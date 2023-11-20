If you’re all about buttery-smooth performance and vibrant visuals, a 240Hz gaming monitor is a game-changer. These monitors deliver incredible response times and stunning colors that take your gaming experience to the next level.

What to Look For in a 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors come in all shapes and sizes, but if you’re eyeing a 240Hz model, make sure it actually has a native refresh rate of 240Hz. That said, 240Hz isn't the limit for these monitors—some even let you overclock up to 280Hz for an extra edge.

Think about how you’ll use your monitor. All the options we feature are built for gaming—ultra-large curved screens might not be the best choice for tasks like programming or office work, because some models don’t always display text crisply.

Your gaming rig also matters. Do you have a high-end PC with a powerful GPU that handles high frame rates at 1440p or 4K? Then a higher-resolution monitor might be worth it. If not, a Full HD (1920x1080) 240Hz monitor will still give you a fantastic gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Pay attention to input lag as well. That’s the time it takes for the monitor to display what your PC sends. Many monitors stick with 10ms to 20ms response times, but our featured picks blow those away with lightning-fast gray-to-gray (GtG) times between 0.03ms and 1ms.

You should also decide whether to go for an OLED or IPS LCD display. OLEDs offer deep blacks and excellent contrast, but there’s a small risk of image retention or burn-in. On the other hand, IPS LCDs are super color-accurate and offer wider viewing angles, but they can struggle with contrast. Also, watch VESA Display HDR ratings for picture quality and AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, which minimizes screen tearing. Our featured monitors tick both boxes.

We love monitors with on-screen display (OSD) menus for easy setting adjustments, and hollowed-out stands to keep cables neat. Adjustable, sturdy stands are a bonus for finding the perfect viewing angle.

Make sure your monitor has the ports you need. HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, USB-C, and audio jacks are common options, but the number and type of ports vary, so choose based on your setup.

Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor Overall: Dell Alienware AW2723DF

Pros Cons Support overclocking refresh rate to 280Hz Mediocre contrast ratio Low input lag and fast response time No USB-C port Excellent ergonomics

The Dell Alienware AW2723DF, part of Dell’s Alienware gaming lineup, is hands-down one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors for gamers seeking a balance of quality, performance, and affordability.

This monitor is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a 27-inch IPS display with a 1440p QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). However, if deep blacks and superior contrast ratios are deal-breakers for you, an OLED monitor might be a better fit—provided you’re okay with the higher price and potential downsides like image retention.

With a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 1ms response time, the Alienware AW2723DF is built for fast-paced gaming where every millisecond matters. It even includes a frame rate counter and can be overclocked to 280Hz for an extra performance boost.

The DisplayHDR 600 certification ensures impressive HDR image quality, and its peak brightness of 700 nits means you’ll get a vibrant display whether you’re gaming during the day or at night.

The lighting on the back adds a cool aesthetic to your setup, especially in darker environments, and you can turn it off if it feels distracting. Features like console mode and a virtual crosshair make it even more versatile for gamers.

It supports VESA mounting, so you can easily attach it to a stand or arm for flexible viewing angles. Plus, the built-in cable management system helps keep your desk tidy and organized.

While it doesn’t include a USB-C port, the monitor offers plenty of connectivity options: four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and two 3.5mm audio-out jacks. It also supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync for smooth, tear-free visuals, making it an even better choice for gamers.

Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor Overall Dell Alienware AW2723DF

Best Budget 240Hz Gaming Monitor: HP Omen 27QS

Pros Cons Attractive pricing Poor local dimming implementation Support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync VRR Doesn’t support swivel adjustment Low input lag

Let’s face it: high-end gaming gear can be pricey. But if you’re a gamer on a budget looking for the best budget 240Hz gaming monitor, the HP Omen 27QS is a fantastic pick.

Like the Dell Alienware AW2723DF, the Omen 27QS has earned its spot on our top monitors list for the second year in a row—and it’s easy to see why. First off, the price. At just $430, this monitor delivers incredible bang for your buck.

This 27-inch monitor features a 1440p resolution and an IPS LED panel that produces sharp, vibrant graphics. It enhances your gaming experience with accurate colors and decent brightness, although its contrast ratio isn’t the best, and there’s no way to tweak it.

With a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03-second response time, the Omen 27QS is built for competitive gaming. It’s quick enough to give you the upper hand in intense tournaments. Plus, it comes with a virtual crosshair and a frame rate counter for added functionality.

Customizing settings is a breeze with the on-screen display (OSD) preset modes, which let you adjust options using accessible on-screen buttons. The monitor also includes cable management holes to keep your setup clean and tidy. Its stand is sturdy but doesn’t offer swivel adjustments, so keep that in mind.

The Omen 27QS is DisplayHDR 400-certified and supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, ensuring smooth, tear-free gaming. Regarding connectivity, it has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, one USB-B port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, giving you plenty of options for hooking up your gear.

Best Budget 240Hz Gaming Monitor HP Omen 27qs

Best Ultrawide 240Hz Gaming Monitor: LG 45GS95QE

Pros Cons Outstanding picture quality Aggressive 800R curvature may take a little getting used to Low input lag and a fast response time Susceptible to burn-in Two HDMI 2.1 ports

Some games are just better on a massive screen. If you love immersive, big-screen gaming and are ready to upgrade your setup, the LG 45GS95QE should be on your radar.

This ultrawide 240Hz gaming monitor is a standout choice for most gamers, thanks to its impressive 45-inch OLED 800R curved display that puts you in the center of the action. This curvature may be excessive for some users. Its 21:9 aspect ratio offers a more expansive view, making it 12% larger than a typical 49-inch screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio.

The 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution combined with a DisplayHDR True Black 400 rating delivers stunning visuals, with deep blacks and great contrast that bring your games to life.

With an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning-quick 0.03-second input lag, this monitor ensures you’re always a step ahead in fast-paced gameplay. Whether it’s landing a surprise blow or dodging an attack, the speed and responsiveness make all the difference.

The LG 45GS95QE is also AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, so you can expect smooth, tear-free visuals for an unparalleled gaming experience. That said, if you plan to use it for programming or text-heavy tasks, you might find the text clarity less than ideal.

Around the back, you’ll find VESA-compatible mounting points and fancy lighting to add a splash of personality to your setup. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-B port, two USB-A ports, and an audio jack—everything you need for your gear.

The monitor has a sturdy stand featuring a wide cable management hole to keep your desk neat and organized. The stand is fully adjustable, allowing you to easily tweak the height, tilt, and swivel for the perfect viewing angle.

Best Ultrawide 240Hz Gaming Monitor LG 45GS95QE

Best 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor: MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2

Pros Cons Fantastic picture quality Susceptible to burn-in AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB-C ports

If you’ve got a high-end gaming PC with the best GPUs and want a monitor that fully unleashes its power, the MSI MAG 271QPX E2 is an outstanding pick. It’s designed to take your 1440p gaming to the next level with smooth visuals and impressive performance.

This 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor delivers a stunning 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution, giving you vibrant colors and deep contrasts that bring your favorite games to life. It’s also compatible with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, ensuring a tear-free, seamless gaming experience.

The DisplayHDR 400 True Black rating means you’ll enjoy incredible blacks and fantastic contrast, while the ClearMR 1300 rating guarantees crisp, clear images with minimal blur. These features combine to make your games look as lifelike and vivid as possible.

With a 0.03-second response time, the monitor reacts almost instantly, letting you stay one step ahead in fast-paced games. Like other top monitors, it also includes a virtual crosshair, making it easier and faster to line up your shots.

Instead of a cooling fan, it relies on an efficient custom heatsink to manage heat. This design not only keeps the monitor quiet and slim, but also ensures it runs cool even during intense gaming sessions. Plus, it has a three-year burn-in warranty for added peace of mind.

The stand features a built-in cable management cutout to keep cords tidy, and it’s VESA-compatible, so you can mount it if needed. It’s also highly adjustable, letting you position the monitor just the way you like, including flipping it to a vertical orientation for specific uses.

For connectivity, the MSI MAG 271QPX has you covered with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4a, one USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You’ll have plenty of options for connecting your gear, whether it’s gaming headsets, a console, or additional devices.

Best 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2

Best 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM

Pros Cons Fantastic contrast ratio and high peak brightness Pricey Two HDMI 2.1 ports plus KVM switch Minimal control over picture quality in HDR mode Low input lag and fast response time Custom heatsink to dissipate heat

If your high-end gaming setup demands a more powerful monitor or you’re ready to level up your experience, the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM is a top contender. It’s hands-down one of the best 4K 240Hz gaming monitors for most gamers.

The vibrant 32-inch 4K display with a stunning 3840 x 2160 resolution and a blazing 240Hz refresh rate is a game-changer. The picture quality is nothing short of spectacular, with colors so rich and lifelike that they pull you right into the action.

Thanks to its QD-OLED panel and DisplayHDR 400 True Black rating, this monitor delivers deep blacks and excellent contrast, giving your games a cinematic feel. Plus, with ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) technology, you’ll enjoy minimal ghosting and smooth motion for the ultimate gaming experience.

The Swift PG32UCDM is built for speed. Its impressive 0.03-second GtG response time helps you stay ahead of the competition in fast-paced games.

It also features an easy-to-use on-screen display (OSD) mode, so you can tweak settings like HDR10 or Dolby Vision with the included mouse—quick and hassle-free. Connectivity is also robust, with options like DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and standard USB ports, making it easy to connect all your gear.

To keep things cool and quiet, it’s equipped with a custom graphene heatsink and rear vents for efficient heat dissipation. Plus, it has built-in ASUS OLED Care settings to maintain screen health and comes with a burn-in warranty for added peace of mind.

This monitor has thoughtful extras, including a KVM switch for managing multiple devices, support for various aspect ratios (24.5 and 27 inches), and compatibility with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync for tear-free gaming. It’s VESA-mountable and features cable management options, along with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments to customize your setup.

Best 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM

FAQ

Is a 240Hz monitor worth it?

If your gaming PC can drive 240fps in your favorite games, a 240Hz monitor can be worth it. You will experience fluid gaming, and even general computer usage will feel smoother. It’s also a good idea if you plan to keep your monitor for a long time. Plus, for competitive gamers, it’s a no-brainer. But if you have a mid-range PC or play titles on which even the highest-end PC can’t drive 240fps, it’s better to stick with a 120Hz or 144Hz monitor.

Can the human eye perceive 240Hz?

The human eye can perceive a 240Hz refresh rate. While the ability to perceive varies from person to person, a study has shown humans can see up to 500Hz refresh rate under the right conditions. Frequent exposure to high refresh rate content also increases a person’s ability to notice higher refresh rates. As a result, gamers are often most attuned to notice 240Hz and higher refresh rates.

How can I tell if my GPU can run games at 240Hz?

A GPU’s ability to run games depends on multiple factors, including the game’s visual complexity and the display resolution. So, there is no cut-and-dry way to determine whether your GPU can run games at 240Hz. So, it’s a good idea to check media and user reviews to find out whether your GPU can drive your favorite games at the resolution you want.

Will a 240Hz monitor increase FPS?

A monitor can only display the frames generated by your computer’s GPU. So, it can’t increase the FPS count on its own. But if your GPU can generate 240 fps, you will see all the frames on your 240Hz monitor.