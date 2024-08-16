Bluetooth adapters are portable devices that add functionality to non-Bluetooth devices, allowing them to connect wirelessly. Also known as Bluetooth dongles or transceivers, they're perfect for upgrading your tech setup.

What to Look for in a Bluetooth Adapter in 2025

Bluetooth adapters come in various shapes and sizes and serve different purposes. Whether you need one for your TV, PC, Bluetooth keyboard, car, or Nintendo Switch, knowing the specific use will help you choose the right size and type, though they're all pretty portable.

The Bluetooth version is important, too. Our recommended adapters range from Bluetooth 5.3 to the latest Bluetooth 5.4 standard. While a Bluetooth 5.4 adapter can work with older versions like Bluetooth 5.3 and lower, it will be limited to the features of the lower version. Make sure to also check OS compatibility, since not all adapters work with every operating system or device. For example, the UGREEN Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter works with Windows 7, 8.1, 10, and 11, but not MacOS or Linux.

Consider the size of your space and choose an adapter that offers sufficient coverage. The adapters we recommend cover between 30 feet and 65 feet. If you plan to use a Bluetooth adapter with your PC, remember to disable the built-in Bluetooth (if any).

Finally, think about how many devices you'll be connecting at once. Our featured adapters can connect between two and seven devices simultaneously, but adding more devices can impact performance.

Best Bluetooth Adapter Overall: UGREEN Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Incompatible with Windows 8, XP, Mac, Linux, and TVs Easy plug-and-play setup for Windows 8.1, 10, and 11 Supports multiple devices, including game controllers Up to 66 feet of connectivity range

If you're looking for the best Bluetooth adapter for most people, we recommend the UGREEN Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter. It's compact, portable, and very affordable. Plus, it's powered by Bluetooth 5.4 technology, ensuring fast and reliable connections and impressive data transmission rates.

Using the UGREEN Bluetooth 5.4 is super easy. Just plug it into a USB port on your computer, and you're all set. It works seamlessly with Windows 8.1, 10, and 11. If you have Windows 7, you'll need to download the relevant driver.

This adapter isn't just for your computer—it also supports PS5/PS4 and Xbox controllers when connected to a PC. While it doesn't work with Windows 8, XP, Mac, Linux, or TVs, it's perfect for connecting Bluetooth devices like printers, phones, keyboards, mice, and headsets. In fact, you can connect up to five devices at a time.

With a range of up to 66 feet (20 meters), you can stay connected even if you're moving around your home or space, as long as there aren't any major obstacles in the way. This makes it great for households or offices where multiple people need to connect to Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

Best Bluetooth Adapter Overall UGREEN 5.4 Bluetooth Adapter The UGREEN Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter is a versatile, easy-to-use, and affordable Bluetooth adapter that supports multiple devices and has a strong range, making it ideal for various home and office setups.

Best Budget Bluetooth Adapter: ZEMTXE Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter

Pros Cons Budget-friendly price under $10 Incompatible with Mac, Linux, and TVs Easy plug-and-play setup for Windows 8, 8.1, 10, and 11 Supports up to seven devices simultaneously Impressive range of up to 98 feet

Our pick for the best Bluetooth adapter is already well-priced at less than $16. However, if you want to save more and still enjoy Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, we recommend the ZEXMTE Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter. It costs less than $10 and still delivers high-quality performance similar to the UGREEN 5.4.

Thanks to its plug-and-play design, installing and setting up the ZEXMTE is super easy—plug it into your PC, and you're ready to go. It supports Windows 8, 8.1, 10, and 11. For Windows 7, you'll have to install the driver manually.

Another thing we like about it is its impressive range. Unlike lower-version Bluetooth adapters that keep you tethered to your PC, the ZEXMTE offers up to 98 feet (30 meters) of coverage in open space. Just make sure to disable any built-in Bluetooth on your PC for the best experience.

While it is mainly designed for PCs, it also supports PS4 and Xbox controllers connected to a PC. Although it is incompatible with Mac, Linux, or TVs, it works with various Bluetooth devices like printers, phones, keyboards, mice, and headsets and can connect seven devices simultaneously.

Best Budget Bluetooth Adapter ZEXMTE Bluetooth Adapter The ZEXMTE Bluetooth Adapter is an affordable and reliable option that offers easy setup and good range, perfect for connecting multiple Bluetooth devices to your PC.

Best Bluetooth Adapter for Aux Ports: JOYROOM Aux Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter

Pros Cons Easy setup with a 3.5mm audio jack for cars and home stereos Incompatible with Bluetooth headphones High-quality Bluetooth 5.4 chip for stable connections Supports hands-free calling with advanced noise cancelation Air vent installation with three USB ports for charging devices

Looking to add Bluetooth to your car or home audio system? The JOYROOM Aux Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter is a solid choice we highly recommend. This handy little device lets you stream music, podcasts, or audio wirelessly, and it has a bass boost button that drastically improves sound output.

Equipped with a Bluetooth 5.4 chip, the JOYROOM adapter ensures a high-quality, stable connection with fast transmission and wide coverage. While made for car audio systems, it also works great with home stereos, speakers, and wired headphones. Setup is a breeze—power it up, plug it in, pair your device, and start playing your favorite tunes.

Designed with safety in mind, it can be mounted on your car's air vent, allowing you to view or interact with it at eye level without taking your eyes off the road. It also comes with a cigarette lighter charger with three USB charging ports, including a PD 30W port for fast-charging your devices. At night, the LED lights allow you to locate the controls easily.

Another thing we like about it is the JOYROOM adapter's support for hands-free calling. Advanced noise cancelation will make your calls clearer and free from background noises like wind, traffic, or crowds. It also broadcasts navigation notifications so you can keep your eyes on the road and not on your screen, plus it supports voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

It can automatically reconnect with paired devices once they come into range and automatically resume play from where you left off, offering a hassle-free, seamless listening experience. It is well-built and durable and can last years of constant use.

Best Bluetooth Adapter for Aux Ports JOYROOM 66W Aux Bluetooth Adapter for Cars The JOYROOM Aux Bluetooth Adapter wirelessly streams audio to non-Bluetooth aux devices, with high-quality connections, hands-free calling, and extended battery life. It can be attached to your car's air vent and can charge three devices.

Best Bluetooth Adapter for TV: Beeitzie 5.4 Bluetooth Adapter

Pros Cons Easy setup with support for both transmitting and receiving modes Not ideal for use with professional audio equipment or AirPods Pro/Max Can connect up to two devices simultaneously Long battery life of up to 24 hours Supports AptX Low-Latency for minimal audio delay

The Beeitzie Bluetooth Adapter as the perfect choice for anyone streaming TV audio through Bluetooth headphones. With this adapter, you can watch your favorite shows without disturbing anyone else or straining to hear or read the on-screen dialogue, whether at home or on a flight.

This adapter supports the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and works as both a transmitter (TX Mode) and a receiver (RX Mode). In TX Mode, you can send audio from your TV, PC, or even airplane entertainment systems to your Bluetooth headphones or speakers over an impressive range. In RX Mode, you can connect your smartphone to wired speakers or headphones via Bluetooth over a good range.

Setting up the Beeitzie Bluetooth Adapter is a breeze. It can connect to two devices simultaneously, whether in TX or RX mode, providing a stable, efficient connection. Its powerful battery offers up to 24 hours of continuous use and can reach full charge in about two hours.

With support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Low-Latency, you'll experience minimal delay in audio (latency), though this feature requires compatible headphones and doesn't support pairing two aptX Low-Latency devices simultaneously. While it's not ideal for professional audio equipment, the Beeitzie Bluetooth Adapter supports all AirPods, including AirPods 3 and Pro 2.

Best Bluetooth Adapter for TV Beeitzie Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter The Beeitzie Bluetooth Adapter allows you to stream TV audio to Bluetooth headphones or speakers with ease, offering long battery life, as well as support for Apple AirPods and low-latency audio.

Best Bluetooth Adapter for PCs: Techkey Bluetooth Adapter

Pros Cons Supports a wide range of devices, including PCs Children may easily damage Antenna Easy plug-and-play setup for Windows 11, 10, and 8.1 Incredible range up to 500 feet (150 meters) in open space Connects up to five devices simultaneously

If you use your PC for entertainment and need a reliable Bluetooth adapter, the Techkey USB Bluetooth Adapter is a great choice. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and works with PCs and various other Bluetooth-capable devices, such as printers, speakers, headsets, keyboards, and mice.

Setting up the Techkey Bluetooth Adapter is easy. It's plug-and-play and does not require you to download any driver. It works with 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows 11, 10, and 8.1. However, unlike the Bluetooth 4.0 KINIVO adapter, it does not support Raspbian and Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi.

While the Techkey Bluetooth Adapter offers relatively limited compatibility, it excels in range, providing up to 500 feet (150 meters) of coverage in open spaces, which is more than sufficient for most users. This makes it ideal for use in large spaces like offices and warehouses.

This adapter has Class 1 radio technology and an extended gain antenna to thank for its impressive long-range capabilities. We also love the fact that it can connect up to five devices at a time, providing an alternative and efficient way to share files and computer resources between users.

Best Bluetooth Adapter for PCs Techkey USB Bluetooth 5.4 Adapter for PC The Techkey Bluetooth Adapter is a versatile, and easy-to-use option for connecting PCs and other devices via Bluetooth, offering incredible range and reliable performance for everyday use.

FAQ

What is Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is a wireless technology that allows connected devices to communicate with each other over short distances. Modern devices like smartphones, headphones, speakers, keyboards, mice, and even cars, all use Bluetooth technology.

Should I get a 4.0 or 5.0 Bluetooth adapter?

Choosing between a Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 adapter really comes down to your needs. Bluetooth 5.0 is more advanced and offers better performance, but both versions are backward compatible with older devices. If you use a Bluetooth 5.0 adapter with a Bluetooth 4.0 device, it will operate at the lower version’s capabilities. If you’re planning to upgrade your tech soon, it might be a good idea to go for the 5.0 adapter. It’ll work with your current devices and be ready for any new tech you get in the future.

What is the difference between a Bluetooth adapter and a Bluetooth receiver?

A Bluetooth adapter adds Bluetooth functionality to non-Bluetooth devices, allowing them to both send (transmit) and receive audio signals wirelessly, whereas a Bluetooth receiver is designed to only receive and play auido signals wirelessly.

Will a Bluetooth adapter reduce sound quality?

The impact of a Bluetooth adapter on sound quality depends on the codecs it uses and its data transfer rates. Adapters with Bluetooth 5.0 or 5.3 technology generally offer better sound, connectivity, range, and lower latency than those with Bluetooth 4.0. So, while a lower version adapter might affect sound quality, a higher version one can actually enhance it.