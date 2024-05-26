Apple’s 2024 11-inch iPad Pro stands out with its powerful performance and sleek design. Whether you're purchasing it for work or play, it’s crucial to safeguard it with a suitable case.

Best Overall ESR Shift Magnetic Case $33 $39 Save $6 Your iPad Pro is safe and secure with the ESR Shift Magnetic Case. It features a detachable magnetic folio cover and a protective back for complete 360-degree protection. For your convenience, it also functions as a kickstand, enables magnetic mounting, and includes Apple Pencil storage. $33 at Amazon

Best Budget Fintie SlimShell Case $10 $12 Save $2 The Fintie SlimShell is an economical choice for iPad Pro protection. Its folio design with a TPU back cover and microfiber lining offers shock and impact resistance. And, despite its affordable price, it includes premium features, such as Apple Pencil charging, kickstand functionality, and support for smart sleep and wake functions. $10 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $34.99 at SUPCASE $35 at Amazon

Best Case With Apple Pencil Holder Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro $29 $50 Save $21 The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro features a secure Apple Pencil storage compartment alongside a protective TPU bumper and clear a polycarbonate back. The vegan leather front flap features a microfiber lining and includes a magnetic clasp that you can fold into a convenient kickstand. $29 at Amazon $55 at Spigen

Best Keyboard Case Logitech Combo Touch For a slimline, detachable keyboard case that emulates the Apple Magic Keyboard at a lower price point, consider the Logitech Combo Touch. Its smart connector means you don’t need to worry about a Bluetooth connection or charging the keyboard, while the protective case offers a built-in kickstand and multiple viewing angles. $230 at Logitech $230 at Apple

Best Rugged Case Otterbox Defender Series $63 $90 Save $27 The OtterBox Defender Series offers maximum iPad Pro protection with its multi-layered design of a hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built-in screen protector. It also features a detachable shield stand with Apple Pencil storage, while covers protect your iPad’s ports from dust and dirt. $63 at Amazon $90 at OtterBox

Best Clear Case JETech clear case for 11-inch iPad Pro $11 $12 Save $1 With its TPU polycarbonate construction and raised edges, the JETech Clear Case offers protection for your iPad Pro against bumps, dents, drops, and impacts. The transparent design allows you to showcase your iPad the way Apple intended, while maintaining a slim profile and a budget-friendly price. $11 at Amazon

Best Premium Case Torro Leather Case $56 $70 Save $14 The premium Torro case combines luxurious top-grain cowhide leather with a protective TPU shell. This sophisticated folio design features a secure elastic strap closure, microfiber lining, and three kickstand positions. Though lacking Apple Pencil storage, it does include charging access and smart sleep and wake functionality. $56 at Amazon See at Torro

What to Look For in an iPad Pro 11-Inch Case in 2024

A high-quality case can protect your brand-new iPad Pro 11-inch from physical damage and improve its grip. It can also help personalize your iPad. So here are a few things to remember while shopping for an iPad Pro case.

After sticking with the same design and dimensions for four generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, Apple has finally made some tweaks for the 2024 version. This means you must buy a new case designed specifically for the fifth-generation model, and any of the previous versions won’t fit perfectly. However, all our recommendations are compatible with the 2024 11-inch iPad Pro.

When selecting a case for your iPad, it's crucial to consider your unique needs and preferences. A rugged case is the way to go if you prioritize top-notch protection. However, remember that these cases can add bulk to your tablet. So, depending on your usage and handling, you can find the perfect balance between ruggedness and bulk that suits you best.

Similarly, clear cases are perfect for adding reasonable protection to your device without hiding its design or the colorway. A keyboard case can add a proper keyboard and trackpad to your iPad Pro while keeping it safe.

Rest assured, there's a wide range of iPad Pro cases available to suit every budget and style preference. Whether you're looking for a high-end design or a more affordable option, you'll find plenty of choices on the market.

FAQ

Can I use my old iPad Pro case with the new Pro model?

Unfortunately, you can’t use your old iPad Pro case with the new 11-inch iPad model. The newer model has slightly different dimensions, making it unfit for the older cases.

What is the difference between the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 13-inch iPad Pro?

The 2024 models of the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 13-inch iPad Pro are exactly the same, except for the larger display, higher resolution, and the tablet's overall size.

What is the difference between the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Air?

There are quite a few differences between the 2024 models of the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Air. The two slates use different processors, different display technology, and different generation USB connectors. The iPad Air also lacks Face ID support, ProRes video recording, and more. Plus, there is no 128GB model of the iPad Pro.

Do I need the Apple Pencil Pro for my iPad Pro?

You don’t need an Apple Pencil Pro to use the iPad Pro. It’s an optional accessory that allows you to annotate, draw, take notes, mark up, and more in your favorite apps. It’s pretty handy for content creators.

How will the new Magic Keyboard work with my iPad Pro?

The Magic Keyboard is an official Apple accessory. Its iPad Pro 11-inch 2024 version attaches to the back of the tablet magnetically and uses the built-in pogo pins for connectivity and power. It also includes a USB-C port for charging your iPad Pro with pass-through power. You also get a large glass trackpad and a row of iPadOS shortcut keys.