Bluetooth trackers are a handy way to keep track of your things—whether it’s your keys, wallet, or even your pet. We bring you our top picks for Bluetooth trackers to help you easily find just about anything you might misplace.

What to Look for in a Bluetooth Tracker

There are many Bluetooth trackers on the market, each with different features, prices, and performance levels. We’ve rounded up the best options, but here are a few key things to keep in mind when choosing one.

First, as the name suggests, Bluetooth trackers rely on Bluetooth technology. Look for one with a modern Bluetooth version, like Bluetooth 5.0 or higher, for a strong connection and better range.

Next, think about coverage. The best trackers don’t just work within Bluetooth range—they also let you locate items beyond that range. They usually have a companion app with features like maps and lost-item alerts. Some even tap into a network of other users’ devices, so if you mark something as lost, the network can help you find it.

Sound features are another important factor. Many trackers have built-in alarms or vibrations to help you locate your stuff when it’s out of sight. And the best part? You can use your phone to find a tracker if it goes missing.

Best Bluetooth Tracker Overall: Tile Mate 2024 Pack

Pros Cons Pack of four to track multiple items Setup instructions only in-app with ads Well priced Loud, long rings with SOS alerts Discreet tracking with scannable QR contact

Nicknamed the “Everything Tracker,” the Tile Mate 2024 Pack is a top pick for anyone looking to keep tabs on their essentials. This pack comes with four Tile Mate trackers, making it perfect for tracking multiple things—like your kids, pets, car, or personal belongings—simultaneously.

An upgrade of the 2022 Tile Mate, the 2024 model offers an impressive range of up to 350 feet, making it easier to locate misplaced items, even from a distance. These trackers are water-resistant and built to last, featuring multi-year batteries that are simple to replace with a $6 CR1632 coin battery. If you opt for Tile’s Premium subscription, which costs $3 a month, you’ll get free annual battery replacements.

If your phone is linked to a Tile tracker and you lose it, you can double-press the tracker to make your phone ring—even if it’s on silent. The loud, 100dB alert continues until you find it. And if you happen to misplace your Tile, the companion app lets you ring the tracker or view its last known location on a map.

You can connect your Tile devices to the Life360 app for even more convenience. This integration allows you to manage your tracked items and family members all in one place. Plus, you can set up your Tile as an SOS button to discreetly send alerts to your Life360 Circle in emergencies, adding a layer of personal safety.

A standout feature of the Tile Mate is its ability to remain discreet. It doesn’t notify thieves that they’re being tracked, giving you a better shot at recovering stolen items. Additionally, each tracker has a scannable QR code on the back that can be updated with your contact details, making it easy for someone to return a lost item. The Tile Mate is available in eight colors and works with Android and iOS devices, making it a versatile choice for nearly everyone.

Best Bluetooth Tracker Overall Tile Mate (2024) Bundle $65 $80 Save $15 The Tile Mate 2024 Pack is the best Bluetooth tracker bundle for most people. It offers wide coverage and a wider network of Tile users, plus scannable QR contact code to help you find multiple misplaced items. $65 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best Budget Bluetooth Tracker: Tile Mate 2024

Pros Cons Affordably priced Poor setup instructions Long-range coverage Loud 100dB persistent alarm Discreet SOS alerts and scannable QR contact

If you like what Tile has to offer but don’t need a multipack or want to keep costs down, the Tile Mate 2024 is a fantastic budget-friendly option. Priced at just $20, it’s perfect for tracking that one item you’re always misplacing without breaking the bank.

Compact and lightweight, the Tile Mate measures just 1.49 x 1.49 x 0.28 inches and weighs only 0.29 ounces, making it easy to attach to everyday essentials like keys, wallets, or backpacks. With an upgraded range of 350 feet, you’ll have no trouble finding your belongings, whether nearby or a little farther away.

The Tile Mate 2024 is built to last. Its 3-year battery life and IP68 water resistance ensure it keeps working even if it gets wet or your item stays lost for days. It also makes a thoughtful gift for anyone prone to misplacing things around the house. If you lose your phone, double-press the Tile tracker to trigger a loud alarm—even if your phone is on silent. The alarm will ring until you locate your phone. If your Tile itself goes missing, you can use the Tile app to ring it or check its last known location on a map.

For even more peace of mind, you can connect your Tile Mate to the Life360 app. This adds an extra layer of security by allowing others in your Circle to help you locate missing items. You can even set it up as an SOS button to alert your Life360 Circle in emergencies. The Tile Mate also has a scannable QR code on the back, so if someone finds your item, they can easily contact you.

Compatible with Android and iOS devices and available in various colors, the Tile Mate 2024 offers excellent value and versatility for anyone looking to keep track of their most important items on a budget.

Best Budget Bluetooth Tracker Tile Mate (2024) $20 $25 Save $5 The Tile Mate 2024 is the best Bluetooth tracker for budget conscious shoppers. It offers wide coverage and a wider network of Tile users, plus scannable QR contact code to help you find missing items. See at Best Buy $20 at Amazon

Best Bluetooth Tracker for Android: Moto Tag

Pros Cons Optimized for Android and easy to set up Slow location updates for real-time tracking Utilizes Google’s expansive Find My Device network Bluetooth and Ultra-WideBand tracking Water-resistant with year-long battery life

If you use Android phones and are looking for a tracker that’s designed with your device in mind, the Moto Tag is an excellent choice. Created by Motorola, it’s simple to set up and works seamlessly with nearly any Android phone. Just attach it to your belongings, pair it with your phone, and you’re ready to go.

Compact and lightweight, the Moto Tag measures 1.26 x 1.26 x 0.31 inches and weighs only 0.27 ounces, making it one of the most portable trackers available. Despite its small size, it’s packed with features. Using Google’s Find My Device network, the Moto Tag can help you locate your belongings with impressive accuracy, whether nearby or across the globe.

The Moto Tag is the first Ultra-Wideband (UWB) enabled Android Bluetooth tracker, offering even more precision. You can locate nearby items via Bluetooth or get step-by-step guidance to find distant objects through the Find My Device network. However, it’s worth noting that location updates can be a bit slow unless you refresh the app frequently, and the tracker’s ring could be louder.

The Moto Tag is also designed to fit a wide variety of popular and third-party accessories, making it easy to switch between items or purchase a multipack to track several things at once. Plus, it’s water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry if it gets wet.

The Moto Tag prioritizes privacy. It uses end-to-end encryption to ensure your data is secure and prevent unwanted tracking by third parties. Powered by a long-lasting, user-replaceable battery that can last up to a year, it’s built for convenience and reliability. The Moto Tag is available in green for single purchases, while the four-pack includes a mix of black and green trackers.

Best Bluetooth Tracker for Android Moto Tag The Moto Tag is a UWB-equipped Bluetooth tracker capable of managing your valuables, finding your phone, and even acting as a photo remote. $30 at Amazon See at Motorola

Best Bluetooth Tracker for iOS: Apple AirTag

Pros Cons Native to Apple/iOS Not quite loud at only 60dB Access to Apple’s vast FindMy network Splash, water, and dust resistant User-replaceable battery

If you’re an iPhone or iPad user who is all-in on Apple, the Apple AirTag is hands down the best Bluetooth tracker for your Apple devices. Designed by Apple, it works effortlessly within the Apple ecosystem, offering a seamless tracking experience.

Compact and lightweight, the AirTag measures 1.26 inches in diameter and 0.31 inches thick and weighs just 0.39 ounces. Setting it up is as easy as tapping your AirTag on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod. In seconds, it’s ready to track your belongings using Apple’s Find My network, which spans hundreds of millions of connected Apple devices worldwide.

What’s even better? Other Apple users on the network don’t need to own an AirTag or install any special apps to help you locate your missing item—something that sets the AirTag apart from trackers like the Tile Mate. If your AirTag is nearby, you can activate its 60dB chime to help locate it. While quieter than some competitors, it’s often sufficient for most environments. Alternatively, just ask Siri to guide you to it.

The AirTag uses Bluetooth 5.0, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and Precision Finding technology to accurately pinpoint your items. Some advanced features, like Precision Finding, are only available on select iPhone models, but it’s a game-changer for Apple enthusiasts. With an IP67 rating, the AirTag is dustproof and water-resistant, so it can handle everyday mishaps like splashes or drops in the dirt.

Each AirTag comes with a replaceable CR2032 coin battery, which lasts about a year and costs just a few dollars to replace. As with most Apple products, the AirTag is highly customizable with a variety of accessories, making it a perfect fit for anyone already invested in the Apple ecosystem. Even Android users can detect a lost AirTag or help return it, just like you can track your iPhone through Android. It is priced at around $24 for a single AirTag or $73 for a pack of four.

Best Bluetooth Tracker for iOS Apple AirTag AirTags are the best Bluetooth trackers available for iPhones, giving you convenient access to your belongings and tracking with Apple's global Find My network. $39 at Amazon See at bestbuy See at Target

FAQ

What is a Bluetooth tracker?

A Bluetooth tracker is a small device that helps you find misplaced items by connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It’s great for nearby tracking, and some models even use Ultra-Wideband (UWB) or networks of connected devices to locate items farther away.

Can I use a Bluetooth tracker for my pet?

Technically, yes, you can attach a Bluetooth tracker to your pet. However, it’s not the best option since most trackers don’t update location in real-time, making it easy to lose track of your pet. For reliable tracking, it’s better to invest in a dedicated pet tracker, such as these top GPS dog trackers.

Can I use a Tile with my iPhone?

Absolutely! Tile trackers are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. That said, if you’re an iPhone user, you might prefer the Apple AirTag for its seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

Can I use an AirTag with my Android phone?

AirTags are designed for Apple devices, but Android phones can still detect a lost AirTag and help return it. If you’re an Android user, we recommend options like the Moto Tag or Tile Mate 2024 for better compatibility.