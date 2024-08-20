Blu-ray trumps streaming in terms of audio and visual quality every time. While streaming may be more convenient, a home movie theater just isn’t the same without the performance of a Blu-ray and DVD player.

Important Factors to Consider When Selecting a DVD Player in 2024

Streaming is the most popular way to watch TV shows and movies nowadays, and this format is likely here to stay. But there are still plenty of reasons to want a Blu-ray and DVD player. It’s possible you’ve balked at the high prices streaming providers ask, especially when looking for new content. And when you’re not getting anything tangible to call your own, it’s easy to get nostalgic about old collections.

Besides, now is a great time to start a new collection or even continue an old one. Blu-rays provide superior video and audio quality to streaming services. You also don’t need to rely on internet speeds or any internet at all, for that matter.

However, when buying a player for your Blu-rays and DVDs, you’ll need to consider some essential factors first. To begin with, you need to assess disc compatibility. Some Blu-ray players are region-locked. This means they are incompatible with any disc from outside the region where you bought it. Make sure your player is not region-locked if you plan on buying discs from outside your country.

You should also consider the formats that the player is compatible with. There’s little point in buying a standard Full HD (1080p) Blu-ray player if all your discs are 4K—they simply won’t play. However, by purchasing a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, you can upscale lower-res discs, including standard Blu-rays and DVDs. You may also plan on purchasing 3D Blu-rays, but you’ll need a compatible player to play these, as well as a TV that supports this format.

HDR (or high-dynamic-range) compatibility is another essential consideration. In a perfect world, all players will support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. However, Blu-ray players are often selective in their support, so ensure it is compatible with your favored HDR format before purchase.

Most Blu-ray players will also play CDs, but it’s worthwhile to check if audio is part of your plans. Not all players will support high-resolution audio formats like DVD-Audio (DVD-A) and SACD (Super Audio CD). If you consider yourself an audiophile and you want the best sound from your player, it’s best to check that it supports these formats.

Best Blu-Ray and DVD Player Overall: Panasonic DP-UB820-K

Panasonic

Pros Cons Outstanding image quality App selection is pretty limited Excellent audio Impractical remote Supports all major HDR formats Quite big Good value Various connectivity options

Our top overall pick for the best Blu-ray and DVD player is the Panasonic DP-UB820-K. It is available at a decent midrange price and delivers impeccable image quality with excellent audio. This player is ideal for a 4K home theater setup and will provide years of viewing pleasure thanks to its durable build. It supports 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, standard Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, and DVDs. It will also play any CDs from your collection.

4K Blu-rays look especially incredible when played through the UB820. Panasonic’s Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech ensures colors stand out with natural saturation, while blacks are deep and inky against the vibrant chroma. Details are sharp and textured without being overly dramatic, and the player supports HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. It also effectively upscales to 4K, breathing new life into your lower-resolution discs.

With support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the audio complements the picture well with a good speaker setup. A good soundbar and surround system will ensure movie night is something the whole family can look forward to.

The player also offers a comprehensive suite of connectivity options, allowing for simple home theater integration and a variety of external device connections. These include two HDMI options with one A/V and one audio, a digital optical output for high-quality audio to your external sound system, and two USB ports for playing media from an external hard drive or USB stick.

The player also supports analog audio output, although fussy audiophiles will likely not be too impressed with the sound quality. Another downside is the remote. Its overcrowded buttons and lack of backlighting make it difficult to use in a dimmed room. Additionally, while the build is lightweight and durable, you can still hear the discs spinning at times.

Best Blu-Ray and DVD Player Overall Panasonic DP-UB820-K

The Panasonic DP-UB820-K offers exceptional 4K image quality, vibrant colors, and striking contrast at a reasonable price.

Best Budget Blu-Ray and DVD Player: Panasonic DP-UB154-K

Panasonic

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality No Dolby Vision Effective upscaling Awkward menu system Affordable Basic remote

If you seek something for playing 4K Blu-ray discs without all the extra fluff, the Panasonic DP-UB154-K is for you. Without all the features and the omission of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that your smart TV or Firestick can take care of anyway, this Blu-ray player delivers exactly what you need—and without all the extras, it provides it at a very appealing price. This device is a basic Blu-ray and DVD player that focuses on high-quality playback, which is sufficient for most users.

It has all the disc compatibility of more premium machines, including 4K Ultra HD, standard Blu-ray and DVDs, 3D Blu-rays, and CDs. HDR support includes HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Unfortunately, there is no support for Dolby Vision, which may deter some potential buyers. It also lacks the HCX processor found in pricier Panasonic Blu-ray players. However, the 4K images are fantastic for the price. Detail and contrast are excellent, and the 4K upscaling is effective, giving your DVDs and standard Blu-rays new purpose.

With a good audio setup, the UB154 can pass through various high-quality audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. However, connectivity options are limited to one HDMI, one USB, and an Ethernet port. Additionally, the lack of Wi-Fi means that there are no integrated streaming apps or voice control.

Best Budget Blu-Ray and DVD Player Panasonic DP-UB154-K

The Panasonic DP-UB154-K is an excellent, no-frills 4K Blu-ray player that delivers high-quality disc playback at an attractive price point. It focuses on its core function, making it an ideal choice for those who simply want to enjoy their physical media collection without unnecessary extras.

Best 4K Blu-Ray and DVD Player: Panasonic DP-UB9000

Panasonic

Pros Cons Backlit remote control Over-sized remote Intuitive menu system Limited streaming options Incredible build quality No music apps are available Best-in-class picture quality Expensive Support for all major HDR formats No DVD-Audio or SACD support

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a reference-class Blu-ray player. "Reference class" simply means it's a flagship device that, while costing considerably more than other models, does offer exceptional quality. This is particularly evident in its picture quality, which is among the best you'll find in a Blu-ray player.

The 4K pops out with color and detail. In bright scenes, details are sharp, and the HDR optimizer does a great job of fine-tuning content for an even better picture. Colors are energetic, and gradations are silky, making this the ultimate 4K Blu-ray player despite the high price. Even the advanced 4K upscaling ensures low-res DVDs are close to UHD quality.

The DP-UB9000 supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. But this Blu-ray player excels in more than just picture quality. The audio is also top-notch with the DP-UB9000. Dialog is sharp, music is detailed with subtle nuances you might not usually hear, and there is a spacious soundstage. Of course, you'll need a good speaker setup, which the player supports via its 7.1 multichannel audio output.

Audiophiles may be disappointed to learn that the player lacks DVD-Audio and SACD support. However, less particular music fans can play their CDs just fine. On top of the 7.1 channel output, there are also a plethora of connectivity options. These include dual HDMI outputs that allow separate audio and video handling for improved quality, balanced XLR/RCA outputs for interference-free stereo playback, and optical and coaxial outputs for pristine digital sound.

Finally, if build quality is a major consideration for you, go ahead and add this player to your cart, as it feels indestructible at times. It features a heavy steel chassis and an aluminum top panel, which keeps vibrations and noise to a minimum. This is further enhanced by the steel plate on the disc drive and effective anti-slip pads on the bottom. It's a weighty Blu-ray player, but it can take a bit of abuse.

Best 4K Blu-Ray and DVD Player Panasonic DP-UB9000

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a premium Blu-ray player that delivers exceptional picture and audio quality, with support for all major HDR formats and extensive connectivity options. Its robust build quality and reference-class performance make it an top-tier choice for home theater enthusiasts seeking the ultimate viewing experience.

Best Blu-Ray and DVD Player with Wi-Fi: Sony UBP-X800M2

Sony

pros Cons Fast disc loading No HDR10+ Dual-band Wi-Fi Robust, simple design Support for SACD and DVD-A Quality 4K streaming and upscaling

The Sony UBP-X800M2 is a good buy for most people. It’s relatively affordable and offers an excellent audiovisual experience. The 4K UHD picture competes well, even with more premium offerings, and the 4K upscaling does a good job, too. This means you can get those old DVD box sets out and enjoy them again, but this time, with a high level of sharpness and vibrancy.

The UBP-X800M2 supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG video formats. Unfortunately, there is no HDR10+ support, although most high-res audio formats, including SACD and DVD-A, are supported. Given the player’s price, it offers impressive musical quality and handles it with a high level of precision and energy. Sony’s DSEE HX technology also restores the detail and clarity of compressed audio files, making them sound closer to high-resolution content.

With dual-band Wi-Fi, the X800 supports 2.4 and 5GHz networks. This is an improvement on its more affordable predecessor, the Sony UBP-X700M, which supported only single-band 2.4GHz. This upgrade offers a more stable Wi-Fi performance, but it is improved even further by the player’s MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) technology. This tech uses multiple transmitters and receivers to transfer more data simultaneously. You can enjoy faster and more stable streaming than usual, and you can even venture a bit further away from your router than you might typically do.

But it’s with 4K streaming that you can see this technology display its full potential when handling the required high data transfer rates. However, it’s worth noting that, like most DVD players, streaming services are limited. With the X800, you are restricted to Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The player’s other connectivity options include dual HDMI for separate audio and visual output, USB, digital coaxial out, Ethernet, and Bluetooth.

Regarding the design, it is very minimalist. In fact, it is so unadorned that you may not even know the player is on, given there is no display of any kind. Even the power indicator is so discreet that it’s almost imperceptible. However, it has a sturdier construction than previously, with its metal chassis making it more durable. However, this adds to the weight, making it heavier than its predecessor.

Best Blu-Ray and DVD Player with Wi-Fi Sony UBP-X800M2

The Sony UBP-X800M2 offers excellent 4K picture quality and high-res audio performance at a reasonable price point. With support for most HDR formats and improved Wi-Fi capabilities, it's a strong contender for those seeking a reliable Blu-ray player.

Best Blu-Ray and DVD Player for Travel: NAVISKAUTO Dual Screen Blu-Ray DVD Player

NAVISKAUTO

Pros Cons Easy to change disc No Bluetooth Can restart the movie where you left off Incompatible with 4K Satisfying audio levels SD card and USB port HDMI output support

For those long road trips where you need something to keep the kids entertained, the NAVISKAUTO Dual Screen Blu-Ray DVD Player could be very handy. It’s a 10.1-inch compact player with two screens that play standard Blu-rays, DVDs, CDs, and video files from an SD card or USB drive. Note that this is not a 4K Blu-ray player and is incompatible with anything higher than 1080p (Full HD).

Despite this, Full HD video does look very good on the displays. The audio is surprisingly good, too, with dual stereo speakers loud enough to go headphone-free. At the same time, their front-facing design helps to avoid disturbing passengers in the front.

However, sometimes, younger kids’ shows can get on the repetitive side for adults who are focusing on their driving skills. In this case, there is a headphone jack on each display that you can utilize, allowing you to take control of the noise levels in the car. However, there is no Bluetooth, so if you wish to use wireless headphones with the player, you’ll need an adapter, such as the Twelve South AirFly.

The included AV in/out cable connects the dual screens, and you can conveniently strap each display to the front seat headrests. The battery life is around three hours, enough for at least one (long) movie, but you can also power the player with your 12V car adapter. This ensures even the longest road trip can be filled with the joys of Pixar and Disney's finest.

Best Blu-Ray and DVD Player for Travel NAVISKAUTO Dual Screen Blu-Ray DVD Player

The NAVISKAUTO Dual Screen Blu-Ray DVD Player is an excellent entertainment solution for family road trips. It features two 10.1-inch Full HD screens, good audio quality, and a car-friendly design.

FAQ

Can a Blu-ray player play DVDs?

Yes, Blu-ray players are backward compatible, so you can watch DVDs on them. You may even want to get yourself a Blu-ray player with decent upscaling capabilities if you have an extensive DVD collection. It works the same way as upscaling on a TV, and a good Blu-ray player can upgrade the quality of a DVD to (almost) the same resolution it is designed to play. So, if you have a 4K Blu-ray player, you can upscale and enjoy your standard-definition DVDs in much better clarity and color.

Can a Blu-ray player play CDs?

There shouldn’t be any problems playing CDs on a Blu-ray player. Most of them are designed to play at least Blu-ray, DVD, and CD formats. But if playing music is a major factor for you, you may also wish to consider SACD, DVD-A, and other high-resolution audio formats. Check for compatibility beforehand if this is the case.

Can gaming consoles play Blu-rays? If so, which ones?

You can play Blu-rays on some gaming consoles. Certain next-gen systems support 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, such as the standard PS5 and the Xbox One X. However, it’s important to note that the PS5 (Digital Edition) and the Xbox Series S do not have disc drives and will not play any Blu-rays or other discs.

The PS3, PS4, and PS4 Pro, and the original Xbox One support standard Blu-rays only. In other words, they won’t play 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, just regular, old Full HD (1080p) discs.

Are Blu-rays better than streaming?

There are pros and cons, so it depends on the individual. Blu-rays offer a superior audio and visual experience, especially when watching in 4K. They also support advanced audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS.

A lack of reliance on an internet connection or speed is also advantageous, but you don’t have to take a physical disc with you when watching your movies or shows on the go.

In fact, streaming eliminates the need for storage space anywhere other than your device or the cloud. You can watch media on any device you choose from anywhere you are. But many people prefer their physical collections and enjoy the space they consume.