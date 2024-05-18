Apple’s 11-inch iPad Air is here, and with it comes an impressive selection of case options to keep it safe. These are our handpicked iPad Air cases for pretty much every use case.

Best iPad Air Case Overall Torras Ostand iPad Air Case The Torras Ostand is our favorite iPad Air 11-inch case because it has top-notch build quality, a sleek design, and built-in storage for an Apple Pencil. $50 at Amazon

Best Budget iPad Air Case JETech Case for iPad Air This JETech Case proves you don’t need to spend the big bucks to add solid protection to your iPad Air. Its folio design delivers complete coverage of the iPad. $16 at Amazon

Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $30 at Amazon $31.99 at SUPCASE

Best iPad Air Case With Apple Pencil Holder Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Case For iPad Air $30 $50 Save $20 In classic Spigen fashion, the Rugged Armor Pro offers high-quality protection at a reasonable price. And its Apple Pencil holder keeps your stylus secure and charged. $30 at Amazon

Best iPad Air Keyboard Case Logitech Combo Touch Case For iPad Air $180 $200 Save $20 The Logitech Combo Touch is an impressive iPad Air keyboard case to boost your productivity while keeping the tablet safe. Moreover, its keyboard is detachable. $180 at Logitech

Otterbox Defender Series Case For iPad Air $79 $90 Save $11 This OtterBox Defender Series case delivers top-notch protection and has a built-in screen protector. You also get an extra shield for the display that doubles as a kickstand. $79 at Amazon

Best Clear iPad Air Case ESR Project Zero $11 $17 Save $6 The ESR Project Zero is a simple but effective clear case for the iPad Air 11-inch. It’s also slim and lightweight. $11 at Amazon

Best iPad Air Case for Kids Poetic TurtleSkin for iPad Air The Poetic TurtleSkin is a soft but thick silicone case ready for not-so-careful usage by your kids. It features reinforced corners and raised edges. $17 at Amazon

What to Look for in an iPad Air 11-inch Case in 2024

Looking for the perfect case to keep your 11-inch iPad Air safe? Many options are available, so it's important to know what to look for. Most cases designed for the 2022 and 2020 iPad Air models will fit the 2024 iPad Air 11-inch, but you'll also want to consider factors like design, level of protection, and storage for accessories like the Apple Pencil.

Clear cases protect your iPad Air without hiding its design, while rugged cases can handle bumps and drops better than others. However, rugged cases can be bulky, so finding the right balance is essential. If you plan to use the Apple Pencil, look for a case with proper storage space to keep it safe. After all, it’s an expensive accessory.

Keyboard cases are perfect for enhancing productivity. Adding a physical keyboard and trackpad lets you achieve much more from the tablet.

Finally, design and price are important considerations. You want a case that matches your aesthetic preferences and offers high-quality protection. Moreover, while not everyone has a budget for expensive or premium cases, you also don’t want to compromise on your iPad’s protection by picking up something cheap. Fortunately, many reputed brands offer affordable cases made from high-quality materials.