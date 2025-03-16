Summary With regular use, the battery on your Galaxy S25 loses its charge-holding capacity, resulting in shorter usage time between charges.

While you can't avoid the battery aging process, you can slow it down by using the Battery Protection feature on your Galaxy S25.

The feature contains three battery charging profiles, each with a different approach to controlling and limiting the charging capacity.

What is the one crucial aspect of the smartphone that matters a lot but often gets ignored by regular users and enthusiasts alike? It's the battery's lifespan. While constant usage degrades your Galaxy S25's battery health, the Battery Protection feature can help preserve it.

How Do Smartphone Batteries Work?

Samsung uses lithium-ion batteries on its smartphones, which convert chemical energy into electricity upon usage. Each handset has a battery capacity, which defines the amount of electric charge it can hold. We often express this in milliampere-hours or mAh.

For instance, the vanilla Galaxy S25 has a 4,000 mAh battery (relatively smaller than its competitors). This means that out of the box, the battery in the handset (in brand-new condition) has a maximum charge-holding capacity of 4,000 mAh.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Age With Use

However, as with every other smartphone battery, the lithium-ion battery on your Galaxy S25 (it doesn't matter which variant you have) degrades with constant use. Regularly charging and discharging the phone adversely affects the battery and decreases its maximum charge-holding capacity.

You might not notice the difference in one charge cycle (equated to 100% of the battery's capacity), but it starts to pile up with regular usage. Most people don't realize that a phone's battery ages faster the more time it spends at or near 100% or below 20%, i.e., at completely charged or almost empty levels.

What Is Battery Protection on the Galaxy S25?

In one of its support pages, Samsung mentions how constantly charging and keeping your Galaxy S25 at 100% "can significantly shorten" the battery's lifespan. However, by controlling how your phone charges, you can keep the battery at an optimal level, improving its longevity and performance.

Since it isn't possible to manually monitor the charging levels of your Galaxy S25, Samsung has equipped the handset with the Battery Protection feature. Available with One Ui 6.1 or later, the feature adjusts the charging pattern so that your phone spends less time at 100% (after you leave it plugged in at night or for an extended duration).

How to Enable Battery Protection?

By default, the Battery Protection feature is disabled on your Galaxy S25. However, you can enable it in Settings > Battery > Battery Protection.

Once you engage the feature, it asks you to select from three different protection profiles: Basic, Adaptive, and Maximum. Let's understand what each profile does to your Galaxy S25's battery.

The Basic profile stops charging once your Galaxy S25's battery reaches 100%. The phone starts charging again when the battery comes down to 95%. This way, the Battery Protection feature prevents trickle charging, which is harmful to your smartphone battery.

The Adaptive profile stops charging when the battery reaches 80% while you're asleep and resumes when you're about to wake up in the morning. For this, the feature estimates your sleep time based on usage patterns (implying that it isn't meant for users with irregular sleep patterns).

If you haven't already enabled it, the Adaptive mode will ask you to turn on "Customization Service." It is a setting that allows Samsung apps and devices to track your activities and interests to provide personalized content, search results, and other recommendations.

If you don't want to consent to that, you can set the Battery Protection feature to Maximum, which limits your phone's battery to 80% (with an option to set the charging cutoff at up to 95%). Consider this a manual lock that always keeps your battery at the optimum level and helps prolong its lifespan.

While the Maximum mode could be an excellent option for Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S25+ users (as these handsets ship with a larger battery), it might not be the best one for vanilla Galaxy S25 users (as it features the smallest battery), who are better off with the Basic or the Adaptive profiles.

Tips to Maximize the Battery Lifespan of Your Galaxy S25