Key Takeaways The Beats iPhone case with MagSafe offers a minimalistic design with color options for $49.

It features a hard shell with MagSafe and a responsive Camera Control button.

The case is sleek, slim, and has clicky buttons, but it lacks protection on the bottom edge.

Apple makes first-party cases for its iPhones, and while I like the clean-cut look of its silicone case, it's a bland design. Beats, the company you probably know for making headphones, now makes iPhone cases with MagSafe (starting with the iPhone 16 series). While they're also pretty minimalistic, they offer color and flair you won't get directly from Apple, which I'm a fan of.

Beats iPhone Case With MagSafe 8 / 10 The Beats iPhone Case with MagSafe is a polycarbonate hard shell case compatible with MagSafe wireless charging. It is available in four colors, costs $49.99, and features a sapphire crystal and conductive layer to work with the Camera Control button. Pros Camera Control button is responsive

Minimal design, doesn't add much bulk

Access to the USB-C port isn't hindered Cons Case material is a bit slippery $49 at Apple $49 at Beats $49 at Best Buy

Price and Availability

The Beats MagSafe case is available in Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue, and Sunset Purple, with sizes available for the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. It retails for $49—the same price as Apple's silicone and clear cases—and can be purchases from Apple, the Beats website, and Best Buy.

Specifications Brand Beats Material Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support MagSafe/Qi2 Weight 0.85oz (24g) Camera Control Support Sapphire crystal with a conductive layer

A Case Unlike Apple's Current Offerings

Close

The back of the Beats iPhone case with MagSafe is made of glossy polycarbonate, which is hard to the touch. The sidewalls are constructed of thermoplastic polyurethane. Inside, a microfiber lining covers the back of the phone but not the sides.

Although the case is rather glossy (which also makes it slippery), Beats states it has a scratch-resistant coating. I haven't dropped the case to verify this claim, but I can confirm that the shell is fingerprint magnetic. Thankfully, in the Riptide Blue color I'm testing, those are hard to see except in extreme light.

After sliding my iPhone 16 Pro into the case, I found that the shell stretched to accommodate the device without issue and then gripped my phone tightly once everything was in place. There's a slight clip around the display and rear camera module to help protect your handset from minor drops.

Notably, most of the phone's bottom edge is exposed. The Beats case protects the corners, but you don't have to worry about USB-C port, microphone, and speaker cutouts. This design ensures you won't have lint buildup or need to worry about cables fitting, but the titanium frame might get scratched up over time.

Unlike Apple's cases, which include the company's logo on the back of each accessory, Beats places its logo on the left edge under the volume buttons. It's color matched to the MagSafe design on the back of the case, but in a script so thin that it's hardly noticeable.

Most importantly, I'm happy to report that the buttons are clicky and tactile.

The Camera Control Button Works Perfectly

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

With the introduction of Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series, case manufacturers are choosing from three different designs to ensure you can use the pressure-sensitive button. We've seen completely open cases, others that choose to include a cutout around the button, and a select few cover them with a sapphire crystal that includes a conductive layer.

Beats, along with Apple and Otterbox (on one of its case lines), are using the latter option. This design allows you to continue using the pressure-sensitive features, such as swiping between settings, as if you didn't have a case on your iPhone 16.

In practice, I couldn't feel a difference between using Camera Control with and without a case. There's a learning curve when using the button either way, but adding the accessory didn't hinder my use. The button is just as clicky as the volume and power buttons, and I had no problem swiping to adjust the camera's zoom or styles.

Should You Buy the Beats iPhone Case With MagSafe?

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

If you're looking for a hardshell case, consider the Beats iPhone Case with MagSafe. The $49 price might seem steep for such a thin case, but as Beats is a subsidiary of Apple, I trust that they've had plenty of time to test the durability of their cases. Plus, I think the minimalistic and colorful design helps make my iPhone 16 Pro stand out.

If you're looking for an alternative, my personal go-to case is the Everyday Case from Peak Design. The MagSafe magnets in their cases tend to be a bit stronger, which is great for holding onto chargers and mobile wallets. The biggest difference is that Peak Design uses a cutout for the Camera Control button instead of the conductive crystal (as seen above). I haven't had enough time to test if that's an issue, though.