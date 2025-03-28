Summary Hyperfine is a benchmarking tool that runs commands multiple times for accurate averages.

Hyperfine is user-friendly and allows results to be exported in Markdown or JSON formats for further analysis.

You can use Hyperfine to compare program efficiency, optimize code, and automate benchmarking.

If you need to know how fast it runs, Hyperfine will tell you. This user-friendly, versatile tool available on Linux takes all the effort out of benchmarking.

What Is Hyperfine?

Hyperfine is an open-source benchmarking tool for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Like the time command, which is available in most distros and shells, hyperfine will measure the amount of time it takes to run a program: