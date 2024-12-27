AYANEO is getting ready to release the AYANEO 3, a new handheld gaming PC with a unique modular controller design. It's marketed as the first modular handheld in the world, letting owners pair different combinations of controller modules to match their gaming style.

At a glance, you might assume that the AYANEO 3's "Magic Modules" are magnetic. Instead, these pill-shaped modules latch into the console and are ejected by a motorized system. They can also be rotated 180 degrees, and while AYANEO hasn't provided a list of all available modules, the company claims that you can achieve over 50 different control schemes by mixing and matching the small accessories.

The AYANEO 3 relies on a special software called AYASpace, which automatically detects new modules and helps users set up their controller settings. Control layouts can be optimized for a variety of games, from classic titles to the latest big releases. For example, there will be a six-button module for fighting games and touchpad modules for a more traditional desktop gaming experience.

"AYANEO has spent two years exploring the future of handheld innovation, and now, the flagship AYANEO 3 arrives with stunning design and world-first features. We've broken free from the fixed layouts of traditional consoles, creating the first handheld fully defined by the gamers. The AYANEO 3 introduces the exclusive Magic Module, a modular controller design that goes beyond a simple upgrade—it's a profound rethinking of controls and a precise response to gamers needs."

The AYANEO 3 can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or Ryzen 9 7840HS processor. It will have options for both LCD and OLED screens, but the exact screen size hasn't been shared yet. Details about pricing and other technical specs are still pending, but an official launch event is planned for late January 2025.

While we don't have exact pricing or full technical details yet, the AYANEO 3 really stands out from competitors like the Steam Deck. Its modular design is compelling, and its processor offers more raw power than the Steam Deck's custom AMD APU, though real-world performance is yet to be seen.

Source: Tom's Hardware via Ayaeno