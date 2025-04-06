It's always good to back up your data in multiple places, and save data from video games is no exception.

Most gaming consoles and platforms offer cloud services nowadays. The days of your memory cards or console storage corrupting and losing hundreds of hours of save data are over!

Well, theoretically. The truth is that many of these console's cloud saves are locked behind subscriptions, and even if not, you need to trust that the company doesn't suddenly go under and you have no time to back up that save data.

You'll still have the physical save files on your PC and consoles, but why stop at one backup? With multiple backups, you'll keep your data safe and sound, regardless of which method ends up failing.

Cold Storage is Ideal

The best way to back up your saved data is to not factor in a cloud service at all and store it on a hard drive. You generally don't need a solid-state drive for cold storage, and external hard drives are relatively cheap and offer a lot of storage.

I prefer Western Digital's My Book line of hard drives. You can get up to 44TB of storage (though that will likely be overkill for most). With the amount of storage you get, you can back up more than just save data—you can back up games in their entirety!