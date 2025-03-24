Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charging Pad $100 $130 Save $30 This 3-in-1 travel charging pad folds neatly into a compact, pocketable pad, but extends into something that can charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, and your AirPods, all at the same time. It's Qi 2-compatible, so you can put any compatible Android phone in here as well, and it provides up to 15W of charge. $100 at Amazon

MagSafe products are awesome, and while the technology hasn't seen mass adoption yet on other devices under the Qi 2 umbrella, it's a great improvement to your standard wireless charging experience. If you have an iPhone with MagSafe, this 3-in-1 pad from Belkin is just what you need—and it's heavily discounted, too.

Belkin's 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad, which allows you to charge all of your mobile Apple products at the same time, is typically available for $129.99. Right now, however, you can grab it for just $99 on Amazon—$30 off, making for a notable 23% discount.

This charging pad is designed for the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It's Qi 2-certified, which means you could also theoretically use it with Android phones compatible with this technology, but there's not a lot of them right now. The earbuds-specific pad section is also Qi, so you can charge other earbuds there too—the only place you'll run into problems is with the Apple Watch charger pad, since that's proprietary. Its foldable design makes it travel-friendly, and it includes a 36W USB-C PSU, travel case, and multiple plug tips. It delivers 15W of power to your phone, and it features a right-angled USB-C cable, so it can fit in some pretty tight spaces without much issue.

This 3-in-1 pad typically goes between $100 and $110, so this $99 price point isn't too uncommon. Comparable products are also anywhere between $80 or $100. Belkin is a pretty reputable brand, though, and while this isn't an uncommon discount, that doesn't mean that it's not one worth hopping on. Make sure to check out this deal while it's still live.