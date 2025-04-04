Beats Studio Buds $99.99 $149.99 Save $50 The Beats Studio Buds are a great AirPod alternative, with advanced features like ANC and Transparency mode, stylish color options, and excellent sound. $99.99 at Best Buy

You can now get the Beats Studio Buds for less than $100. At this much lower price, these completely wireless earbuds pack in a lot of useful features and solid performance, making them a great deal for the money.

You can get the Beats Studio Buds for $99.99 at Best Buy, which is a deal from its usual $149.99 price. One of the big features is active noise cancelation, which is usually only found in much more expensive earbuds. The noise cancelation isn’t the best on the market, but it does a good job blocking out loud noises like air conditioning or busy streets, with their custom 8.2mm speakers inside.

Comfort and fit are important for wireless earbuds, and the Studio Buds do a pretty good job here. They’re lightweight (just 5.1 grams per earbud) and come with small, medium, and large silicone ear tips to help you get a secure and comfortable fit for long listening sessions. Some users say they can slip a little during workouts, but the IPX4 rating means they can handle sweat and light splashes.

The controls are simple and easy to use. Instead of touch-sensitive buttons, each earbud has a physical button for playing/pausing music, answering calls, and switching between noise cancelation, transparency mode, and off. This is a nice change from the touch controls on many other earbuds. You can’t adjust the volume directly on the earbuds, so you must do it through your phone or the Beats app.

The Beats app lets you check battery levels and update the firmware, but since these don’t have Apple’s H1 or W1 chip, they don’t work as smoothly with iPhones as some other Beats or Apple headphones. For example, you can’t connect to two devices simultaneously—you must manually switch between them in your Bluetooth settings. iPhone users also miss out on automatic device switching and the ability to use Siri without pressing a button.

Battery life is another strong point. You get about eight hours of playback with noise cancelation and transparency mode turned off or around five hours with them on. The charging case gives you an extra 24 hours of total listening time. A quick five-minute charge gives you an extra hour of playtime, and the case charges via USB-C, which is convenient.

