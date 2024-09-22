Apple Watch owners are spoiled for choice when it comes to Apple Watch bands, with dozens of different styles on offer. But knowing which one is right for you can be tricky. We've picked out our favorites across several key categories to help you make an informed choice.

What to Look for in an Apple Watch Band

These days, there are more Apple Watch Bands than you can shake a stick at. Finding the right band for you will depend on how you're going to use your Apple Watch. You may want to consider a couple of different options, with a band for exercising and a more formal, dressy band for work or fancier occasions.

Apple's own range of watch bands all have a premium-quality finish, a secure fit, and are ideal for exercising or training. However, they don't come cheap, and you may find that there's an equally suitable, yet less wallet-busting alternative available from a third party.

Do you prefer a chunkier style band or a more subtle, elegant one? Consider the size of your wrist, too, as you want to choose something that won't be too big or too small. If you have sensitive skin, consider the materials that each band is made from (including any clasps) and try to pick out something that won't cause any irritation.

Whatever style you choose (or favor), the fit around your wrist is arguably the most important factor. Therefore, selecting an adjustable band is a sensible choice. Remember, it needs to be loose enough that it remains comfortable to wear throughout the day but tight enough that your Apple Watch can take accurate readings.

Our guide below features some of the best available options, and features a variety of different styles and materials, to suit different needs and purposes.

Best Apple Watch Band Overall: Apple Sport Band

Pros Cons Has a cool and colorful look Expensive for what it is Comfortable for all-day wear Suitable for exercising in Compatible with all sizes of the Apple Watch

The Apple Sport Band is a great all-rounder among Apple Watch bands. Made from flexible fluoroelastomer, it's comfortable and durable for all-day wear and features a pin-and-tuck closure for a secure fit on your wrist.

It's compatible with the 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm versions of the Apple Watch and is available in small/medium and medium/large sizes. Plus, it comes in seven different color tones, so you can choose one to suit your own style.

Priced at around $49, the Apple Sport Band isn't the cheapest option. However, its minimalist design lends it a cool look, and it's robust enough to stand the test of time. This sports band is equally suitable for daily workouts and general everyday wear.

Best Overall Apple Sport Band See at Apple

Best Apple Watch Band for Running: Nike Sport Band

Pros Cons Lightweight and breathable The $50 price tag is a little steep Secure fit for accurate tracking Choice of very cool designs

If you love using your Apple Watch to track your run, you'll need a watch band that can keep up with you (and keep your watch on you). The Nike Sport Band is ideal for runners, thanks to its compression-molded perforations, which allow for extra breathability and reduce the build-up of sweat on your wrist.

It features the same aluminum pin-and-tuck closure as the Apple Sport Band, so the fit is secure and doesn't allow for excessive movement, meaning that all your metrics can be accurately recorded.

Hard-wearing yet comfortable, the Nike Sport Band is designed for tough training sessions and is easy to keep clean post-workout. Plus, it's available in a range of eye-catching cool designs that feature that all-important Nike swoosh.

Best for Running Nike Sport Band See at Apple

Best Apple Watch Band for Swimming: iStrap Ocean Band

Pros Cons Designed to prevent water clogging It's not the Apple Watch Ultra's Ocean Band Can easily fit over a wetsuit Double clasp fastening

With the Apple Watch Ocean Band only available for the Apple Watch Ultra, regular Apple Watch owners will need to look elsewhere for a swim-friendly watch strap. Thankfully, the iStrap Ocean Band performs similarly, and for a fraction of the cost.

Swimmers and surfers alike will love the tubular slots set around this watch band, as they prevent any water clogging, and allow you plenty of extra elasticity. This ingenious design feature makes it easy to wear your Apple Watch over the top of a wetsuit, for instance.

The iStrap Ocean Band has a handy double buckle to keep it securely strapped to your wrist during the most strenuous of water-bound workouts, and the band itself is available in a whopping 21 different color tones.

Best for Swimming iStrap Ocean Band See at iStrap

Best Apple Watch Band for Large Wrists: Spigen Lite Fit Pro

Pros Cons Allows for a much more tailored fit Not the easiest to clean Very comfortable to wear Subtle but elegant design

Regular notched watch bands can be problematic for people with larger wrists, as it can be a struggle to find the balance between a comfortable fit and one that allows for accuracy when measuring your vitals. For larger-wristed Apple Watch wearers, you may appreciate the design of the Spigen Lite Fit Pro.

Doing away with the traditional notched strap design, this textured polyester band (with a TPU case) provides plenty of flexibility and durability. The loop-through clasp design means you can find that Goldilocks fit without having to settle for something too loose or too tight.

With the strap and casing embellished with subtle orange accents, the Spigen Lite Fit Pro also looks the business, making it the ideal choice for those with thicker wrists.

Best for Large Wrists Spigen Lite Fit Pro See at Spigen

Best Apple Watch Band for Small Wrists: OtterBox All Day Band

Pros Cons Plenty of notches for a tighter, more secure fit The plasticky style won't appeal to everyone Sweatproof and breathable Provides antimicrobial protection

If you own smaller wrists, you'll likely have the opposite problem to your larger-wristed counterparts. With too few notches on many watchbands, finding a tight enough fight could adversely affect the accuracy of your metrics. Luckily, this will no longer be a problem if you opt for the OtterBox All Day Band.

This stylish and colorful Apple Watch band features 12 notches, the tightest of which sits roughly an inch away from your Apple Watch, so finding a secure fit is easy. The strap itself is sweatproof and breathable too, and provides antimicrobial protection to boot.

It comes in a wide variety of cool color tones (including plenty of two-tone designs) and is compatible with the 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm versions of the Apple Watch.

Best for Small Wrists OtterBox All Day Band $22 $30 Save $8 $22 at Amazon

Best Apple Watch Band for Sensitive Skin: Apple Solo Loop

Pros Cons No metallic parts to irritate the skin The fit isn't adjustable Sweatproof and swim-proof Easy to put on and take off

Sensitive skin can be a real drag when it comes to wearables, as you can never be 100 percent certain of the effect your watch band material will have on your skin. However, with the absence of any kind of clasp or buckle, the Apple Solo Loop could be the answer.

Made entirely from liquid silicone rubber, the Solo Loop is a one-piece band with no metallic parts that slips on and off your wrist with ease. Its single-material design contains fewer elements that may lead to skin irritation.

It's sweatproof, swim-proof, and breathable to lessen the after-effects of a workout, and it has a smooth finish to provide lasting comfort for everyday wear.

Best for Sensitive Skin Apple Solo Loop See at Apple

Best Leather Apple Watch Band: OtterBox Symmetry Cactus Band

Pros Cons A more environmentally friendly alternative to animal leather Not ideal for exercise, as it isn't sweatproof More affordable than 'real' leather Has a smart and professional look

The OtterBox Symmetry Cactus Band is a more ethical alternative for those who prefer a real leather finish for their watch strap. It's made from organic nopal cactus and is more sustainable and environmentally friendly than animal leather.

It's available in a variety of color tones and provides a subtle, elegant look, ideal for professional meetings or dress wear. It features a premium clasp for easy fastening, and quality stitching that makes it a strong and durable choice.

With the added bonus that it's considerably cheaper than animal leather, you can enjoy the same aesthetic value without putting too much strain on your wallet.

Best Leather Band Otterbox Symmetry Cactus $40 at Amazon

Best Metal Apple Watch Band: Nomad Titanium Band

Pros Cons Sleek and elegant good looks There are smartwatches that are cheaper than this band Durable and long-lasting Not really suitable for exercising with Surprisingly lightweight

Made from 99 percent pure titanium, the Nomad Titanium Band is one of the most expensive Apple Watch bands there is. However, it's also one of the very best, with an ultra-sleek look that's bound to win you some serious style points.

With all the elegance and durability of a classic metal link bracelet, the Nomad Titanium Band is also surprisingly lightweight, so wearing it shouldn't feel too restrictive. It has an adjustment tool for removing links to ensure a perfect fit and features a magnetic clasp for secure closure.

You'll need pretty deep pockets if you're considering this premium Apple Watch Band. However, its style is second to none, and it's built to stand the test of time, too. The ideal choice for more formal occasions, or as a status symbol.

Best Metal Band Nomad Titanium Band See at Nomad Goods

FAQ

How do I know what Apple Watch band size to buy?

The easiest way is probably to measure your own wrist with measuring tape and then compare this to Apple's sizing guides to find the best fit option.

Will my old Apple Watch bands work with the Apple Watch Series 10?

Yes. Your older Apple Watch bands will work with the Apple Watch Series 10, provided that the sizes are compatible.

The Apple Watch User Guide notes that as long as you're using a band that corresponds with your Apple Watch size, it will fit.

Are Apple Watches waterproof?

Apple Watches are not waterproof, although each model is water-resistant to differing degrees.

Most Apple Watches (from Series 2 onwards) can be safely submerged in water (up to 50 meters) for approximately 30 minutes. However, any longer than this, and you could risk causing permanent damage.

How do I clean my Apple Watch bands?

Non-leather bands can be cleaned with mild hand soap and water. They can be wiped clean with a non-abrasive cloth or a soft sponge and should be allowed to air dry before you put your watch back on.

Leather bands should be cleaned with a dry, lint-free cloth to remove dust and debris. For cleaning stains, you can use a damp cloth with a drop of unscented hand soap, or a toothbrush with soapy water.