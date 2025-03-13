Summary Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 retail for $249 and compete on price with the AirPods Pro 2, but lack advanced codecs.

Earbuds have a comfortable design, secure fit, physical controls for active use, and IPX4 sweat resistance.

Heart rate monitoring has potential but limited app support; ANC and transparency mode are solid.

If the PowerBeats name seems like an older one, it’s because the last release was six years ago. The new Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 fitness-focused earbuds are packed with new features like a heart rate monitor, but they promise more than they deliver.

Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 8 / 10 The Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 are a sequel years in the making, and not only do these new sport earbuds feature ANC for the first time, but built-in heart rate tracking to track your workouts as music powers them. Pros & Cons Fun sounding audio signature

Easy to find a good fit

Heart rate monitoring is accurate

Available in a unique range of colors Not as seamless an experience for Android users

App integration for health features could be better $249 at Amazon See at Beats See at Apple

Price and Availability

The Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 retails for $249 and comes in a range of fun colors. I’m looking at the PowerBeats Pro 2 in the Hyper Purple color option, but they also come in Jet Black, Electric Orange, and Quick Sand, which is the closest you’ll find to an AirPods-style plain white.

Speaking of the AirPods Pro 2, the PowerBeats Pro 2 are the same price, but that does make them slightly cheaper than other high-end options from Bose and Sony, for example. If you’re looking for premium sport-focused earbuds, the Beats may prove to be the better deal.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 45H Charging Case Included? Yes Brand Beats Supported codecs AAC, SBC Bluetooth 5.3 Price $249 IP Rating IPX4 Solo bud mode? Yes Charging type Qi, USB-C Weight 5.36oz Dimensions and weight (case) 2.95x2.60x1.34in Sensors In-ear, heart rate trackcing Noise Cancellation ANC Expand

A Great Design, But Make Room for the Case

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

Despite this being the first refresh to the lineup in six years, the Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 has a familiar yet modern look. It's undeniably a Beats product, and that’s a good thing. On the other hand, the case feels like it could have stood to change with the times.

The case is huge, at least compared to other earbuds you’re likely to see released anytime soon. This is necessitated by the over-ear hooks that are part and parcel of the design. I’m not sure how they could have made the case smaller, but I wish they would have tried, since it’s not particularly easy getting the earbuds in and out of the case as is.

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

The good news is once they’re out of the case, everything gets much better. Finding a fit was easy for me using the default ear tips that came on the earbuds, but Beats includes five different size options for the silicon tips to help you find the best fit. The earbuds stayed comfortable for hours at a time.

One feature that comes in especially handy for cyclists, gym enthusiasts, or most other active people is physical controls. Even just testing the earbuds, I appreciated the physical volume rocker located on each earbud, which made it easy to adjust the volume without doing so accidentally, which is often the case on most other modern earbuds.

The PowerBeats Pro 2 are also ready for the gym when it comes to sweat resistance, as they’re IPX4 certified against water ingress. This only applies to the actual earbuds, however, so be especially careful when they’re in the case.

Smart Software, But Limited Health Features

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

Beats may be a subsidiary of Apple, but in general the companies try to maintain separate identities. That didn’t stop Beats from using Apple’s H2 chip—the same that powers the AirPods Pro 2.

As soon as I popped the PowerBeats Pro 2 into my ears for the first time, I got a notification on my iPhone that they’d automatically been paired. Before I was even sure what was happening, the music that had been playing through my other headphones just a few minutes prior was now coming out of the perfectly paired earbuds.

Pairing isn’t quite as simple on Android, but it’s close and still very easy. Of course, you’ll need to download the Beats App for Android on the Google Play Store to access the settings that are simply built into iOS. Even though Android users get a bespoke app, there are no bonus features like adjustable EQ.

Close

Of course, there is one major new feature, and I’m not talking about the new noise-canceling. Heart rate tracking is one of the coolest new features of the PowerBeats 2 Pro and one of the best Apple Watch features, but unfortunately it seems to have a way to go before it’s fully ready for prime time.

It was winter as I tested the PowerBeats Pro 2, so I couldn’t exactly take them on a bike ride. That said, I have a bicycle set up on an indoor trainer, so I fitted the earbuds, got on the bike, and pedaled for a few minutes. After a while, I checked my Apple Health data and saw, well, nothing.

In my case, the heart rate tracking only started once I was actively monitoring it. While it was very accurate, this didn’t seem like the typical behavior you’d expect.

The app support is also less-than-stellar, at least at the time of this writing. While some popular apps like Peloton are supported, my personal app of choice, Strava, was nowhere to be found, with no indication it’s on the way.

Solid Sound and New Noise Canceling