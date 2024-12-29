The AirTag is arguably the best smart tracker for keeping an eye on your valuable belongings. While it’s easy to slip into a purse or luggage, you’ll need an AirTag holder to attach it to your keys, straps, pets, and more.

Best Keychain Holder Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring $11 $13 Save $2 The Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring not only keeps the AirTag safe from scratches but also makes it easier to attach it to your keys and other belongings. It has a twist and lock design to store the AirTag securely and a plastic construction for durability. $30 at Amazon $11 at Belkin

Another Great Keychain Holder Caseology Vault for AirTag Made from TPU material with a sandstone finish, the Caseology Vault is easy to install and provides a snug fit. It has a cutout for keyrings and comes with a carabiner to attach it to your backpack and more. More importantly, it doesn't interfere with the speaker or the Bluetooth signal of the tag. See at Amazon

Best Wallet Holder Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Wallet Holder $10 $15 Save $5 The AirTag's circular button-like design isn't the easiest to store in your wallet. But you can use the Elevation Lab's TagVault AirTag Wallet Holder to convert your AirTag into a wallet tracker. It has a slim, flexible design that slides into your wallet effortlessly. $10 at Amazon $10 at Elevation Lab

Another Great Wallet Holder CityWay Airtag Wallet Holder The CityWay AirTag Wallet Holder is another credit card-sized holder to carry the AirTag in your wallet. Its ABS plastic construction is durable and securely holds the tracker. It also sports a cutout to secure it to a keyring, backpack, or luggage. Plus, it's affordable, with its two-pack costing less than $10. $10 at Amazon

Best for Pet Collars Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar $10 $15 Save $5 Seamlessly hook your AirTag to your pet's collar with this nifty accessory from Pup Culture. It's made from durable silicone and can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. It clips to the strap of the pet collar and is available in multiple color options. $10 at Amazon $10 at Pup Culture

Best for Accessories Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Strap Mount Looking to pin your AirTag to something with a strap? The Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Strap Mount can help. Its thru-strap design features self-piercing screws for easy installation and offers a secure mount. It's also discreet and can work with straps of any width. $20 at Amazon $20 at Elevation Lab

What to Look for in an AirTag Holder

The AirTag is an excellent smart tracker for iPhone owners. It’s backed by Apple’s impressive Find My network and seamlessly connects to the iPhones. It also comes with the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology for precision tracking. However, its design makes it tricky to attach to your keys, backpack straps, or pets. It also creates an unsightly bulge if slid into your wallet. This is where AirTag holders come in. Available for a variety of use cases, these nifty accessories attach to your AirTag and make it easier to hook it to your valuables.

So, when shopping for an AirTag holder, the most important concern is whether it serves your purpose. If you want a holder to attach the AirTag to your keys, the holder should have a cutout for the keyring or at least a built-in keyring. Similarly, you’ll want the wallet holder to make it easy to slip the AirTag into your wallet.

The durability and ease of installation of the AirTag holder are also crucial to your purchase decision, as you won’t want to spend money on something that breaks down within days or is tricky to install. You will primarily find the AirTag holder using silicone, TPU, or plastic, all of which are reasonably durable.

Moreover, keep your budget in mind, as the cost of these holders can easily add up if you have multiple AirTags. Fortunately, plenty of exciting AirTag holders are on the market, catering to almost every use case you can imagine.