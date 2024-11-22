Accessory maker Belkin has voluntarily recalled its power bank, BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, due to a fire hazard.

The power bank with a built-in Apple Watch magnetic charger was sold under the model number BPD005. Belkin pulled it from sale in October, but a blog post announcing the recall flew under the radar. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has seemingly not yet announced the recall in the United States, though other agencies like the UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards have confirmed it.

Many owners have already filled out Belkin’s online form to receive information about disposing of the product safely and obtain a refund. The company said everyone who purchased the faulty power bank will be eligible for a full refund.

“A manufacturing defect can in some circumstances cause the portable wireless battery charger’s lithium cell component to overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers,” wrote Belkin. “No injuries have been reported, and no other Belkin wireless chargers or any other Belkin products are affected by this recall.”

This isn’t the first time Belkin has pulled a product from sale due to the risk of fire. Back in 2021, for example, the company recalled its Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition (WIZ003), which was sold through Apple’s online and retail stores, due to a manufacturing defect that could cause fire and shock hazards.

The accessory featured a 10,000 mAh battery and a fast-charging 20W USB-C Power Delivery port for connecting devices like iPhones, Android phones, and laptops (and charging the integrated battery). In addition, it integrated a wireless charging puck for Apple Watch (and AirPods Pro) with support for fast charging on Apple Watch Series 7 and newer and Apple Watch Ultra. The accessory passed Apple’s Made for iOS (MFi) certification and retailed for $100 a pop.

Belkin is one of Apple’s most trusted accessory makers, and the company often turns to it to help it push new technology. For example, Belkin was the first company to release accessories based on Apple’s now-abandoned 30-pin connector and its Lightning-based successor.

Owned by Apple’s contract manufacturer and iPhone assembler Foxconn, Belkin also built the first MagSafe-certified carving vent mount. Most recently, Apple commissioned Belkin to create a clip for Vision Pro’s external battery and the top strap for the headset that the iPhone maker showed off at the WWDC23.

Source: Belkin via MacRumors