Beats by Apple has released the Powerbeats Pro 2. This is supposed to be an upgraded version of its fitness earbuds.

The new Powerbeats Pro 2 comes with several improvements, such as heart rate tracking, Active Noise Cancellation, a Transparency mode, and better battery life. You can choose between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode to better manage their listening experience. The sound quality has been boosted thanks to a new design that improves how sound is delivered. It features Personalized Spatial Audio that adjusts based on the user's head movements and Adaptive EQ that modifies the sound based on how well the earbuds fit in your ears.

Beats has also redesigned the earhook for more comfort and stability, which was supposedly tested by nearly 1,000 athletes. The new design is made with a flexible nickel-titanium alloy, making it 20% lighter than the original Powerbeats Pro. There is also a fifth ear tip size included for a better and more comfortable fit. Plus, these earbuds are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. Voice calls are clearer thanks to Voice Isolation technology, which uses a special microphone setup to block background noise.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 also uses the Apple H2 chip, which helps boost battery life and overall performance. You can enjoy up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 45 hours with the charging case. The new case is 33% smaller than the previous one and supports Qi wireless charging.

The heart rate monitoring feature is a key new addition that uses LED sensors to check blood flow and provide real-time workout data. At launch, it works with popular fitness apps like Peloton, Nike Run Club, and Runna. The Powerbeats Pro 2 comes in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. They are priced at $249.99 and can be ordered online on the official website, Apple, and Amazon.

Source: Beats, TechCrunch