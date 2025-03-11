Despite a slow launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has blossomed into an excellent streaming service with plenty of critically acclaimed TV shows. Whether you're seeking feel-good comedy, thrilling drama, or innovative sci-fi, you're well catered for.

If you're debating a subscription or struggling to know where to start, these are the best Apple TV+ shows that you can't miss out on.

10 Lessons in Chemistry

Year 2023 Seasons 1 (limited series) Episodes 8

Lessons in Chemistry is based on a best-selling novel about lab technician Elizabeth (Brie Larson), a woman in the 1950s who strives to become a scientist in a sexist industry. After being fired, she puts her skills to use presenting a cooking show.

You don't need to have read the book to enjoy this limited series, which has a strong central performance and a heartfelt story.

9 The Morning Show

Year 2019 - present Seasons 3 (ongoing) Episodes 30

In the first season of The Morning Show, the drama revolves around the production of a morning news show and the fallout after Steve Carell's character is fired for sexual misconduct allegations.

Supported by high-profile names like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the show is well observed, though the second and third seasons are more melodramatic.

8 The Afterparty

Year 2022 - 2023 Seasons 2 (ended) Episodes 18

Though it unfortunately only lasted two seasons, The Afterparty is a comedic murder mystery where each episode explores a character's perspective on the crime, each told in a different cinematic style—like a psychological thriller, musical, and action movie.

Though a few characters remain for both seasons (like Tiffany Haddish's detective), part of the fun is getting to know the wacky group of personalities... and figuring out which of them committed the murder!

7 Bad Sisters

Year 2022 - present Seasons 2 (ongoing) Episodes 18

Bad Sisters is a darkly comedic show about a group of sisters who find themselves under investigation when their awful brother-in-law dies. The dynamics between all the women will hook you immediately.

Though the second season doesn't quite hit the heights of the first, it's still worth watching.

6 Masters of the Air

Year 2024 Seasons 1 (limited series) Episodes 9

There is endless media about the Second World War, but don't overlook Masters of the Air. From the team behind Band of Brothers, this show follows a group of airmen part of the 100th Bomb Group as they face horrors and form friendships.

Masters of the Air tells a complete story across its nine episodes and has a great cast of young actors who are on the rise, like Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Anthony Boyle.

5 Shrinking

Year 2023 - present Seasons 2 (ongoing) Episodes 22

The award-winning Ted Lasso gets a lot of attention, but another comedy-drama from some of the same creators is even better. Shrinking leads with the story of a therapist (played by Jason Segal) grieving his wife, who begins to involve himself in his patient's lives in a bid to help them and himself.

That doesn't sound very cheery, but the show nicely balances sentimentality with laughs. It shines in a large part thanks to the ensemble cast, especially Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford (clearly having lots of fun) as fellow therapists.

4 Silo

Year 2023 - present Seasons 2 (ongoing) Episodes 20

Apple TV+ is home to lots of quality science fiction and Silo is one of the best. In a future where the world is in ruin, a large community live in an underground silo—a far from idyllic existence, with an oppressive class structure designed to keep its inhabitants in line.

Rebecca Ferguson leads as Juliet, an engineer who investigates a death and quickly comes to realize that not everything is as it seems.

3 Slow Horses

Year 2022 - present Seasons 4 (ongoing) Episodes 24

Gary Oldman is always good value, and he's on top form in Slow Horses as the grubby and grumpy leader of a group of rejected MI5 agents who get caught up in conspiracies.

You will likely binge the show because of how gripping it is. Don't be disappointed when you're done, since at the time of writing the show will have at least a fifth and sixth season—and, if the quality stays the same, hopefully many more.

2 Dickinson

Year 2019 - 2021 Seasons 3 (ended) Episodes 30

Dickinson was one of Apple TV+'s launch shows and is often unfairly overlooked. It's a comedy-drama centered around the young poet Emily Dickinson as she challenges society and tries to find her place in the world.

Starring the brilliant Hailee Steinfeld and a good supporting cast, don't come to this expecting a dull period piece. Rather, the show is amusingly anachronistic and surreal—like with Wiz Khalifa's occasional appearances as Death.

1 Severance