0/5.3 is even better, providing faster pairing, stable connections, and wider coverage. Most budget Bluetooth speakers will have at least Bluetooth 5.0, and all the recommendations on our list do.

You'll also want to consider whether you want a portable speaker. While all of the speakers on our list are portable, there are Bluetooth speakers that need a power source to work or may be too heavy to move around. In addition, if you want to take your speaker out into the wild, you'll want to look at its IP ratings and ensure it has proper weather resistance.

From there, other features, such as battery life, LED lighting, and range, will all vary based on what you want and how much you're willing to spend. Generally, more features mean more money, but if there's a feature you don't necessarily care about, you can save a bit and get a speaker that omits it.

Best Budget Bluetooth Speaker Overall: Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Pros Cons Bluetooth 5.0 support Not dust-resistant 12 Watts of power and neodymium drivers Long battery life IPX7 rating

If you want to enjoy music in its purest form without breaking the bank, the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker is our go-to choice. This popular speaker delivers a clear, undiluted sound that is perfect for any occasion.

The Anker Soundcore 2 is lightweight and portable and fits easily in your palm, back pocket, or bag, making it an ideal travel companion. Whether at home, partying, or hanging out with friends, this speaker brings your music to life.

The Anker Soundcore 2 has a powerful 12-watt speaker and dual neodymium drivers, producing impressive bass. Whether you like your music loud and bold or soft and mellow, this speaker delivers. Also, with its Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the Anker Soundcore 2 pairs quickly with your smartphone or PC and maintains a stable connection within a 30-foot range, ensuring minimal lag for seamless streaming.

Its 5,200mAh battery keeps the music playing all day, perfect for get-togethers or camping trips. Plus, with an IPX7 rating, it's ready for rain, snow, mud, and more—just watch out for dust, as the speaker isn't rated for dust resistance.

If you have a bit more to spend, consider the Anker Soundcore 3, an upgrade over the Soundcore 2 with an improved bass and Partycast, which lets you link up 100 speakers.

Best Budget Bluetooth Speaker Overall Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $28 $40 Save $12 The Anker Soundcore 2 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with stereo sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. $28 at Amazon See at Walmart See at Newegg

Best Budget Portable Bluetooth Speaker: EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Pros Cons Super compact and portable speaker Only 5-watt output IP67-rated, ideal for shower/water sports Bluetooth 5.0 support with up to 33-feet range 5-color LED light with decent battery life

Even among portable Bluetooth speakers, the EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker stands out for its ultra-portability. This tiny speaker can be clipped to your belt hook or bag strap, allowing you to enjoy your music or podcasts on the go.

Despite its small size, the EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker packs a punch with its 5-watt output, delivering a clear sound with good bass. While it's less powerful than the 12-watt Anker Soundcore 2, it's perfect for enjoying your favorite tunes in enclosed spaces.

One of the most impressive features of the EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker is its IP67 rating, which means it's tough enough to handle harsh conditions. You can take it into the shower and use it during water sports like kayaking, surfing, and even in the snow. It can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes and floats if the speaker falls into the water.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, this speaker ensures quick pairing with your devices and maintains a stable connection up to 33 feet away. This gives you plenty of room to move around while enjoying your audio.

Another fun feature of the EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker is its LED lights. It puts on a colorful light show with five different colors, adding some extra flair to your nighttime listening sessions. Plus, with its 2,000mAh battery, you can enjoy your music for hours.

Best Portable Budget Bluetooth Speaker EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker $25 $40 Save $15 The EBODA Portable Bluetooth Speaker is ultra-compact with an IP67 rating for durability, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and colorful LED lights to boot. $25 at Amazon See at Newegg See at Walmart

Best Waterproof/Rugged Bluetooth Speaker: Ortizan Bluetooth Speaker

Pros Cons Rugged, waterproof, and dustproof (IPX7-rated) Inconsistent range at times Bluetooth 5.3 support with long battery life Long-range coverage up to 66 feet Aux port (3.5mm jack) and RGB lights

If you love taking your music on the go, the Ortizan Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for you. Whether you're partying, camping, hiking, or swimming, this speaker is designed to withstand the elements and keep up with your active lifestyle.

The Ortizan Bluetooth Speaker has a handy cylindrical design that's easy to grab and go. Its 24-watt speakers deliver impressive 3D HD stereo sound with rich bass, clear mids, and crisp trebles, even at high volumes with minimal distortion.

This speaker isn't just about great sound—it’s also built to handle water. Thanks to its IPX7 rating, you can fully submerge it in water up to 3 feet for 30 minutes, making it ideal for showers, pools, or any wet environment.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the Ortizan pairs quickly, maintains stable connections, and transmits signals fast within a 66 ft radius. However, some users have reported occasional inconsistencies in the stated range.

With a battery life of nearly 30 hours on a single charge, you can keep the party going all day and night. If you forget your Bluetooth device, you can connect other audio sources with the built-in 3.5mm aux port. Plus, it features RGB lights for a fun light show, supports Google Assistant and Siri for voice control, and comes with a lanyard for easy carrying.

Best Waterproof/Rugged Bluetooth Speaker Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker $38 $50 Save $12 The Ortizan Bluetooth Speaker is a portable, rugged, waterproof, and dustproof speaker that can withstand tough conditions without breaking a sweat. $38 at Amazon

Best Budget Bluetooth Car Speaker: Besign BK06 Car Bluetooth Speaker

Pros Cons Designed for car use with an easy-to-mount visor clip Less audible during high-speed drive with windows down Hands-free calling with dual speakers Bluetooth 5.0 and two-device pairing Long battery life and support for Google Assistant/Siri

If you're always on the move and need a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker for your car, the Besign BK06 Car Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic choice. It's designed specifically for car use, letting you enjoy your favorite audio and hands-free calling features.

The Besign BK06 is super portable and has a visor clip, so you can easily switch it between cars. Just clip it to your sun visor, and you're good to go. It has dual 2-watt speakers, perfect for most cars, though it might struggle to be heard at high speeds with the windows down.

One of the best features is its hands-free calling capability, which lets you pause your music when you take a call and resumes once the call ends. The motion auto-on feature is also great—it powers up and connects to your phone automatically when you open your car door.

With Bluetooth 5.0, you get fast pairing, stable connections, and near-lossless audio. You can pair up to two devices simultaneously, and it even has an aux port to function as a Bluetooth adapter.

The 1,000mAh battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, so your entertainment won't stop on long journeys. Plus, it supports both Siri and Google Assistant for easy voice control.

Best Budget Bluetooth Car Speaker Besign BK06 Car Bluetooth Speaker The Besign BK06 Car Bluetooth Speaker offers hands-free calling, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and long battery life, all easily mountable with a visor clip. It also supports Siri and Google Assistant for voice control. $30 at Amazon

FAQ

What is Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is a wireless technology that allows connected devices to communicate with each other over short distances. Modern devices like smartphones, headphones, speakers, keyboards, mice, and even cars, all use Bluetooth technology.

Are all wireless speakers Bluetooth speakers?

All Bluetooth speakers are wireless speakers, but not all wireless speakers are Bluetooth speakers. Wireless speakers use various technologies to connect and transmit audio, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and proprietary wireless systems.

Why is my Bluetooth audio cutting out?

Your Bluetooth audio could be cutting out due to several factors. To fix it, try the following troubleshooting steps:

1. Check the battery level. Low battery could be the culprit.

2. Ensure that you're within Bluetooth range.

3. Make sure the Bluetooth versions of your speaker and device match.

4. Look out for signal interference from Wi-Fi, microwave ovens, other Bluetooth devices, etc.

5. Check your music app for issues.

If these don't work, consult the manufacturer or a skilled technician.

Can I bring a Bluetooth speaker onto a plane?

You may bring a Bluetooth speaker on a plane provided it is in your carry-on luggage and not in your checked-in luggage. This is because they contain Lithium-ion batteries. You can go with a Bluetooth adapter instead, which allows you to stream in-flight entertainment to your wireless or wired headphones or headset.