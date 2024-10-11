Key Takeaways Belkin's 2-in-1 Travel Pad fast-charges devices and includes a power adapter and angled USB-C cable.

The Travel Pad is not as compact as Apple's MagSafe Duo, but is versatile for charging Apple devices.

Priced at $119.99, the Travel Pad offers a solid travel charger solution with minor design quirks.

Since Apple discontinued its beloved MagSafe Duo charger, companies have been chasing a similar style of portable iPhone and Apple Watch charger. Belkin’s 2-in-1 Charging Travel Pad gets all the basics right, including accommodating StandBy mode. The biggest consideration is that it's not as minimal as Apple's past charger or even the sleekest option available now.

Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad 7 / 10 Conveniently fast charge two devices simultaneously (iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods) using Qi2. Charge your iPhone up to 15W in landscape mode to be StandBy ready for hands-free streaming, and your Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9 and Ultra 1 and 2. Pros Rigid and secure folding design

Folding Apple Watch charger

Comes with L-shaped USB-C cable Cons Bulkier than MagSafe Duo

Hinge can be finicky $119.99 at Belkin

Price and Availability

The Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Travel Pad is available for purchase now and retails for $119.99. It comes in a single, black color option.

Specifications Output Qi2 (15W iPhone); Apple Watch fast charger Color Black Cable included USB-C (5ft) Dimension Folded: 3.15 x 3.15 x 1.4in /Flat: 10.16 x 3.15 x 0.61in

Built For Travel, But Full-Featured

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Belkin 2-in-1 Travel Pad has a few tricks up its sleeve, but overall, it is a straightforward dual-device charger. The iPhone and Apple Watch pad can lay flat or be angled in an A-frame to trigger StandBy mode for newer iPhones.

The Apple Watch spot is a fast charger that can also be tilted up or kept flat. The iPhone charger supports Qi2 and can provide up to 15W of power.

Surprisingly, the 2-in-1 Travel Pad comes with a 30W power adapter and a five-foot USB-C cable, so the device will get full speeds out of the box—and you won’t have to provide your own accessories.

One nice touch is that the USB-C cable features an L-shaped connector. It might not be a big deal to have a cable sticking out from the side of the Travel Pad when you’re only using it for a night or two on vacation, but it does make for a nicer experience in other places.

I used the Travel Pad at my desk, and the included angled cable tempted me to leave it there instead of packing it in my travel bag. If you're looking for a minimal 2-in-1 solution, it could absolutely function as a permanent nightstand charger.

The Travel Pad Is not an iPhone Stand Replacement

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Although the Travel Pad is largely a success, I have some minor qualms about its overall design. For example, the center hinge can be finicky. It works like two tiny hinges so that each side can be propped up higher or lean back slightly more.

The hinge is nothing to complain about, but people who are a bit obsessive-compulsive might go crazy trying to get it leveled just right each time they unfold it.

The Travel Pad won’t support vertical wireless charging, only horizontal, so it won’t be the best FaceTime stand.

It’s yet to be determined how the exterior fabric holds up. It might be just fine, but it also wouldn’t surprise me if it looks pretty rough after a year or two of moderate traveling. I mention this because it became a dust magnet after a couple of weeks and I began to see an ever-so-faint wear spot on a corner.

This charger might only look like it supports two devices, but if you have AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 with ANC, you can change them on the Apple Watch spot. Any other earbuds with a wireless charging case can plop right on the iPhone spot when the phone isn’t there.

Should You Buy the Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad?

The Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad is on the expensive side and it’s not the most compact charging solution, but beyond those aspects, it’s a great travel companion.

People on a budget will rightly balk at the full $120 price but do keep in mind that it includes a 30W power adapter, which not all chargers do. Anyone looking for the most compact option should consider the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1. It’s downright tiny but doesn’t have the same rigidity. However, the Travel Pad is less bulky than Mophie's 3-in-1 solution.

Belkin’s option splits the middle and should please most people. Although it’s not as compact as Apple’s MagSafe Duo, it is a more modern version.