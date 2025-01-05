Today at CES 2025, Belkin unveiled Stage PowerGrip, an unusual power bank that doubles as a phone grip resembling an old-school analog camera.

PowerGrip is a regular power bank shaped like an analog camera with a faux film chamber Belkin says functions as "an ergonomic phone grip." I get the idea, but I'm not sure how practical such a design will prove to be in real life. I understand using PowerGrip may be the closest thing to holding an old-school analog camera in your hand, but will anyone born in the smartphone age appreciate the bulkiness or the analog photography reference?

As a power bank, PowerGrip is a decent source of power for your on-the-go needs, though not without drawbacks. The built-in battery has a capacity of 10,000 mAh, which should be enough to charge the most power-hungry iPhone Pro model twice. However, Belkin has not provided details about the charging features, so we can only speculate. Presumably, PowerGrip supports fast charging and safety features via the USB Power Delivery protocol.

The device has a retractable USB-C cable for charging the internal battery, which is a nice touch. I wish all power banks shipped with an integrated cable because I routinely forget to carry a spare USB-C cable to recharge my power bank on the go. The accessory sports built-in magnets; if your iPhone has MagSafe (iPhone 12 and newer), you can snap a PowerGrip onto the back of your iPhone to start charging wirelessly.

There's also a built-in USB-C output port for more efficient charging (wireless charging loses a lot of energy to heat) or faster charging via the wire. You'll probably want to use wired charging because PowerGrip charges slowly in wireless mode at just 7.5W.

The latest Qi2 wireless charging standard doubles the charging speed (15W), but PowerGrip doesn't seem to support it. The device also features a built-in LCD screen to show battery percentage, which is nice. Belkin will offer PowerGrip in several color finishes, including powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper, and lavender. Pricing is yet to be determined. Belkin expects to start shipping Stage PowerGrip globally in May 2025.

Belkin also introduced other products at CES 2025, including its Qi2-compatible BoostCharge Pro charging pad that does 15W fast wireless charging, a new BoostCharge Power Bank featuring a 20,000 mAh capacity and an integrated cable, a pair of semi open-ear earbuds dubbed SoundForm Anywhere, its first over-ear headphones called SoundForm Isolate, and a bundle for creators comprising a tripod, a magnetic phone mount with adjustable angles, clip-on microphones, and a USB-C cable.

It's worth noting that Belkin has done a few recalls lately. The latest example is its power bank, BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, which was recalled in November 2024 due to a fire hazard.

Source: Belkin