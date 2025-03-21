Beats Solo Buds 6 / 10 $60 $80 Save $20 Beats Solo Buds deliver native ecosystem benefits with an enhanced experience for both Apple and Android customers. This includes one-touch pairing and Find My or Find My Device. $60 at Amazon

Not everyone wants to spend a ton of money on wireless earbuds. Some people just want something that does the job at the gym and don't really care for things such as active noise cancellation. If you're part of that crowd, and you have an iPhone, these Beats Solo Buds are down to a really good price.

The Beats Solo Buds, Apple's cheapest earbuds at the time of writing, are now available for even cheaper. They usually have a $79 MSRP, but right now, you can grab yours for $53 in the Black colorway—almost $30 off, and a great price for earbuds that are iPhone-friendly.

The Beats Solo Buds are pretty good in their own right if all you need are earbuds that get the job done. With Beats being a sub-brand from Apple, it means that they play as well with your iPhone as AirPods do, which is a huge selling point. They're also Android-compatible, so you can still check them out even if you don't own an iPhone. And there's tons of reasons why you might. The Solo Buds offer up to 18 hours of battery life, and a 5-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of playback.

They come with four sizes of ear tips for comfort and include custom microphones for clear calls. The carrying case doesn't have a battery, but you're unlikely to need one with the battery life they pack. They deliver a balanced sound profile with clear vocals, strong bass (Beats earbuds are known for their bass for a reason), and accurate audio reproduction. No active noise cancellation or anything of the matter, but they're still pretty good.

The earbuds have been down to as low as $49, and $53 is just $4 more, so this is pretty good all in all. This offer is for a limited time, though, so make sure you hop on it while you can.